Davidson County football in Week 6: Lexington losing streak is over

With teams off in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference ahead of the league slate starting next week, the Central Carolina Conference had the spotlight to itself on Friday night.

Here's a look at what took place, including a breakthrough win.

Lexington 19, South Davidson 12

The Yellow Jackets put an end to one of the state's longest losing streaks for homecoming at Philpott Stadium.

Lexington led 13-0 at the half and held off a Wildcat rally in the final two quarters to notch its first win since a Sept. 6, 2019, victory over North Rowan. The streak had reached 29 consecutive defeats.

"Winning solves everything," said first-year coach Charles Morman Jr. "This win is just so big for our program, for our community. We needed it and it's been a long time coming."

Lexington (1-5, 1-1) got a rushing touchdown from Isaiah Smith and a 60-yard fumble recovery for a score from Devin Wells to complete the first-half scoring.

The Wildcats (3-3, 0-2) cut the deficit to 13-12 in the fourth quarter on TD runs by Jayden Shively and Gavin Gathings. But they had an extra point blocked and were unsuccessful on a two-point conversion. South tried an onside kick, but Markell White had a nice return to setup Ty Williams short scoring run, which provided the final margin.

Salisbury 55, West Davidson 7

The Hornets rolled past the visiting Green Dragons (2-3, 0-1). Noah Baker had a long kickoff return to setup West's only score, which was a TD run by Brett Rabon.

Salisbury, under first-year coach Clayton Trivett, formerly of Central Davidson, is now 2-0 in the league and has won five in a row since a season-opening loss to West Rowan.

Thomasville 45, North Rowan 13

The Bulldogs bounced back nicely from their first loss of the season to throttle the Cavaliers.

Thomasville (4-1, 1-1) rushed for 384 yards as a team, with Shamon Smith and Kevin Robinson each scoring two touchdowns. Janhri Luckey and Darrenique Moore also found the end zone for the Bulldogs.

Week 7 Schedule

Mid-Piedmont 3A: Central Davidson at Ledford; Oak Grove at Asheboro; Montgomery Central at North Davidson.

Central Carolina 1A-2A: Thomasville at West Davidson; East Davidson at North Rowan; Salisbury at South Davidson.

Thomasville travels to West Davidson next Friday.

The Cavaliers dropped to 1-1 in the CCC and 4-2 overall. They host East Davidson next Friday.