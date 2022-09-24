Read full article on original website
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles Today
In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by Fans
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This Year
Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los Angeles
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los Angeles
Elle
All Hailey Bieber Revealed About Her, Selena Gomez, and Justin Bieber's Actual History on 'Call Her Daddy'
After publicly asking fans of Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez to leave her alone in April, Hailey Bieber, Justin's wife of four years now, gave a lengthy interview on Call Her Daddy about whether she and Justin were romantically involved at the same time he was with Selena in 2018. She also addressed her current relationship with Selena and the effect Jelena fans had on how she saw herself.
Hailey Bieber Clarified The Timeline Of Justin Bieber's Relationships With Her And Selena Gomez
"That was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door."
Elle
Marc Cain's SS23 Show Was A Joyous Celebration Of Nature
World events and political turmoil loomed heavy over the AW22 season, so for SS23, it was no surprise that designers bet big on fashion's ability to provide joy and escapism in the darkest of times. Kicking off the season, Copenhagen Fashion Week saw street stylers move away from Scandi neutrals and embrace bright colours and prints, and even the headline Ganni show was aptly named 'Joyride'.
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
Elle
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly ‘Have Been Out a Couple Times’ but Aren't Dating...Yet
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid may not be the only surprise A-list actor meets A-list model couple emerging this fall. Page Six reports that the rumors that Brad Pitt and the newly-single Emily Ratajkowski may be romantically involved aren't completely rooted in fantasy. They are not officially dating, but they have spent time together.
Elle
Kate Middleton Kicks Off Fall With a Red Peacoat in Wales
As the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton did her first event following the Queen's funeral proceedings in Wales itself. Kate visited the Royal National Lifeboat Institution's Holyhead Lifeboat Station today in Anglesey with Prince William. She very much dressed for fall, pairing a striking red peacoat with black heels and pants. She accessorized with Spells of Love hoop earrings, which haven't sold out yet.
Elle
We Go High: How The Heel Reached Dizzying New Heights
Rihanna in ripped denim and Amina Muaddis. Hailey Bieber in razor-thin Saint Laurent Tributes. Doja Cat in metallic green D’Accori Belles. Meghan Markle in classic Manolos. It’s hard to think of a more symbolic, or popular, post-pandemic accessory story than the return of sky-high heels. The end of...
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
Elle
Why Prince William Told Royal Staff Not To Wear Suits Around George, Charlotte And Louis
The Prince & Princess of Wales alongside the Duke & Duchess of Sussex greet mourners in Windsor The Prince & Princess of Wales alongside the Duke & Duchess of Sussex greet mourners in Windsor. It's safe to say that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don't exactly have a...
Elle
Lily James Reflects On How Becoming Pamela Anderson 'Screwed Up' Her Mental Health
It's been a few months since Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, aired. There was plenty to talk about when it came to the Disney Plus series, including the epic transformations that both actors made to get into character. And it's those transformations that have had the most impact on the stars of the series, particularly James who says becoming Pamela Anderson was a 'screwed up process' that almost lead to a breakdown.
Elle
At Dior SS23 The Make-Up Was A 16th-Century-Meets-Social-Media Mash-Up
When it comes to make-up references, we've seen them all: nature, movies, emotions... but Dior's SS23 inspiration of choice has to be one of the most unexpected. For fashion house's Spring Summer 2023 collection, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri was influenced by 16th Century Italian aristocrat Catherine de Medici, the only woman to rule France as Queen. You might think that would give Dior's make-up artist Peter Philips his starting point, but in fact Chiuri showed him a very different brief...
Elle
Bottega Veneta Makes Clothes for Real Life
Over the weekend, all anyone could talk about on Fashion Twitter was Bottega Veneta. Creative director Matthieu Blazy’s sophomore collection for the Italian brand set the Internet ablaze with accolades over his modern take on wardrobe dressing, moving past clichés of the term and creating clothes for now and forever. The new “trend,” in fact, is the anti-trend. It’s personal, it’s private, it’s who we want to be when we get up in the morning and walk out the door. The notion of luxury dressing is dying. Blazy is single-handedly bringing it back to life.
Elle
Former Model Halima Aden On Quitting The Fashion Industry And Hijabi Tokenism
'I am quitting, and you guys have 24 hours to release me from all contracts,' Halima Aden recalled of her abrupt announcement in 2020 that she was leaving the fashion industry for good. At the time, the UNICEF ambassador explained her decision via an Instagram story, noting: 'Looking back now...
Elle
Chase Stokes Beats Jet Lag With Coffee, Deep Breathing, and a Good Outfit
Chase Stokes may be jetsetting from Barbados to Venice, but Waking Up With a cup of coffee and deep breathing is one thing that stays consistent for this Outer Banks star. Tune in to help Chase pick out his Italy-approved outfit, see what “non-negotiable” temperature he brushes his teeth with, and the signature Armani Beauty scent he can't leave the house without. Shop his exact cologne below:
Elle
The Best Street Street Style From Milan Fashion Week
As fashion month continues to pedal along full speed ahead, industry insiders, TikTokers, and celebs have descended upon Milan. But before packing for Paris, the final stop in Europe, you better believe they left a sartorial mark on the Italian city, exhibiting street style looks from top designers showing on the runways (Prada, Gucci, eccetera). From white tank tops and metallic bags to leather trench coats, here’s the best of what everyone is wearing, shot by ELLE’s resident photographer Tyler Joe.
Elle
All the Best Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week comes at the tail-end of a hectic fashion month schedule, but as the saying goes, they save the best for last. From the typical heavy-hitters like Dior, Valentino ,and Louis Vuitton, plus the return of familiar faces to IRL shows (hi, Victoria Beckham!), the 10-day affair promises to be a sweet finale. Circle back as we cover the best looks and shows of the week.
Elle
Cartier's Call To The Wild
Fashion is so often perceived to be at odds with the planet. With production cycles making little room for the economics of sustainability and the prioritisation of the biosphere. But a sea change is afoot. With David Attenborough breaking the fourth wall and risking his status as the nation's grandfather...
Elle
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Recap: Fire and Blood, Literally
Ten years have passed since Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Lord Laenor Velaryon’s “red wedding” and since Queen Alicent made her first rebellion against House Targaryen with a symbolic green dress. When we reunite with House of the Dragon’s leading women this week, much has changed. They are not only played by new actresses (Olivia Cooke for Alicent and Emma D’Arcy for Rhaenyra), but also in different places in their lives. They’re both mothers now; each one is looking out for her own blood. They’ve drifted even further apart, with petty power moves and paranoia over succession wedged deeply between them. And they’re also more sure of themselves, especially Alicent, whom audiences came to know as a meek young girl (played beautifully by Emily Carey). Now, a decade later, she’s more aware of her power and how to use it: She pushes against her aging husband King Viserys, she orders servants to leave the room, she schemes, and she is more focused than ever on putting her son on the iron throne. (Do I smell a hint of Cersei Lannister?) Rhaenyra is a worthy match. She was always headstrong and tough as a girl, but her childhood petulance has evolved into a mature confidence—and stubbornness—and her hard exterior has grown even harder. She’s nothing like her husband Laenor, who is mostly seen laughing and drinking with his secret lover, or yearning for battle, when he’s not with his wife. With Rhaenyra and Alicent grown up and empowered, and with allies at each of their sides, a new game of thrones is in motion.
Elle
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney’s Tiffany Necklace Is a Gift to Her Younger Self
When the pandemic hit and Dylan Mulvaney lost her job touring with the musical Book of Mormon, she turned to the nation’s arguably biggest stage: TikTok. Now, Mulvaney has become one of the platform’s viral stars, garnering eight million followers with her series, “Days of Girlhood,” where she makes videos highlighting her journey transitioning. That success has led to more opportunities offline—walking in New York Fashion Week, speaking at Forbes Power Women’s Summit—but Mulvaney’s posts have remained instantly recognizable, in part due to her signature wardrobe: colorful, chunky knitwear; playful accessories; and, as of late, a classic Tiffany & Co. heart necklace. “I like people to have a familiarity there,” Mulvaney says. “When they come to watch my videos, they know what they’re going to get.”
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
