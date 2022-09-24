Ethereum Challenger Defies Crypto Markets and Surges 38% This Week As FIFA Partnership Drives New User Growth

Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Here’s a Conservative Bitcoin (BTC) Price Target for the Year 2030, According to InvestAnswers
A popular crypto analyst thinks Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth millions of dollars within eight years under the assumption that people will continue to flock to the leading digital asset. In a new YouTube video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin’s diminishing returns have...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says Biggest Crash in Decades Is Coming, Details Impact on Bitcoin, Gold and Silver
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is warning of a major financial crash that he thinks will have implications on Bitcoin and precious metals. The best selling author tells his 2.1 million Twitter followers that the largest financial cataclysm since the 1990s is brewing due to irresponsible US federal monetary policies.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Nailed End of Crypto Bull Market Abruptly Changes Stance on Bitcoin, Says New BTC Trend Incoming
The crypto analyst who accurately called the end of the crypto bull market last year is predicting a shift in trend for Bitcoin (BTC) after nearly a year of bearish price action. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 612,300 Twitter followers that the macro landscape...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whales Move Massive Batches of Crypto, Sending $130,650,000 in Flurry of Transactions
XRP whales have been spotted moving huge bags of crypto as Ripple’s lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) takes a new turn. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, a handful of XRP whales moved over $130 million in crypto over the course of two days this weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Predicts ‘Face-Melter’ Crypto Rally, Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out
Morgan Creek Capital Management founder and CEO Mark Yusko thinks that crypto already saw the worst of the bear market when Bitcoin (BTC) slid close to the $17,000 level this month. In a new interview on the YouTube channel Thinking Crypto, Yusko says that the price of digital assets may...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Major Shift for the World’s Largest Crypto Asset
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks several metrics are now looking bullish for BTC. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 126,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s dominance level indicates it is due for a price pump. BTC is trading at $19,004 at...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Five Crypto Assets Surge 10% or More As Bitcoin Analyst Urges Traders To Keep Their Pants On
A widely-followed Bitcoin (BTC) analyst is warning traders to remain calm as a significant number of altcoins begin to rise. Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers it would be wise to hold on to their shorts and avoid FOMO. “[Let’s] try and keep our pants on right now. Don’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Is the Worst Behind Bitcoin? Glassnode Co-Founders Look at State of BTC After Another Fed Rate Hike
The creators of one of the top on-chain analytics firms in the crypto space are weighing in on Bitcoin (BTC) after the Federal Reserve issued another interest rate hike. In Glassnode’s latest newsletter, Jan Happel and Yann Allemann say that Bitcoin is trading below $20,000 due to “intense pressure” brought about by a fresh rate hike to the tune of 75 basis points (bps).
dailyhodl.com
DeFiChain’s DFI Token Starts Trading on the Gate.io Exchange
DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications and services to everyone, today announces the listing of its DFI token on Gate.io, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. This is a major step in DeFiChain’s mission to make DFI accessible...
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Investors Short Selling Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate on Record: CoinShares
A leading digital assets manager says large, institutional investors are short-selling king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) at record rates. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investment into short Bitcoin (BTC) products broke a record last week. “Short-bitcoin investment products AuM [assets under management] rose...
dailyhodl.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Says He’s Optimistic About Crypto Markets Over the Next Few Years – Here’s Why
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is forecasting a strong cryptocurrency market in the coming years for two main reasons. The multi-billionaire head of the crypto derivatives exchange believes innovation in the use of blockchain technology could lead to a stronger cryptocurrency market, according to his remarks at the recent SALT New York conference.
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Ethereum Primed To Outperform Bitcoin, Updates Outlook on XRP and Two Additional Altcoins
A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is expecting Ethereum (ETH) to outshine Bitcoin (BTC) while updating his forecast for XRP and two low-cap digital assets. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,500 Twitter followers that he sees the Ethereum/Bitcoin pair (ETH/BTC) rallying from current levels. “This one should bounce...
dailyhodl.com
FTX.US President Brett Harrison Says Two Things Will Make Crypto Trading Volume Explode: Report
FTX US president Brett Harrison reportedly says there are two catalysts that could awaken crypto trading volume from its slumber. In a new interview with Fortune, Harrison says that a rally in the digital asset markets as well as regulatory clarity from authorities could bring crypto trading volume back to life.
dailyhodl.com
Pantera CEO Dan Morehead Details ‘Biggest Existential Risk’ to Crypto Industry
The CEO of digital asset hedge fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is revealing an “existential risk” that the crypto industry faces. says that most of the risks that the crypto industry has encountered since its inception have disappeared but the regulatory risks remain. “I think the biggest kind...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Calls CBDCs the ‘Single Most Dangerous Innovation’ – Here’s Why
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is not a fan of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and even sees them as a threat. In a recent interview with Cheeky Crypto, Hoskinson argues that CBDCs are the “single-most dangerous innovation that we’ve ever seen in monetary policy.”. “CBDCs… they’re not...
dailyhodl.com
Robot Known for Outperforming Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Flocks to Ethereum and Five Additional Altcoins As Markets Pop
A data-crunching robot with a reputation for outperforming the markets just unveiled its latest weekly crypto portfolio allocations. The Real Vision Bot interprets surveys of cryptocurrency-related metrics to create fresh algorithmic portfolio assessments each and every week. The automated bot with a reputation for outdoing Bitcoin (BTC) is choosing altcoins...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Lawsuit ‘Gross Overreach’ of SEC Amid Failure To Provide Regulatory Clarity: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse says his company is “confident” moving toward the possible conclusion of its court battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Garlinghouse says in a new interview on CNBC that his team thinks the law is clear. “You have to remember that...
LAW・
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Short Squeeze Incoming, Predicts Rallies for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Chainlink
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting an abrupt rally for a trio of digital assets fueled by short sellers. Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe shares to his 628,000 Twitter followers a tweet by financial researcher Jason Goepfert. According to Goepfert, retail traders have spent $18 billion on...
Comments / 0