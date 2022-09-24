Potter extends Clemson’s lead 17-7

Clemson’s offense put together a solid drive that went 10-plays for 58-yards that was capped off by a 24-yard BT Potter field goal.

Will Shipley was absent from the drive picking up some rest as Phil Mafah handled the entire workload on this scoring drive. The Tigers struggled to get much going on the ground without Shipley on the field.

Freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams came up big for his quarterback DJ Uiagalelei bringing in a 39-yard deep ball on the sideline that DJ perfectly placed. Clemson couldn’t finish things in the red zone, which led to Potter’s 24-yard field goal.

