Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKRC
Fire temporarily forces guests out of Sharonville hotel in the middle of the night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) At least a few dozen guests staying at a hotel in Sharonville had to temporarily evacuate in the middle of the night due to a fire. It happened around 3 a.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton on East Kemper Road. Officials said there was a...
dayton.com
In Yellow Springs: Pizza shop owners buy building; tenant Subway closes
Bentino’s Pizza is looking for a new tenant. After 16 years of renting a space in Yellow Springs, Carl and Kim Lea, the owners of Bentino’s Pizza, can now call 107½ Xenia Avenue their forever home. The husband and wife team said they purchased the property in...
Fox 19
Milford residents rally to rescue kitten trapped storm drain for days
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A kitten is safe and sound after a scary situation Sunday night at the UDF in Milford. The kitten, now dubbed Piper, got stuck in a storm drain. Melissa Gates was one of the Good Samaritans who responded. ”Her cries were letting us know that...
wvxu.org
A songbird migration is underway. With this small step, you can help keep them safe
While most people are asleep, tens of thousands of songbirds are flying south for the winter. The annual migration is peaking this week in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, and in some cases, it's hampered by city lights. The Cincinnati Nature Center's Cory Christopher says the birds are navigating by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
spectrumnews1.com
USS LST-325: The historic World War II ship will dock at Cincinnati's Public Landing from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3
CINCINNATI — Those who frequent downtown Cincinnati have grown accustomed to seeing a variety of boats and watercraft in the Ohio River — speedboats, jet skis, pontoons, barges and more than a few riverboats. But few are as unique, or historic, as the USS LST-325, a 328-foot ship...
cincinnatirefined.com
Don't miss the Dino and Dragon Stroll coming to Cincinnati this weekend
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to encounter a monstrous dinosaur or dragon? Now is your chance to see life-like creatures up close right here in Cincinnati. Dino and Dragon Stroll – a unique, interactive dinosaur and dragon national touring experience, produced by CV Events, is coming to Cincinnati. The special event will take place at Duke Energy Convention Center on Oct. 1-2.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Cincinnati Once Boasted America’s Largest And Busiest Horse Market
It is mostly forgotten these days, but Cincinnati at one time boasted the largest horse market in the United States, with buyers arriving from as far away as England to bid on the quality steeds offered for sale here. Here is a summary from Daniel J. Kenny’s 1879 “Cincinnati Illustrated”:
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Kroger Wellness Festival turns downtown Cincinnati into a centerpiece for health and wellness
CINCINNATI — For the fourth year, Kroger welcomed thousands to the heart of downtown, turning 2nd Street into a centerpiece of health and wellness. “It's been amazing two days welcoming thousands to the banks for health and wellness activities, cooking demos, samples. We’re just overjoyed,” said Jenifer Moore of Kroger.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo's cougar brothers celebrate 12th birthday
Cincinnati Zoo's cougar brothers celebrated their 12th birthday last week. Brothers Joseph and Tecumseh were born on Sept. 19, 2010. Zoo officials said the while the two are brothers, they definitely have their own distinct personalities. Tecumseh is more friendly toward new people whereas Joe needs a little bit of...
WLWT 5
5 scenic spots near Cincinnati to see peak fall foliage
CINCINNATI — Autumn has arrived, and that means fall foliage is right around the corner. If you're looking for a scene drive or spot to see the peak fall colors, here are the best places within driving distance of Cincinnati. 1. Hocking Hills State Park. Address: 19852 State Route...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire at Waterford Place in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire at Waterford Place in Loveland. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
2022 BLINK: 'Largest mural in Ohio' headlines final wave of artists, installations for light and art festival
CINCINNATI — Organizers of the BLINK light-and-art extravaganza have promised for months that the 2022 event would be bigger than ever. And with its third and final wave of artists announcements, organizers proved they meant that literally. What You Need To Know. BLINK commissioned famed multidisciplinary artist Tristan Eaton...
wnewsj.com
Ole! Chipotle busy at Tuesday grand opening
Chipotle Mexican Grill in Wilmington officially opened for business Tuesday — across from WalMart at the corner of Progress Way and Rombach Avenue — with the expected large crowd. Antonino Gonzalez had waited at Chipotle since 8:30 a.m. to make sure he was the first customer.
linknky.com
Best in Fort Thomas has been furnishing Northern Kentucky since 1941
Buying furniture is not as easy as food shopping. Shoppers need to consider cost, functionality, style, and service when shopping for furniture. Best Furniture Gallery in Fort Thomas has been helping Northern Kentuckians with their furniture needs for 81 years, and the current owners have owned it for 20. Charlie...
WLWT 5
Former Cincinnatians prepare for path of Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, it’s more than 900 miles from Cincinnati, but it’s hitting much closer to home in ways not measured by distance. “It's funny, I moved here at Christmas time,” said Mike Stacey, who grew up in Cincinnati,...
Hamilton County Land Bank will pay $1.5 million for John Klosterman's properties
The Hamilton County Landbank will pay nearly $1.5 million for a landlord's properties, according to records. The sale will be used to pay off John Klosterman's unpaid city bills and other costs.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: McGraw is a hound dog who needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care is full of pets who need to find their forever homes, including McGraw. The shelter says he is a total hound dog who loves to talk to you, loves to be with you and is sad when you leave.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Middletown Road near the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Middletown Road near the City of Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 0