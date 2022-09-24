ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Potter extends Clemson’s lead 17-7

By Alex Turri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwPoS_0i8sIUJE00

Clemson’s offense put together a solid drive that went 10-plays for 58-yards that was capped off by a 24-yard BT Potter field goal.

Will Shipley was absent from the drive picking up some rest as Phil Mafah handled the entire workload on this scoring drive. The Tigers struggled to get much going on the ground without Shipley on the field.

Freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams came up big for his quarterback DJ Uiagalelei bringing in a 39-yard deep ball on the sideline that DJ perfectly placed. Clemson couldn’t finish things in the red zone, which led to Potter’s 24-yard field goal.

List

ACC power rankings heading into Week 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOWkr_0i8sIUJE00

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy