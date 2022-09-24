ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Davidson County football in Week 6: Lexington losing streak is over

By Carlton Hurt
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zMXz_0i8sHH7E00

With teams off in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference ahead of the league slate starting next week, the Central Carolina Conference had the spotlight to itself on Friday night.

Here's a look at what took place, including a breakthrough win.

Lexington 19, South Davidson 12

The Yellow Jackets put an end to one of the state's longest losing streaks for homecoming at Philpott Stadium.

LEXINGTON SENIOR:New field, new hopes for Jackets?

2022 SCHEDULES:Team by team, week by week look at Davidson County football

Lexington led 13-0 at the half and held off a Wildcat rally in the final two quarters to notch its first win since a Sept. 6, 2019, victory over North Rowan. The streak had reached 29 consecutive defeats.

"Winning solves everything," said first-year coach Charles Morman Jr. "This win is just so big for our program, for our community. We needed it and it's been a long time coming."

Lexington (1-5, 1-1) got a rushing touchdown from Isaiah Smith and a 60-yard fumble recovery for a score from Devin Wells to complete the first-half scoring.

The Wildcats (3-3, 0-2) cut the deficit to 13-12 in the fourth quarter on TD runs by Jayden Shively and Gavin Gathings. But they had an extra point blocked and were unsuccessful on a two-point conversion. South tried an onside kick, but Markell White had a nice return to setup Ty Williams short scoring run, which provided the final margin.

SOUTH DAVIDSON:Close losses lately, but Wildcats have found new life in 2022

Salisbury 55, West Davidson 7

The Hornets rolled past the visiting Green Dragons (2-3, 0-1). Noah Baker had a long kickoff return to setup West's only score, which was a TD run by Brett Rabon.

Salisbury, under first-year coach Clayton Trivett, formerly of Central Davidson, is now 2-0 in the league and has won five in a row since a season-opening loss to West Rowan.

Thomasville 45, North Rowan 13

The Bulldogs bounced back nicely from their first loss of the season to throttle the Cavaliers.

Thomasville (4-1, 1-1) rushed for 384 yards as a team, with Shamon Smith and Kevin Robinson each scoring two touchdowns. Janhri Luckey and Darrenique Moore also found the end zone for the Bulldogs.

Week 7 Schedule

Mid-Piedmont 3A: Central Davidson at Ledford; Oak Grove at Asheboro; Montgomery Central at North Davidson.

Central Carolina 1A-2A: Thomasville at West Davidson; East Davidson at North Rowan; Salisbury at South Davidson.

Thomasville travels to West Davidson next Friday.

The Cavaliers dropped to 1-1 in the CCC and 4-2 overall. They host East Davidson next Friday.

Comments / 2

Related
WXII 12

What games are postponed by Ian?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HurricaneIan is already impacting Triad activities. Watch more WXII12 headlines in the video above. The list is growing for high school football games that have been moved to Thursday already, because of Ian. WXII 12 will continue to update this. Currently, postponed games include:. Southwest Guilford...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Hawks defense smothers Winston-Salem State

MURFREESBORO – Chowan’s defense held Winston-Salem State to 164 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers as the Hawks defeated the Rams 21-7 in CIAA action here Saturday evening at Garrison Stadium. Junior linebacker Bernico Perofeta led the defense with 13 tackles and a sack. Montre Moore,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Atlantic Coast Conference

ACC Announces Football Game Times & Networks for Oct. 8

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 8. Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network – game time and TV designation to be decided after the games of Oct. 1.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
City
Salisbury, NC
County
Davidson County, NC
City
Lexington, NC
Davidson County, NC
Sports
City
Thomasville, NC
mrn.com

Kurt Busch gives recovery update

CONCORD, N.C. — Kurt Busch provided an update on his health Tuesday, saying he is making strides in his recovery from a concussion but there is no clear timetable on his return to NASCAR competition. Busch has been sidelined since a July 23 crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway,...
CONCORD, NC
WXII 12

Piedmont natives go on 'The Voice'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two Piedmont Triad natives are taking the national stage.. Derek and Katelyn Drye, from Thomasville and Winston-Salem, made their debuts on Monday night's episode of NBC's 'The Voice'. It was a dream come true during last night's blind auditions of 'The Voice'. Blake Shelton turned around...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#The Streak#Cavaliers#American Football#Wildcats
thestokesnews.com

King dance instructor who dedicated life to craft retires

Joyce Triche teaches a class at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King. (Submitted Photo) Joyce Triche of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is retiring after serving Stokes County as a dance instructor for nearly 50 years on East Dalton Street in King. Throughout the years, Triche has taught thousands of students how to dance, including several generations of Stokes County residents.
KING, NC
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WNCT

Tyrrell County BOE names new superintendent

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tyrrell County Schools Board of Education has selected a member of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools system as its next superintendent. Dr. Karen Morning Roseboro will take over the role on Oct. 17. Roseboro has enjoyed a long career in public education spanning more than 20 years in North Carolina. […]
TYRRELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMY NEWS2

Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
GREENSBORO, NC
kannapolisnc.gov

New Development Coming to Kannapolis

Insite Properties Projects $500 Million in Private Investment. During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more. This goal of creating a healthy and vibrant economy has come to fruition and has resulted in generating thousands of jobs and opportunities for dozens of small businesses, and industries of all sizes. Companies like Amazon, Gordon Food, Linder, Zipline, Prime Beverage, and others are now part of our community.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
News Argus

2558 Green Oaks Ct, Winston Salem NC D

Comfortable Apartment in Green Oaks Community - Property Id: 944355. Available for rent is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. All utilities are included in the monthly rent. The apartment is on the second level and has a small porch. The monthly rent is $1,100 per month. A security deposit of $1,100 is payable upon signing the lease.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: One shot at home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said one woman is in the hospital after someone found her with gunshot injuries in her home. Officers found the victim early Monday morning just after midnight on Green Point Road, between Kernserville Road and Waughtown Street. Police said the home was also damaged...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man accused of strangling female in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with strangling and assaulting a female in Randleman, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Sunday, the RCSO responded to Laughlin Road in Randleman when they were told about an assault. Following an investigation, 56-year-old Carl Laughlin was arrested and taken to the Randolph […]
RANDLEMAN, NC
The Dispatch

The Dispatch

1K+
Followers
384
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy