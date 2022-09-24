Veteran safety Joe Foucha will make his LSU debut on Saturday vs. Auburn after serving a four-game suspension due to academic issues involving his transfer from Arkansas. His return comes at a crucial time as the Tigers get into the thick of their SEC schedule without starting safety Major Burns, who will be out for the next 3-6 weeks as he recovers from an upper neck injury.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO