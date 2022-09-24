Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew Leaves URI Game With Arm Injury

The Pitt Panthers lost one of their best playmakers late in the first half.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost one of their best playmakers early late in the first half of their Week 3 matchup against Rhode Island. Tight end Gavin Bartholomew went to the locker room with the second quarter clock winding down. He was holding his left arm.

It's a tough blow for a Pitt offense already missing leading receiver Jared Wayne. Karter Johnson has taken the bulk of the snaps since Bartholomew left.

Bartholomew got off to a slow start, catching just one pass for nine yards against West Virginia, but has come on strong in the weeks since. He has caught seven balls for 124 yards and a touchdown in the ten quarters he's played since.

