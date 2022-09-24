ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorena, TX

Lorena High School Receives History Breaking Lone Star Cup in McLennan County

By Earl Stoudemire
 3 days ago

LORENA, TX ( FOX 44 ) – Lorena students, parents, and alumni are bonding together tonight to celebrate a big win in the community.

They’re being awarded the Lone Star Cup. The first school in McLennan County to receive this honor.

Lorena High School scored the highest out of every other 3A district school in Texas based on performance in academics, athletics, and fine arts receiving 96 points.

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, the corporate sponsor for the award, provided 500 hamburgers and 500 hot dogs for the community tailgate.

Lorena High School principal, Kevin Johnson, says all credit goes to the students.

“We have some of the best kids ever, and I tell them that all the time, brag on them,” said Johnson. “A lot of that is based on this community and how supportive this community is of our students.”

Class of 1990 alum John Henry is proud to celebrate today’s accomplishment with his son being part of the 2021 champion football team.

“I don’t know if this happens too often to other people, but it’s just priceless, its pretty awesome,” said Henry.

A homebody staying in Lorena, Henry sees all the change around him and knows this award is well earned.

“It’s changed quite a bit, size as well. When I was here, we were 2A, now we’re three. It’s been four once, but it’s just a great community, even the great school itself,” said Henry.

The University Interscholastic League presented Lorena High School the trophy tonight during it’s halftime against Cameron.

