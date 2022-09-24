Read full article on original website
‘Dangerous Liaisons’: Starz Drops Full Trailer & Key Art For Series Based On Pierre Choderlos De Laclos’ Classic
Starz has released the key art and full trailer for their upcoming series Dangerous Liaisons, based on the Pierre Choderlos de Laclos classic, which you can watch in the video posted above. The eight-episode series will make its debut on November 6. Dangerous Liaisons tells the origin story of how the Marquise de Merteuil (Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (Nicholas Denton) meet as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of revolution. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the couple rises from the slums of Paris and scales the heights of the French aristocracy, seducing and manipulating...
A.V. Club
Peacock cancels Queer As Folk reboot
Peacock’s Queer As Folk, a reboot of the 2000-2005 Showtime series that was itself an adaptation of Russell T. Davies’ 1999 British drama series of the same name (though the Peacock series was explicitly envisioned as a reboot of the British show and not a revival of the Showtime show), has been canceled. The new series had just premiered its first season in June, and it will not be getting a second one. The reboot, starring Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O’Connell, and Johnny Sibilly. Set in New Orleans, it took place in the aftermath of a shooting at a nightclub.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Monarch removes Prince and Princess titles from 4 grandchildren
The Danish Royal House has announced changes in titles for the children of Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son Prince Joachim. The monarch’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and ten-year-old Princess Athena’s titles of Prince and Princess will be “discontinued” starting next year. RELATED: ...
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
A.V. Club
Interview With The Vampire
It’s time for the spooky season, and this October TV lives up to its vibe with a host of new and returning TV shows that will set the mood for Halloween. It all starts with AMC’s long-awaited adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire, while Showtime and Syfy are throwing more vampiric series into the mix. Over at Netflix, the streaming service is adding to its slate of Mike Flanagan horror shows, and rolling out a Guillermo Del Toro anthology that figures to up the terror quotient.
A.V. Club
Everything that happened in the 10 years between episodes 5 and 6 of House Of The Dragon
Warning: This is called Spoiler Space for a reason. The following contains details about key plot points and developments in House Of The Dragon episode 6. A lot can happen in a decade, and on House Of The Dragon, a lot of it happens off-screen. While we’ve gotten time jumps between episodes before—the largest one spanning three years—this is the farthest into the future we’ve gone yet. Episodes five and six are separated by 10 years, during which the characters changed a great deal. Some of them so much that they literally became different people. The exposition flew by quickly in “The Princess And The Queen,” so in case you missed something, here’s a handy guide to what’s been going on and who’s been getting busy over that decade in Westeros and beyond.
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
People With ADHD Are Sharing The Jobs They Actually Love Doing And It's Super Eye-Opening
"ER nurse. You're always moving, assisting nurses and doctors, no two cases are the same, and you learn so much. It’s an ADHD wonderland, and there’s always something to do. I draw blood. I do EKGs. I participate in emergencies/traumas."
A.V. Club
For better or for worse, tons of people watched Dahmer: Monster—The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
There’s just something about a Hollywood heartthrob playing a serial killer that, whether it disgusts or fascinates, draws eyes. Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix joint, the Evan Peters-led Dahmer: Monster—The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is no exception to this rule—despite robust online debates about its very existence. The...
A.V. Club
Read This: Alan Rickman's diaries reveal his less-than-flattering opinions about Harry Potter
Severus Snape was always (no Harry Potter pun intended) a controversial figure in the HP fandom. He was a spiteful bully of children and former wizard Nazi, but he also had a big crush on Harry’s mom and dedicated his life to fighting evil in her memory. It’s hard to imagine any actor pulling that off with the kind of gravitas and grace of Alan Rickman.
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
A.V. Club
First trailer for HBO’s Last Of Us adaptation introduces Joel, Ellie, and… “ominous clicking”
Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us was a PlayStation 3 game that was met with so much critical and commercial acclaim that Sony put out a remastered version for PlayStation 4 and then a full remake for PlayStation 5, ensuring that people will always have easy access to The Last Of Us. But what about people who don’t have any kind of PlayStation? Well, HBO has them covered with its adaptation of The Last Of Us, written by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and Last Of Us’ game director Neil Druckmann, and it just got a new trailer today.
A.V. Club
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
There is an early scene early in The Greatest Beer Run Ever showing a peace protest against the Vietnam War, supposedly taking place in New York City, that encapsulates everything that is wrong with this movie. It looks like it was shot in a backyard. There’s no feel at all of the big city. The arguments presented by the characters on each side are broad and reductive. There’s no nuance and no original thoughts. The information is obvious and presented at its least confrontational. It’s a scene meant to depict the moral dilemma at the center of its story, and it ends up being ridiculous.
A.V. Club
Leslie Grace shared some behind-the-scenes Batgirl footage on social media
It’s been nearly two months since Warner Bros. Discovery revolutionized the film industry by realizing that you can make more money off of a movie by throwing it in the garbage than by releasing it, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl movie losing its release on HBO Max so the studio can put it on a shelf as a tax write-off. As far as we know, very few people have actually seen anything from the movie since then, save for anyone who attended one of the secret “funeral screenings” that the studio held over the summer, but Batgirl star Leslie Grace has decided to just go ahead and start releasing some footage herself on TikTok… though she’s strictly sticking to behind-the-scenes clips that were recorded during production.
A.V. Club
Horror's first final girl takes her last stand in Halloween Ends' final trailer
(Note: This post contains spoilers for Halloween Kills. Read on with caution!) “Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long, but full of suspense”-the indomitable Laurie Strode. Okay, sure, that line is actually from Zola. But with a final, bloody trailer for Halloween Ends now out in the world, the quote seems like an apt description of the never-ending, always casualty-causing beef between Laurie and the “embodiment of evil” Michael Myers.
A.V. Club
Sound bites from the Dark Side: James Earl Jones' 8 best lines as Darth Vader
As Darth Vader, James Earl Jones has been dishing out some of the best lines in the Star Wars franchise since 1977, dropping bombshells like “I am your father” to Luke Skywalker, massively understating his murderous intent with “I’ve been waiting for you, Obi-Wan,” and echoing all of us as we watched Revenge Of The Sith in disbelief with a succinct “Noooo!”
A.V. Club
Aqua doesn't mind that Greta Gerwig's Barbie doesn't feature "Barbie Girl"
Not every Barbie Girl, it turns out, lives in a Barbie World—but Aqua, the band behind the 1997 bubblegum pop anthem, is perfectly cool with that. In an interview with Variety ahead of the 25th anniversary of “Barbie Girl,” the band discussed the other very indie, very under-the-radar Barbie project in the works right now: the 2023 film from Greta Gerwig. Although many fans were crestfallen at the revelation that “Barbie Girl” wouldn’t be a part of the Barbie soundtrack, Aqua isn’t bothered in the slightest.
A.V. Club
Thor: Love And Thunder
Forget the Joker, Gorr the God Butcher is the new twisted villain in town, and his antics are apparently too extreme for the kid-friendly audience of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Christian Bale has teased some of the Gorr scenes that hit the cutting room floor in Thor: Love And Thunder—ranging from a Kate Bush dance sequence to self-inflicted harm to rid the character of his tattoos—but in a new interview with Inverse, he admits to pushing the boundaries for a Disney movie.
