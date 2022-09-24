ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

Spectrum holding hiring event in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Spectrum will be holding a hiring event Wednesday, September 28, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at its call center on Northpointe Drive in Zanesville. The company is looking to hire 50 Customer Service Billing Representatives. They are responsible for resolving customer billing inquiries and account issues, adjusting services as requested, and upholding positive customer relationships .
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zane State & OUZ Host 2022 Fall Fest

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Fall is in the air and it made for the perfect day for Zane State College and Ohio University Zanesville’s 2022 Fall Fest. Students, employees, and even prospective students were in attendance at the Zane State Campus Green Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. There...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Zanesville, OH
columbusmonthly.com

How the Tuskegee Airmen Ended Up at Columbus’ Lockbourne Air Base After World War II

The Tuskegee Airmen, the roughly 1,000 Black Americans in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, trained in both fighter planes and medium bombers. Their increasingly effective aircraft were the P-39 Airacobra, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-47 Thunderbolt and, finally, the P-51 Mustang. Dubbed the Red Tails for how their planes were painted, the Tuskegee pilots completed their first mission in the Mustang on July 11, 1944. The next day, the late Harold Sawyer of Columbus scored the first P-51 victory, downing two enemy fighters.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Jaylin J. Ware

Jaylin Jeffery Ware, 27, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Friday, September 23, 2022. Jaylin was born December 10, 1994 in Denver, Colorado, son of Todd E. and Gayla D. (Moorehead) Ware. Jaylin was welcomed into Heaven by his cousin, Joel Martin; uncles, Otis Moses, Gaylen Ware and Ronnie Tabler; and his beloved grandma, Shirley (Tabler) Ware.
ZANESVILLE, OH
#Aircraft
WHIZ

Victoria L. Hall

Victoria Leigh Hall, an ambassador of Jesus Christ, was promoted to Glory on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born June 29, 1955, in East Chicago, IL to the late James “Jim” and Marilyn Denning McCarty. She was a graduate of Zanesville High School. She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital as a dietary aide and physical therapist assistant. Victoria loved to cook and bake, enjoyed entertaining family and friends, gardening and loved her animals.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Blanche L. Hill

Blanche L. Hill, 86, of Zanesville, Ohio, gained eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Blanche was born January 17, 1936 in Cutler, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry E. and Haley Marie (Harris) Lucas. In addition to her parents, Blanche is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, James E. Hill, whom she married February 4, 1956; and siblings, Charles “Bob”, Geneva “Jenny” McCuen, Harry E. “Joe”, James “Archie”, Maxine Dansby and Martha Lucas.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Land Bank Meets With Muskingum County Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Commissioner’s Office met with the Muskingum County Land Bank Monday morning. Together, they discussed the grants for demolition of the Mosaic Tile Company and Muson school buildings. One of the key topics of discussion was the reimbursable grants from the state the...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio

If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Celebration of life to be held for Paul Culver Jr.

SOMERSET, Ohio – A celebration of life will be held for one of the greatest coaches in Ohio high school football history. Saturday October 1 all are welcome to Holy Trinity School to remember former Sheridan coach Paul Culver Jr. The celebration of life will run from 6-10 pm. There will be food, drinks, music, and a 50-50 raffle and silent auction to support “The Legacy of the Generals Scholarship.”
SOMERSET, OH
WHIZ

Health Department Receives National Accreditation

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Health Department takes pride in overseeing many aspects of public safety and well being and recently has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board. Muskingum County Health Department Health Commissioner Corey Hamilton and Accreditation Coordinator Ann Hollingsworth spoke about the accreditation process and the efforts made to earn it.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Novella Ruthie Butts

Novella (Ruthie) Brown Butts, 89 of Zanesville passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, September 23, 2022. Ruthie was born on November 14, 1932 in Rochester, KY and was the daughter of late Elias Hammers and Lucy Francis Brown Hughes. Ruthie retired in 1996 from Diebold Inc. She was...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Heroes Landing Hosts Golf Classic

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH- Heroes Landing, hosted their annual Golf Classic, which benefits their Children’s Justice Center and the mission of empowering child abuse survivors. 27 teams of four, or over 100 golfers teed off out at the Zanesville Country Club. 100 percent of the profits from the outing will...
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusmonthly.com

See the New Hocking Hills State Park Lodge Scheduled to Open in October

The much-anticipated, $40 million project features 81 rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants, public art and more. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is already accepting lodging reservations for the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge, but the official public unveiling isn’t expected until October. That said, ODNR officials recently gave Columbus Monthly photo editor Tim Johnson a tour of the $40 million project, which replaced a 44-year-old dining lodge destroyed by fire in 2016. The new lodge adds an 81-room hotel, as well as an eatery, the Rock House Restaurant and Pub; a grab-and-go café; indoor and outdoor swimming pools; public art and more.
COLUMBUS, OH

