Chronicle
Extra point: Duke football falls to Kansas and its efficient offense
Duke football lost its first game of the season to a surging offensive performance by Kansas. The Blue Zone breaks down the Blue Devils' contest by looking at three key takeaways and stats, as well as a look ahead:. Three key takeaways:. 1. Field goals, not touchdowns. Twice in the...
Chronicle
Scouting the opponent: Duke football opens ACC play with home matchup against Virginia
After an entertaining but tough loss against Kansas, Duke is looking to rebound and get to 4-1 as it welcomes 2-2 Virginia to Durham. Under the lights Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the Blue Devils start a new season, ACC play, which has not been kind to them in recent years.
Chronicle
At preseason media day, Duke men's basketball previews first season under Scheyer
A year ago, the Blue Devils were embarking on an odyssey of lasts. This time around, Duke is readying for a season of firsts. Duke held its annual preseason media day Tuesday, uniting the Blue Devil roster and coaching staff in Cameron Indoor Stadium to preview the upcoming winter season, the program’s first under new head coach Jon Scheyer. On a day that doubled as Duke’s second practice of the year, Scheyer led off with some remarks of his own on the direction of the 2022-23 Blue Devils.
Chronicle
Duke men's soccer battles Yale to draw at home to remain unbeaten
Anyone familiar with Greek mythology is likely familiar with the tale of Sisyphus—the man whose eternal punishment in Hades required him to push a boulder up a hill, only to see it roll all the way back down just inches from the summit. It is a common metaphor in everyday life for pursuits that just barely fall short of completion and one that, for better or worse, perfectly embodied Duke's 1-1 draw against Yale Tuesday night.
Chronicle
Film room: Duke football must seek to tighten tackling to limit Virginia in ACC opener
Duke returns home to Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday to host its first ACC game of the year against Virginia at 7:30 p.m:. The Blue Devils fell to Kansas last weekend to mark their first loss in what has otherwise been a booming start to the season. Duke traveled to a sold-out stadium in Lawrence, Kan., and leaned heavily on what, or more importantly who, has made it so successful this season: Riley Leonard.
Chronicle
Duke is on the wrong side of labor union history. Here’s its chance to get it right
Last week, as I walked across Abele Quad, I came across a table with petitions and pamphlets for Duke Graduate Student Union (DGSU). A cardboard sign read, “Duke can’t work without us.”. The organizers told me a familiar story– one that has been around since the 1960s. A...
Chronicle
'We need to shine even brighter': Durham Pride returns in full force after pandemic
After two years of cautious celebration, Pride: Durham, NC returned this weekend in full force and a flurry of color. Thousands took over Main Street as they marched in Saturday’s parade before arriving on Duke’s East Campus for the festival in the afternoon. With a light breeze and clear sky providing the backdrop for rainbow flags flying high, you would have never known Durham had a heat wave days before. On the ground, some people wore flags as capes, while others sported rainbow face stickers, tutus and angel wings.
Chronicle
Alec Benjamin at the Ritz: A safety and security mess
As an Alec Benjamin fan, the fact that he would be visiting Raleigh had me screaming in joy. After getting my tickets, I read through all the rules and charted out a map route, taking advantage of Durham’s free bus network — all of this only adds to my bubbling excitement.
Chronicle
How to live Uber-free: A Duke student’s guide to the Triangle’s public transportation
In search of a public transit guide for your next car-free adventure off campus? With bus fares remaining free until 2023, now is the best time to hop on a bus and explore. GoDurham has a trip planner that can help you navigate your routes. Here are the easiest ways to navigate from Duke to the nine popular places in The Triangle area.
Chronicle
On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday
Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
Chronicle
After investigation, reported on-campus robbery of graduate student determined to be 'unfounded,' per second DukeAlert
Editor's Note: Since publication, the Durham Police Department has told The Chronicle that the case is still an "active investigation" and "has not been unfounded." After a DukeAlert was sent to the Duke community Tuesday reporting an on-campus, strong-armed robbery of a graduate student, a second DukeAlert Tuesday afternoon wrote that Campus Police and Durham investigators found the report “unfounded.”
Chronicle
Durham Police say case is still ‘active investigation’ that ‘has not been unfounded’
Durham Police say it is still investigating the case of Monday’s on-campus, strong-armed robbery and told The Chronicle “it has not been unfounded.”. “This case is still an active investigation ... Investigators are still actively working on leads,” Durham Police Department Media wrote in a Wednesday email to The Chronicle.
Chronicle
Durham’s Holistic Empathetic Assistance Response programs seek to decrease law enforcement intervention, divert over 800 calls
After almost three months in operation, the Durham Community Safety Department’s new Holistic Empathetic Assistance Response Teams pilot programs have decreased more than 800 law enforcement interactions. The HEART pilot programs were launched in late June to provide unarmed response alternatives for crisis 911 calls. As of Sept. 26,...
