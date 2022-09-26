Read full article on original website
Christ Our Rock Runs Well At West Frankfort Plus 6 Invite
A great afternoon for The Christ Our Rock Silver Stallions XC team at The West Frankfort “Plus 6” Invitational!. The Silver Stallions Boys team finished 2nd in the meet out of 9 teams with 62 points! This was the best finish for the boys thus far. Junior Elijah Gregory lead the way finishing 2nd in 16:24 and medaling. Teammate Soph. Zerek Koch stepped it up and brough home a top 10 finish placing 8th overall (17:56). Also Medaling for the Stallions was Soph. Isaiah Lyons grabbing 13th (18:31) and Sr. Foreighn exchange student Sr. Yilian Lu medaled coming in 17th (18:56). Soph. Tommy Taylor had a PR race finishing 22nd (20:27) narrowly missing the Top 20. And Freshman Liagel Lyons also PR’d finishing 38th in 23:22! For the Lady Stallions Junior Sarah Mckowen won.
2022 09/29 – Julia Parkinson
Julia Parkinson, 92, of Centralia passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Fireside House in Centralia. She was born on September 22, 1930, the daughter of Valdy and Mary (Armstrong) Rowlett in New Concord, Kentucky. She married James Parkinson on April 12, 1951, in Corinth, Mississippi and he preceded her in death on February 8, 2011.
SIJHSAA State Baseball & Softball Brackets Set
The brackets are set and the SIJHSAA State Baseball and Softball Tournaments will open up Saturday. The Class L Baseball Tournament will be played at Rotary Field in Centralia. The day opens up at 10am with Carterville and Millstadt followed at 11 by Flora and O’Fallon Fulton. Then at 12 it’s DuQuoin and Highland with the Franklin Park Bobcats taking their 20-5 record to the 1pm game against undefeated Harrisburg. The semifinals will be Tuesday, October 4th with the trophy games that Thursday.
2022 09/29 – Ruth Elizabeth Hart
Ruth Elizabeth Hart, 79, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born May 29, 1943, in Birkenhead, England, the daughter of Jack Salter and Lillian (Barlow) Novak. She married Leonard C. Hart, Sr. on March 30, 1963, and he survives.
Lady Cats Fall To Wesclin In 3 Sets
The Salem Lady Cats opened their varsity home match with Wesclin winning 25-21, but fell in the following 2 sets 2-25, 15-25 to drop to 8-10 on the season. The night began with a 2 set win for the freshmen to improve to 7-2. The JV lost in 3 sets to fall to 7-5. Salem will play at Breese Central tomorrow night.
Boehne Medalist As COR 3rd In Tri-Match
Sandoval won a tri-match in boys golf at Greenview Country Club shooting 198 with Altamont and Christ Our Rock finishing with 202’s. The Stallions Parker Boehne was medalist shooting 3-over 38. Ajay Quick added 50, Blake Kleiboeker 54 and Tim Meyer 60. Altamont was led by Avery Jahraus who...
2022 09/30 – William ‘Bill’ Pratt, Jr.
William “Bill” Pratt Jr., 94, of Centralia passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Salem Hospital, with his family surrounding him. He was born on October 8, 1927, the son of William Sr. and Bessie (Allison) Pratt in Richview. His father was killed by a train when Bill was only two years old. He married the love of his life, Valinda Conant, on September 1, 1957, at the Apostolic Church in Centralia and she survives in Centralia.
2022 09/30 – Rita Kay Brown
Rita Kay Brown, 78, of Odin, IL passed away in the care of her family, on September 24, 2022. Born August 7, 1944, in Sellersburg, Indiana, she was the daughter of Walter L. and Susie M. (Smith) James. Simple cremation was selected. The family will greet friends in the chapel...
2022 09/28 – John Roger Lindsey
John Roger Lindsey, age 76 of Odin, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, MO. John was born on July 10, 1946, in Marshall County, Mississippi, the son of Cleitus and Marie (Blackwell) Lindsey. He married Diana S. Lindsey on May 21, 1977, in Madison, Illinois, and she preceded him in death on March 20, 2015.
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
KC XC Shows Well At McKendree Over The Weekend
Led by Ty Reynolds and Nick Fehr, the Blue Devils rebounded from the previous meet with a great team effort. Reynold finished the 8k race in 27 minutes and 26 seconds followed by Fehr in 27:53. Christian Rees step up with a big race and was the 3rd counter for the Blue Devils in a time of 28:50. Caleb Klein was next across in a time of 29:11, followed by Sam Britt in 29:47. With 5 racers across under 30 minutes, the team average was 28:37, which was good for a 5th place finish in the 9 team meet. Number 6 and 7 for KC was Ryan Gerdes and Ostin Habeck, in 30:37 and 30:44. Ray Habeck finished in 32:00, Conner Garsnett in 32:18. Cale Frisse and Caleb Locke both finished with personal best times of 36:59 and 39:39. The Blue Devils were without the services of Nick Zwilling, who is dealing with a foot injury.
Illinois man allegedly threatens Arnold man with gun
A 27-year-old Belleville, Ill., man was arrested for allegedly threatening a 36-year-old Arnold man with a gun. The two men had been in an intimate relationship, Arnold Police reported. The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at home in the 500 block of Ray Del Drive, where the...
$5K reward for man wanted on multiple warrants in Illinois
Officials are asking for the public's help finding a Jerseyville, Illinois man wanted on multiple warrants.
Home on fire in Belleville Tuesday morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Belleville. The fire started at about 6:15 a.m. at a home located in the 400 block of Harpers Ferry Road. Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen. The fire was contained to that one room. They suspect it […]
See the Wild Illinois Home with a Tennis Court and a Grass Roof
If you've ever thought "wow, it would be great to have a yard over my head", I've found the Illinois home for you. It has a roof of grass and also a sweet tennis court, too. This is 629 Sable Drive in Centralia, Illinois. I saw this featured on Zillow and made famous thanks to a new video on TikTok. The home looks nice. It's the roof that is the real attention-getter though.
St. Louis-area families are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — "We've been watching things. Also, we've been having connections," said Colllinsville mom Cameo Phillips. Her 23-year-old daughter, Caleb-McKenzie Phillips, is a chemist in Tampa. She's lived there for six years. For the past few days, the mother and daughter have been tracking Hurricane Ian as it...
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 18-24, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Steven Phillips, 55 of Hazel Crest, IL, is charged with being in possession of a firearm as a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, improper passing, transportation of alcohol as a driver, unlawful use of cannabis as a driver, and illegal display of registration in connection with a September 18 incident.
Fire damages well-known Illinois bakery overnight
A fire at a well-known bakery in Waterloo does significant damage to a beloved business.
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis
If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
