CBS Austin
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies to just shy of Category 5 storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (TND) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight and sat just shy of a Category 5 storm Wednesday morning along Florida's southwest coast. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were tracked at 190 mph.
CBS Austin
Hurricane Ian barrels toward US; Florida bracing for Category 4 damage
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds. Ian was expected to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday and maintain its major hurricane strength as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Impacts on...
CBS Austin
Truck thefts are on the rise in Texas. Officials say human smuggling is one reason why.
SAN ANTONIO - Vehicle thefts are on the rise nationwide, but experts say trucks stolen in Texas aren't as likely to be recovered. Rick Morin says he's one of the lucky ones. We introduced you to Morin in early September when his prized pickup truck was stolen out of his driveway.
CBS Austin
Texas trooper hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while searching car
SAN ANTONIO – A Texas trooper was hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while conducting a vehicle search in Bexar County. While searching through the vehicle the trooper found a container with an unknown substance inside. After the exposure, the trooper began to feel ill and was transported to a local hospital.
CBS Austin
Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston
HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
CBS Austin
South Texans with long COVID taking part in global study on brain impact
SAN ANTONIO - A local woman still suffering from long COVID more than two years after her infection hopes taking part in a new global study can help shed light on COVID-19's impact on the brain. "We need to find out what this is or how what I'm going through...
CBS Austin
Attorney General Ken Paxton subpoena discussed in court hearing related to abortion access
AUSTIN, Texas — A handful of abortion nonprofits were at an Austin courthouse Tuesday afternoon for a hearing related to abortion access, aimed at Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton did not appear in court Tuesday. As first reported by the Texas Tribune, Paxton left his home on Monday while...
