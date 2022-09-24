Ten years have passed since Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Lord Laenor Velaryon’s “red wedding” and since Queen Alicent made her first rebellion against House Targaryen with a symbolic green dress. When we reunite with House of the Dragon’s leading women this week, much has changed. They are not only played by new actresses (Olivia Cooke for Alicent and Emma D’Arcy for Rhaenyra), but also in different places in their lives. They’re both mothers now; each one is looking out for her own blood. They’ve drifted even further apart, with petty power moves and paranoia over succession wedged deeply between them. And they’re also more sure of themselves, especially Alicent, whom audiences came to know as a meek young girl (played beautifully by Emily Carey). Now, a decade later, she’s more aware of her power and how to use it: She pushes against her aging husband King Viserys, she orders servants to leave the room, she schemes, and she is more focused than ever on putting her son on the iron throne. (Do I smell a hint of Cersei Lannister?) Rhaenyra is a worthy match. She was always headstrong and tough as a girl, but her childhood petulance has evolved into a mature confidence—and stubbornness—and her hard exterior has grown even harder. She’s nothing like her husband Laenor, who is mostly seen laughing and drinking with his secret lover, or yearning for battle, when he’s not with his wife. With Rhaenyra and Alicent grown up and empowered, and with allies at each of their sides, a new game of thrones is in motion.

