Anyone familiar with Greek mythology is likely familiar with the tale of Sisyphus—the man whose eternal punishment in Hades required him to push a boulder up a hill, only to see it roll all the way back down just inches from the summit. It is a common metaphor in everyday life for pursuits that just barely fall short of completion and one that, for better or worse, perfectly embodied Duke's 1-1 draw against Yale Tuesday night.

DURHAM, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO