LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week
Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
LSU Opens As 7.5-Point Favorite Over Auburn
LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) returns to SEC play this upcoming Saturday on the road at Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 6 pm on ESPN. The Tigers open as a 7.5-point favorite over Auburn with the over/under set at 45.5, according to ESPN/Ceasars. LSU is coming off a...
Brian Kelly Is Excited For Joe Foucha's Debut As He Returns From 4-Game Suspension
Veteran safety Joe Foucha will make his LSU debut on Saturday vs. Auburn after serving a four-game suspension due to academic issues involving his transfer from Arkansas. His return comes at a crucial time as the Tigers get into the thick of their SEC schedule without starting safety Major Burns, who will be out for the next 3-6 weeks as he recovers from an upper neck injury.
Five-Star QB Julian Sayin Tweets Out Pictures From His Visit To LSU
Five-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin from Carlsbad, Calif. was on LSU's campus this weekend to visit for the New Mexico game. After his trip, Sayin tweeted out the following pictures from his visit on social media. The 6-1, 185-pound passer is rated the No. 2 overall quarterback in the country...
