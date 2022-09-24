ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Blasts Nicki Minaj For Being “Obsessed” With Cardi B

The Harlem rapper still hasn’t let up on the Barb. No one is safe with it comes to the wrath of Azealia Banks — especially her fellow female rappers. Last month, the Harlem rapper refueled her beef with Nicki Minaj after claiming that the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper was responsible for putting an end to her upcoming reality show. Azealia shared via Instagram that she was supposed to start filming a show with an undisclosed network, “but apparently Nicki gave the network an ultimatum because she knows I’ll have better ratings.”
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
Vibe

50 Cent Trolls His Son’s Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy

On Monday (Sept. 26), 50 Cent hit Instagram to troll Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest son. Over the weekend, Joy allegedly hung out with Diddy at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 24), which seems to have sparked Fif’s post. The G-Unit mogul, 47, shared a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, on Instagram wearing shades and looking into the camera with blank faces. 50 captioned the photo, “oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”More from VIBE.com50...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them

Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Camila Cabello Twerks To Beyoncé's "Energy" On Stage: Watch

Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance, has been massively successful. Big names throughout the entertainment industry have praised the album, and now Camila Cabello has shown her endorsement of Bey's newest offering. At Rock In Rio in Brazil, Cabello showed off her dance moves to a packed stadium as Beyoncé's "Energy"...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Akademiks Apologizes For Remark About Reginae Carter

After receiving pushback over his hot take about Reginae’s romances, Akademiks is admitting to his wrongs. Things have been tense for DJ Akademiks over the last few days and while other similar news cycles usually let up around this time, the blogger remains a hot topic. Akademiks has not only ruffled feathers with his remarks about Hip Hop pioneers, but while on Twitch, he decided to target Reginae Carter.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

2 Chainz Fires Back At DJ Akademiks In Defense Of Reginae Carter

2 Chainz slammed DJ Akademiks in defense of Reginae Carter on Instagram. 2 Chainz came to the defense of Reginae Carter on his Instagram Story recently, calling out DJ Akademiks for his controversial comments on Lil Wayne’s daughter. The YouTuber had spoken about Carter’s relationship history, including being linked to YFN Lucci.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Extends Apple Music Dominance With Success Of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2”

Cardi B added to her record for most number ones for a female artist with the success of “Tomorrow 2.”. Cardi B has earned her 11th chart-topping single on Apple Music with the remix of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow” single, “Tomorrow 2.” The song reached number one on “Apple Music’s Top 100: USA” just two days after releasing on Friday, September 23. This feat extends her lead as the female artist with the most number ones on the chart.
MUSIC
Page Six

Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody

Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
CELEBRITIES
