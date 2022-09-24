Ethereum Challenger Defies Crypto Markets and Surges 38% This Week As FIFA Partnership Drives New User Growth

The creators of one of the top on-chain analytics firms in the crypto space are weighing in on Bitcoin (BTC) after the Federal Reserve issued another interest rate hike. In Glassnode’s latest newsletter, Jan Happel and Yann Allemann say that Bitcoin is trading below $20,000 due to “intense pressure” brought about by a fresh rate hike to the tune of 75 basis points (bps).

