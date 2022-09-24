ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Acorn releases new 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 trailer

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Acorn released a new trailer on Wednesday for the crime drama My Life is Murder. The show's third season is set to premiere in October. The Australian and New Zealand crime comedy-drama debuted in 2019 with a 10-episode run and followed that up with an additional 10 44-minute episodes last year.
TV SERIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them

Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic West
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Peter Morgan
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Elizabeth Debicki
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
CNET

D'oh! AI Turns Simpsons Characters Into Menacing Real People

Milan Jaram describes himself as an artist who "horrifies your cozy childhood memories with dark twists on your favorite shows, cartoons and pop culture." With his AI-fication of Simpsons characters, Jaram has succeeded handily. A muscle-bound, rage-filled Homer looks ready to Hulk-smash his way through Springfield; Marge has morphed into...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

'Andor' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 4 Come Out on Disney Plus?

The Star Wars universe expanded again on Disney Plus last week in the form of Rogue One prequel series Andor, which takes place five years before the events of the 2016 movie. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, who'll play a vital role as a spy in the early days of the Rebel Alliance against the totalitarian Galactic Empire.
TV SERIES
CNET

HBO's 'The Last of Us': Watch the First Full Trailer

We just got a one-and-a-half-minute trailer for The Last of Us, the HBO series based on the acclaimed video game. Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge, Nick Offerman and more appear in the clip, which reveals more of the upcoming series' postapocalyptic setting. It also offers a gruesome look at the infected.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#The Crown#Hbo
CNET

The Absolute Best Fantasy Movies on HBO Max

The fantasy movies on HBO Max don't get enough attention. The streaming service hosts some of the biggest fantasy franchises in history, including the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy. You'll also find a selection of charming Studio Ghibli films, comic book blockbusters from DC, and much more. Whether you're looking for mainstream hits or cult classics, you'll find them on this streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

When Is Milly Alcock's Final 'House of the Dragon' Episode as Rhaenyra

Rhaenyra Targaryen is going through changes. Princess Rhaenyra wed Ser Laenor Velaryon at the end of episode 5. But Milly Alcock won't be around for the character's married life. She'll be replaced by Emma D'arcy when episode 6 of House of the Dragon drops. There's a significant time jump in...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy