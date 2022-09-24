Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean, will strengthen to a hurricane and move into the Gulf

Read full article on original website
Related
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Ian update: Palm Beach County schools closed Thursday, as storm reaches Florida
Palm Beach County public schools will remain closed Thursday, as the region anticipates intense wind and rain from Hurricane Ian as the storm closes in on Florida's southwest coast. Superintendent Mike Burke previously joined dozens of superintendents in closing school districts throughout the state Wednesday. Thousands of Palm Beach County...
Hurricane Ian nears landfall in south-western Florida as officials warn of ‘catastrophic impact’ – live
Florida governor says ‘pray for people’ after storm strengthens to a powerful category 4
LIVE: Hurricane Ian slamming into Florida
LIVE: Hurricane Ian slamming into Florida LIVE: Hurricane Ian slamming into Florida LIVE: Hurricane Ian slamming into Florida LIVE: Hurricane Ian slamming into Florida
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte Observer
What does a ‘cone of uncertainty’ mean? What to know about a Hurricane Ian descriptor
The cone graphic shows the areas that will potentially be affected by Hurricane Ian.
Miami Herald
President Biden should reject new oil-drilling leases that would threaten Florida’s coast | Opinion
Florida cannot allow oil-spill disasters to put jobs and Florida’s economic vitality at risk, says Diane Hoskins, of Oceana.
Comments / 0