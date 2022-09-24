Read full article on original website
Related
Acorn releases new 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 trailer
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Acorn released a new trailer on Wednesday for the crime drama My Life is Murder. The show's third season is set to premiere in October. The Australian and New Zealand crime comedy-drama debuted in 2019 with a 10-episode run and followed that up with an additional 10 44-minute episodes last year.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
CNET
D'oh! AI Turns Simpsons Characters Into Menacing Real People
Milan Jaram describes himself as an artist who "horrifies your cozy childhood memories with dark twists on your favorite shows, cartoons and pop culture." With his AI-fication of Simpsons characters, Jaram has succeeded handily. A muscle-bound, rage-filled Homer looks ready to Hulk-smash his way through Springfield; Marge has morphed into...
CNET
'Andor' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 4 Come Out on Disney Plus?
The Star Wars universe expanded again on Disney Plus last week in the form of Rogue One prequel series Andor, which takes place five years before the events of the 2016 movie. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, who'll play a vital role as a spy in the early days of the Rebel Alliance against the totalitarian Galactic Empire.
CNET
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Watch the First Full Trailer
We just got a one-and-a-half-minute trailer for The Last of Us, the HBO series based on the acclaimed video game. Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge, Nick Offerman and more appear in the clip, which reveals more of the upcoming series' postapocalyptic setting. It also offers a gruesome look at the infected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
The Absolute Best Fantasy Movies on HBO Max
The fantasy movies on HBO Max don't get enough attention. The streaming service hosts some of the biggest fantasy franchises in history, including the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy. You'll also find a selection of charming Studio Ghibli films, comic book blockbusters from DC, and much more. Whether you're looking for mainstream hits or cult classics, you'll find them on this streaming service.
CNET
When Is Milly Alcock's Final 'House of the Dragon' Episode as Rhaenyra
Rhaenyra Targaryen is going through changes. Princess Rhaenyra wed Ser Laenor Velaryon at the end of episode 5. But Milly Alcock won't be around for the character's married life. She'll be replaced by Emma D'arcy when episode 6 of House of the Dragon drops. There's a significant time jump in...
CNET
Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Returns as Wolverine, Explains MCU Timeline With Ryan Reynolds
For his third movie, Deadpool is moving into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And another familiar face is coming along for the ride. Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, announced the plot and casting decision in a video released Tuesday and further teased Wednesday.
