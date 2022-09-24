Read full article on original website
PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang blamed for his shooting death by cruel trolls but she’s defended by Cardi B
The girlfriend of rapper PnB Rock has been defended by stars such as Cardi B after trolls blamed her for his shooting death. Rakim Hasheem Allen, 30, died in hospital after being shot during a restaurant robbery in Los Angeles on September 12. His death came months after the rapper...
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish
Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
Cardi B Asks Fans For Recommendations After Revealing She’s Retaining Water
Cardi B took to Instagram to explain that her change in appearance is due to water retention and asked fans for recommendations on how to deal.
Azealia Banks Blasts Nicki Minaj For Being “Obsessed” With Cardi B
The Harlem rapper still hasn’t let up on the Barb. No one is safe with it comes to the wrath of Azealia Banks — especially her fellow female rappers. Last month, the Harlem rapper refueled her beef with Nicki Minaj after claiming that the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper was responsible for putting an end to her upcoming reality show. Azealia shared via Instagram that she was supposed to start filming a show with an undisclosed network, “but apparently Nicki gave the network an ultimatum because she knows I’ll have better ratings.”
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
50 Cent Trolls His Son’s Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy
On Monday (Sept. 26), 50 Cent hit Instagram to troll Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest son. Over the weekend, Joy allegedly hung out with Diddy at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 24), which seems to have sparked Fif’s post. The G-Unit mogul, 47, shared a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, on Instagram wearing shades and looking into the camera with blank faces. 50 captioned the photo, “oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”More from VIBE.com50...
Fans Slam Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Performance at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Lackluster,’ ‘Lazy,’ and ‘Low Energy’
Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Freaky Girl" at the 2022 MTV VMAs as "lazy" and "lackluster."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Says Jermaine Dupri & Carlos King Tried To Steal Her Likeness To Make A Movie!
Kandi Burruss is speaking on it! Gary With The Tea is sharing the tea on the beef between these three in the production business.
Gary’s Tea: Cardi B. To Start Garnishing Youtuber Tasha K’s Wages To Collect $3.3 Million [WATCH]
Cardi B. is coming for all her money no matter what! We're discussing Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith not posting her on her birthday.
Ice Spice Fires Back At Backlash To Rolling Loud Performance
Ice Spice responded to criticism of her recent performance at Rolling Loud in New York City, where she was brought on stage by Fivio Foreign. Spice is best known for her viral hit, "Munch (Feelin’ U)." "I’m not a hater I want everyone to win I really do… soooooo...
Here’s What the Baby From The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Ready to Die’ Album Cover Looks Like Now
Over 28 years ago, The Notorious B.I.G. released his classic debut album,. on Bad Boy Entertainment. Not only was the music impactful but the picture of a chubby baby on the front cover would become one of the most recognizable images in hip-hop history. So who is the diaper-donning baby...
Camila Cabello Twerks To Beyoncé's "Energy" On Stage: Watch
Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance, has been massively successful. Big names throughout the entertainment industry have praised the album, and now Camila Cabello has shown her endorsement of Bey's newest offering. At Rock In Rio in Brazil, Cabello showed off her dance moves to a packed stadium as Beyoncé's "Energy"...
Stop Instigating: Lil Kim Slams 50 Cent For Disgustingly Dissing Her Daughter While Trying To Ignite Nicki Minaj Beef
Lil Kim is none too pleased with 50 Cent’s attempt to start drama with her and Nicki Minaj after he falsely claimed that she dissed the fellow rapper’s son. 50 Cent is notorious for his Instagram persona and his constant public instigating and once again he’s making headlines for igniting wars of words.
DJ Akademiks Apologizes For Remark About Reginae Carter
After receiving pushback over his hot take about Reginae’s romances, Akademiks is admitting to his wrongs. Things have been tense for DJ Akademiks over the last few days and while other similar news cycles usually let up around this time, the blogger remains a hot topic. Akademiks has not only ruffled feathers with his remarks about Hip Hop pioneers, but while on Twitch, he decided to target Reginae Carter.
2 Chainz Fires Back At DJ Akademiks In Defense Of Reginae Carter
2 Chainz slammed DJ Akademiks in defense of Reginae Carter on Instagram. 2 Chainz came to the defense of Reginae Carter on his Instagram Story recently, calling out DJ Akademiks for his controversial comments on Lil Wayne’s daughter. The YouTuber had spoken about Carter’s relationship history, including being linked to YFN Lucci.
Cardi B Extends Apple Music Dominance With Success Of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2”
Cardi B added to her record for most number ones for a female artist with the success of “Tomorrow 2.”. Cardi B has earned her 11th chart-topping single on Apple Music with the remix of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow” single, “Tomorrow 2.” The song reached number one on “Apple Music’s Top 100: USA” just two days after releasing on Friday, September 23. This feat extends her lead as the female artist with the most number ones on the chart.
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
