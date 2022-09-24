ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

kenosha.com

Kenosha.com High School Sports Calendar: It’s Bradford-Indian Trail week

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

Happy Homecoming: Book tour brings Kenosha native Kendra Scott back to where it all began

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

In the Loop: A festive fall in full swing in Kenosha

After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. Top 5 things to do...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop in the 58 Hometowns tour series finds Natalie Shepherd and company heading to Kenosha County to visit Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Ahead of the tour, we spoke with Sarah Howard, executive director for Pleasant Prairie.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
kenosha.com

Capturing Kenosha: Surf’s up on Lake Michigan

After retiring in 2021 with 38 years in public service, Corrao brings a passion for photography with his popular local sunrise and nature photos (available for personal use only). Corrao can be found on Instagram (@straycompasslifeguy) and YouTube (Stray Compass Life Channel). Robin Mattheus, a marine coastal geologist with the...
KENOSHA, WI
wuwm.com

Exploring the history of Milwaukee's 'Hooverville'

The 1930s were a volatile time for the nation, and Milwaukee was no exception. After a prosperous period during the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression gripped the city as massive unemployment, hunger and homelessness ran rampant under President Herbert Hoover. Bubbler Talk explores question asker Elizabeth Harrington's curiosity about Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

UW-Parkside names Roberto Torres Mata first Artist-in-Residence

UW-Parkside is one of 13 four-year campuses in the University of Wisconsin System. Located in Somers, Wisconsin, between Racine and Kenosha on 700 acres with natural prairies and woodlands. 4,300 students. The College of Arts and Humanities is excited to announce Roberto Torres Mata as the inaugurate artist for the...
SOMERS, WI
WGN TV

Special Marine Warning for a portion of southern Lake Michigan expires at 9:15PM CDT……

..THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT... The affected areas were... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor out to Mid Lake... The showers have moved out of the area and no longer pose a significant threat to boaters. _______________________________________________________________
WINTHROP HARBOR, IL
WISN

Storms cause damage, power outages

MILWAUKEE — Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Wisconsin Sunday. There were several trees and branches down in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. The storms started in the northern counties and moved south. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for almost every county at some point. There were power outages across the area,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart

MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks wants to defend self, prosecution responds

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will determine during a motion hearing Tuesday, Sept. 27 whether Darrell Brooks will represent himself in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial currently scheduled to start on Oct. 3. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Brooks' attorney filed a motion to withdraw, saying Brooks, charged with 77 counts for the November 2021 attack, desires to represent himself.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: The Cavon Walker Collection

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Camryn Thomas-Walker of the The Cavon Walker Collection joined CBS 58 in studio for a segment on Racine & Me. Walker says he started sewing in 2013-2014 and would often customize brims on baseball caps and change the fabric on the brim. His own collection...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID vaccine doctors' lawsuit

MILWAUKEE - Two fired doctors are suing the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals saying they were discriminated and retaliated against for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The two anesthesiologists say they felt bullied into getting the vaccine, contending it went against their Catholic beliefs. That’s according to the lawsuit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Sep 25, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight’s weather conditions in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecast. We’ll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine jail corrections officer headbutted, new charges for inmate

RACINE, Wis. - A man charged in two Chicago homicides, later accused of shooting Kenosha County K-9 Riggs in the head, attacked a corrections officer -- headbutting him at the Racine County Jail Tuesday, Sept. 27, the sheriff said. The attack happened shortly after midnight as corrections officers were moving...
RACINE COUNTY, WI

