ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean, will strengthen to a hurricane and move into the Gulf

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian update: Palm Beach County schools closed Thursday, as storm reaches Florida

Palm Beach County public schools will remain closed Thursday, as the region anticipates intense wind and rain from Hurricane Ian as the storm closes in on Florida's southwest coast. Superintendent Mike Burke previously joined dozens of superintendents in closing school districts throughout the state Wednesday. Thousands of Palm Beach County...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State

Comments / 0

Community Policy