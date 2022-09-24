Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Spectrum holding hiring event in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Spectrum will be holding a hiring event Wednesday, September 28, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at its call center on Northpointe Drive in Zanesville. The company is looking to hire 50 Customer Service Billing Representatives. They are responsible for resolving customer billing inquiries and account issues, adjusting services as requested, and upholding positive customer relationships .
WTAP
Another healing monument to break ground at Marietta’s Gold Star Park
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marietta’s Gold Star Park is set to break ground on a new monument paying tribute to service members fighting the silent battle of PTSD. The monument will be one of ten placed around the country. The Silent Battle Committee is a grassroots initiative made up...
WHIZ
Y-Bridge Brewing Company to Host Fundraiser for A Special Wish Recipient
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Y-Bridge Brewing is hosting a very special event this weekend in support of a special wish!. Plenty of fun is planned for Saturday to help Zanesville’s own Alicia Williams’ wish to go to Disney World come true. Anyone is welcome to come out this...
WHIZ
Zane State & OUZ Host 2022 Fall Fest
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Fall is in the air and it made for the perfect day for Zane State College and Ohio University Zanesville’s 2022 Fall Fest. Students, employees, and even prospective students were in attendance at the Zane State Campus Green Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. There...
columbusmonthly.com
How the Tuskegee Airmen Ended Up at Columbus’ Lockbourne Air Base After World War II
The Tuskegee Airmen, the roughly 1,000 Black Americans in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, trained in both fighter planes and medium bombers. Their increasingly effective aircraft were the P-39 Airacobra, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-47 Thunderbolt and, finally, the P-51 Mustang. Dubbed the Red Tails for how their planes were painted, the Tuskegee pilots completed their first mission in the Mustang on July 11, 1944. The next day, the late Harold Sawyer of Columbus scored the first P-51 victory, downing two enemy fighters.
Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
614now.com
One of the largest pumpkin festivals in the entire world returns to Central Ohio next month
Do you feel that? It’s not just the tinge of cold in the air that comes with the changing of the seasons, it’s excitement, because the Circleville Pumpkin Show is right around the corner. The annual event, which has taken place since 1903, will be held this year...
WHIZ
Jaylin J. Ware
Jaylin Jeffery Ware, 27, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Friday, September 23, 2022. Jaylin was born December 10, 1994 in Denver, Colorado, son of Todd E. and Gayla D. (Moorehead) Ware. Jaylin was welcomed into Heaven by his cousin, Joel Martin; uncles, Otis Moses, Gaylen Ware and Ronnie Tabler; and his beloved grandma, Shirley (Tabler) Ware.
WHIZ
Victoria L. Hall
Victoria Leigh Hall, an ambassador of Jesus Christ, was promoted to Glory on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born June 29, 1955, in East Chicago, IL to the late James “Jim” and Marilyn Denning McCarty. She was a graduate of Zanesville High School. She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital as a dietary aide and physical therapist assistant. Victoria loved to cook and bake, enjoyed entertaining family and friends, gardening and loved her animals.
WHIZ
Blanche L. Hill
Blanche L. Hill, 86, of Zanesville, Ohio, gained eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Blanche was born January 17, 1936 in Cutler, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry E. and Haley Marie (Harris) Lucas. In addition to her parents, Blanche is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, James E. Hill, whom she married February 4, 1956; and siblings, Charles “Bob”, Geneva “Jenny” McCuen, Harry E. “Joe”, James “Archie”, Maxine Dansby and Martha Lucas.
WHIZ
Land Bank Meets With Muskingum County Commissioners
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Commissioner’s Office met with the Muskingum County Land Bank Monday morning. Together, they discussed the grants for demolition of the Mosaic Tile Company and Muson school buildings. One of the key topics of discussion was the reimbursable grants from the state the...
WTRF
58th Annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is more than a festival – it’s family
BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This weekend was the 58th Annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, where pumpkins large and small, and people from near and far came to kickoff fall in Ohio. The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival has been creating memories and bringing families together for 58 years now, and this year...
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio
If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
WHIZ
Celebration of life to be held for Paul Culver Jr.
SOMERSET, Ohio – A celebration of life will be held for one of the greatest coaches in Ohio high school football history. Saturday October 1 all are welcome to Holy Trinity School to remember former Sheridan coach Paul Culver Jr. The celebration of life will run from 6-10 pm. There will be food, drinks, music, and a 50-50 raffle and silent auction to support “The Legacy of the Generals Scholarship.”
WHIZ
Health Department Receives National Accreditation
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Health Department takes pride in overseeing many aspects of public safety and well being and recently has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board. Muskingum County Health Department Health Commissioner Corey Hamilton and Accreditation Coordinator Ann Hollingsworth spoke about the accreditation process and the efforts made to earn it.
WHIZ
Novella Ruthie Butts
Novella (Ruthie) Brown Butts, 89 of Zanesville passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, September 23, 2022. Ruthie was born on November 14, 1932 in Rochester, KY and was the daughter of late Elias Hammers and Lucy Francis Brown Hughes. Ruthie retired in 1996 from Diebold Inc. She was...
These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
WHIZ
Heroes Landing Hosts Golf Classic
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH- Heroes Landing, hosted their annual Golf Classic, which benefits their Children’s Justice Center and the mission of empowering child abuse survivors. 27 teams of four, or over 100 golfers teed off out at the Zanesville Country Club. 100 percent of the profits from the outing will...
columbusmonthly.com
See the New Hocking Hills State Park Lodge Scheduled to Open in October
The much-anticipated, $40 million project features 81 rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants, public art and more. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is already accepting lodging reservations for the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge, but the official public unveiling isn’t expected until October. That said, ODNR officials recently gave Columbus Monthly photo editor Tim Johnson a tour of the $40 million project, which replaced a 44-year-old dining lodge destroyed by fire in 2016. The new lodge adds an 81-room hotel, as well as an eatery, the Rock House Restaurant and Pub; a grab-and-go café; indoor and outdoor swimming pools; public art and more.
