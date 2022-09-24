Read full article on original website
For better or for worse, tons of people watched Dahmer: Monster—The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
There’s just something about a Hollywood heartthrob playing a serial killer that, whether it disgusts or fascinates, draws eyes. Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix joint, the Evan Peters-led Dahmer: Monster—The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is no exception to this rule—despite robust online debates about its very existence. The...
Interview With The Vampire
It’s time for the spooky season, and this October TV lives up to its vibe with a host of new and returning TV shows that will set the mood for Halloween. It all starts with AMC’s long-awaited adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire, while Showtime and Syfy are throwing more vampiric series into the mix. Over at Netflix, the streaming service is adding to its slate of Mike Flanagan horror shows, and rolling out a Guillermo Del Toro anthology that figures to up the terror quotient.
Read this: Netflix's Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story through the eyes of a victim's sister
The debut of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story has sparked a robust online conversation about the ethics of Hollywood revisiting famous murderers at the cost of letting victims rest. Above the back-and-forth Twitter noise, however, a singular voice on the subject rings clear and true: Rita Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey, who was murdered at 19 by serial killer Jeffery Dahmer in 1991.
Ghosts conjures up more laughs in season 2
Hear us out: Ghosts, the charming CBS sitcom about a freelance journalist and an unemployed chef who inherit a quaint country estate inhabited by dramatic denizens who died on the property, is actually a workplace comedy. It’s been five months since audiences—and the rest of the spirited specters—watched Sam (Rose...
Smile promises viewers will leave with terrified faces
Make sure the liquor cabinet at home is well stocked, because you might just want a stiff drink after seeing Smile. The feature debut of writer-director Parker Finn, expanded from his SXSW award-nominated short Laura Hasn’t Slept, is designed to work your last nerves … in a good way, if such a thing is possible. It may take time and repeated viewings to be sure just how good or bad Smile is as a movie, but as a scare delivery device, it is damned effective. (Trigger warning: anyone who cannot bear seeing harm done to pets should probably avoid it.)
Everything that happened in the 10 years between episodes 5 and 6 of House Of The Dragon
Warning: This is called Spoiler Space for a reason. The following contains details about key plot points and developments in House Of The Dragon episode 6. A lot can happen in a decade, and on House Of The Dragon, a lot of it happens off-screen. While we’ve gotten time jumps between episodes before—the largest one spanning three years—this is the farthest into the future we’ve gone yet. Episodes five and six are separated by 10 years, during which the characters changed a great deal. Some of them so much that they literally became different people. The exposition flew by quickly in “The Princess And The Queen,” so in case you missed something, here’s a handy guide to what’s been going on and who’s been getting busy over that decade in Westeros and beyond.
Kid Cudi's Entergalactic is a celebration of human connection
Entergalactic calls itself a “television special,” but there are other words we could use to describe it. The Fletcher Moules-directed animated project was originally conceived, after all, as a television series. In many ways, it still bears its episodic rhythms even as an hour-and-a-half “special.” Perhaps more to the point, Entergalatic could most easily be described as a visual album. Or, rather, as a visual companion to Kid Cudi’s upcoming album by the same name. In that sense, this latest Netflix title is closer to Janelle Monae’s Dirty Computer and Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed (and even Beyoncé’s now iconic entries into this ever-expanding genre) than, say, to any of the streamer’s recent adult-oriented animated fare.
In the final trailer for Paramount Pictures' Smile, the widest grins cut the deepest
Finally, a horror movie New Yorkers can really stand behind. Smile, Paramount Pictures’ latest stab at horror, exists on the premise that someone just randomly smiling at you is one of the most offensive, frightening things there is—and the studio is certainly rearing to prove its point. Fresh off a creepy Jumbotron-based marketing stunt at three different Major League Baseball games last weekend, Smile has one last trailer for viewing pleasure before the film’s premiere on September 30.
Charli and Dixie D’Amelio on Season 2 of Their Hulu Reality Series, Transitioning From TikTok to Hollywood and Charli’s Potential Music Career
When Charli D’Amelio started posting dance videos to TikTok in 2019, the now 18-year-old could never have imagined it would lead to a clothing line with her older sister Dixie, countless brand deals and a family reality show. Despite the stigma that often accompanies the TikTok famous who attempt to transition to Hollywood, the D’Amelios have prevailed, as Dixie’s blossoming music career and Charli’s casting in filmmaker F. Javier Gutiérrez’s upcoming horror film attest. Season 2 of Hulu’s reality series “The D’Amelio Show,” premiering Sept. 28, zeroes in on the family’s adjustment to celebrity — particularly as Charli realizes she...
