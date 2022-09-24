Read full article on original website
2022 Volleyball Highlights: Enterprise Wildcats vs. Dothan Wolves
Due to the threat of inclement weather, some Wiregrass football games have been rescheduled. On Tuesday September 26th, Elba police received a call in reference to a vehicle that ran into a structure near the 1000 block of Sunset BLVD. Wiregrass 2-1-1 provides resource list for Hurricane Ian evacuees.
wtvy.com
Some Wiregrass high school football games moved to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the threat of inclement weather this week, some area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday.
wtvy.com
Friday Night Football Week 5 Player of the Week Nominees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Week 5 Player of the Week:. Pike County’s Ian Foster - returned a punt and kickoff for a touchdown. Dale County’s Lakendrick Jordan - 131 yards rushing and 1 TD; 2 interceptions with 1 returned for a score.
wtvy.com
Free shuttle service to Dothan vs Central game
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention sports fans: a free shuttle service will be offered at the Dothan High School vs. Central High School football game. The football game, scheduled for Thursday, September 29, at Rip Hewes Stadium will have available parking at Dothan Preparatory Academy and Doug Tew Recreation Center.
Troy Messenger
Area football games moved to Thursday
Due to the threat of potential severe weather with Hurricane Ian approaching the Gulf Coast, a number of high school football teams in The Messenger’s coverage area have moved their games to Thursday night. Charles Henderson, Pike County and Zion Chapel High Schools will all play on Thursday, Sept....
wtvy.com
Warhawks soar to 3 game win streak
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville has won three straight games for the first time since 2019. The Warhawks will go for four straight on Thursday against Ashford.
In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide
Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
wdhn.com
Dothan preps for hurricane evacuees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass has already begun to prepare for the incoming evacuees the storm will likely bring. “Our biggest concern here in the Wiregrass, Houston County area will be the influx of people,” Houston County EMA Director, Chris Judah said. “The traffic load we will encounter will be high. Our hotels, our resources, restaurants, and things of that nature are going to be filled up quickly.”
wtvy.com
Wiregrass 2-1-1 provides resource list for potential Ian evacuees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The path of Hurricane Ian straying away from the Dothan area means several Floridians may be evacuating to southeast Alabama. Non-profits like Wiregrass 2-1-1 are busy working to ensure evacuees know what resources are available. Wiregrass 2-1-1 has created a website link solely dedicated to available...
wtvy.com
Swamp Gravy celebrates 30 years of theatre
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Swamp Gravy, Georgia’s Official Folk-Life Play is making its way back to the stage this October with Swamp Gravy: Nuthin’ But A Will starting this weekend. Artistic Director Will Murdock tells News 4 this year is extra special for the cast members of Swamp...
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise.
wtvy.com
EMA: Hurricane evacuees likely to pack Dothan hotels
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan hotels are expected to fill up as Floridians flee the anticipated wrath of Hurricane Ian. “Our biggest concern here in the Dothan and Houston County area is that we’ll have a (large) influx of people,” Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah said on Monday.
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Good Deeds
In this week's edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss good deeds.
wtvy.com
Dothan Opera House postpones tribute show due to Hurricane Ian
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A tribute show that was scheduled to play at the Dothan Opera House on Friday has been postponed due to the upcoming impact of Hurricane Ian. The Rocky Mountain High Experience, a John Denver Tribute starring Rick Schuler, announced on Tuesday that their scheduled September 30 event is being moved to Friday, November 18.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban offers Charles Henderson 4-Star sophomore Zion Grady
Zion Grady returned to the University of Alabama Saturday for an unofficial visit, and he earned an offer from the Crimson Tide. Grady attends Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama. He currently holds nine D1 offers and is rated as a high four-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. Nick...
wdhn.com
CAUTION: Dothan sewer rehabilitation work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—L & K Construction, a City of Dothan contractor, will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work during the week of September 26 through September 30. The work will proceed in the following areas:. Osceola Street. Houston Street. Choctaw Street. Plaza Drive. Montezuma Avenue. Tacoma Street. The...
wtvy.com
Alabama Red Cross volunteers head to Florida before Hurricane Ian hits
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Hurricane Ian looming, two Alabamians have driven south to help those in need. On Tuesday morning Linda Gagliardi and Sharon Rolf packed their car with food, water, blankets, clothing, bedding, and other essentials and headed to Dothan, AL. Gagliardi said their main objective is to...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Weevil Way
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The boll weevils have been a staple of Enterprise for over 100 years, but the city has now immortalized the pesky pest and made it into a Wiregrass Wonder.
wtvy.com
Houston Co. Farm Center opens as livestock shelter
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, entry requirements for livestock moving across state lines have been lifted. The Houston County Farm Center in Dothan, Alabama is opening as a livestock shelter for evacuees with livestock including horses and cattle to stay. Stalls are first come first serve and...
wtvy.com
Lifesouth needs blood donations
On Tuesday September 26th, Elba police received a call in reference to a vehicle that ran into a structure near the 1000 block of Sunset BLVD.