10 books you should read in October, including David Bowie's Moonage Daydream and William Shatner's Boldly Go
Every month, a deluge of new books comes flooding out from big publishers, indie houses, and self-publishing platforms. To help you navigate the wave of titles arriving in October, The A.V. Club has narrowed down the options to 10 books we’re most excited about, including a collection of hundreds of photographs chronicling David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust era, a ninth autobiographical outing from Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner; and the tumultuous memoirs of Fresh Off The Boat star Constance Wu.
First trailer for HBO’s Last Of Us adaptation introduces Joel, Ellie, and… “ominous clicking”
Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us was a PlayStation 3 game that was met with so much critical and commercial acclaim that Sony put out a remastered version for PlayStation 4 and then a full remake for PlayStation 5, ensuring that people will always have easy access to The Last Of Us. But what about people who don’t have any kind of PlayStation? Well, HBO has them covered with its adaptation of The Last Of Us, written by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and Last Of Us’ game director Neil Druckmann, and it just got a new trailer today.
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Netflix has given up its lawsuit against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, creators of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, which seemed to have the company’s tacit approval right up until Bear and Barlow started winning Grammys and making money off of it. The musical began as a TikTok thing, a love letter to the Bridgerton TV show, but after developing a fan following of its own and getting a plug from Netflix itself on social media, Bear and Barlow released it as an album.
Director Bassam Tariq departs Blade's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut
Director Bassam Tariq has parted ways with Blade, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The film, anticipated for a November 2023 release, has already been delayed at least once, per THR. Most recently, it was expected to begin production this fall, though it is uncertain if this will change following this new development.
Did anyone tell Star Trek’s stars that Paramount pushed the movie?
Well, the groundhog must have seen his shadow (feel free to swap for your favorite deep-cut Star Trek creature), because the forecast says we’re to go at least another year without a big-screen Star Trek. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth film in J.J. Abrams’ film series, helmed by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, has been removed from Paramount’s 2023 calendar.
Horror's first final girl takes her last stand in Halloween Ends' final trailer
(Note: This post contains spoilers for Halloween Kills. Read on with caution!) “Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long, but full of suspense”-the indomitable Laurie Strode. Okay, sure, that line is actually from Zola. But with a final, bloody trailer for Halloween Ends now out in the world, the quote seems like an apt description of the never-ending, always casualty-causing beef between Laurie and the “embodiment of evil” Michael Myers.
Hugh Jackman to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3
It’s really happening! A running joke from the Deadpool movies (and the whole meta-Deadpool story that is Ryan Reynolds’ real life) is about to become an actual reality, with Reynolds confirming that Hugh Jackman will be playing Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Snikt! Bub! Fastball special! Deadpool is going to say all of those things in the movie, and we’re going to cheer our little goddamn heads off.
Read This: Alan Rickman's diaries reveal his less-than-flattering opinions about Harry Potter
Severus Snape was always (no Harry Potter pun intended) a controversial figure in the HP fandom. He was a spiteful bully of children and former wizard Nazi, but he also had a big crush on Harry’s mom and dedicated his life to fighting evil in her memory. It’s hard to imagine any actor pulling that off with the kind of gravitas and grace of Alan Rickman.
Leslie Grace shared some behind-the-scenes Batgirl footage on social media
It’s been nearly two months since Warner Bros. Discovery revolutionized the film industry by realizing that you can make more money off of a movie by throwing it in the garbage than by releasing it, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl movie losing its release on HBO Max so the studio can put it on a shelf as a tax write-off. As far as we know, very few people have actually seen anything from the movie since then, save for anyone who attended one of the secret “funeral screenings” that the studio held over the summer, but Batgirl star Leslie Grace has decided to just go ahead and start releasing some footage herself on TikTok… though she’s strictly sticking to behind-the-scenes clips that were recorded during production.
Mean Girls' Daniel Franzese is "very conflicted" over Brendan Fraser's casting in The Whale
In a film season marked by drama, spit-takes, and “movies that feel like movies” (will we ever stop worrying, darling?), very few new entries have been able to escape the endless cycle of discourse. Least of all Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, which stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound English teacher and has divided critics and fans since it premiered (to a six-minute standing ovation) at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month.
House Of The Dragon
HBO’s House Of The Dragon may only be half a season into its expansive register of Targaryen rule in Westeros, but one of its showrunners has already set sail for a different land. Miguel Sapochnik, a Game Of Thrones veteran, is stepping back to an executive producer role on House Of The Dragon’s next season. It’s a move that fellow series head Ryan Condal—who worked with Sapochnik for nearly three years to develop the prequel—says didn’t exactly appear out of thin air.
