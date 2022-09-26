Led by Ty Reynolds and Nick Fehr, the Blue Devils rebounded from the previous meet with a great team effort. Reynold finished the 8k race in 27 minutes and 26 seconds followed by Fehr in 27:53. Christian Rees step up with a big race and was the 3rd counter for the Blue Devils in a time of 28:50. Caleb Klein was next across in a time of 29:11, followed by Sam Britt in 29:47. With 5 racers across under 30 minutes, the team average was 28:37, which was good for a 5th place finish in the 9 team meet. Number 6 and 7 for KC was Ryan Gerdes and Ostin Habeck, in 30:37 and 30:44. Ray Habeck finished in 32:00, Conner Garsnett in 32:18. Cale Frisse and Caleb Locke both finished with personal best times of 36:59 and 39:39. The Blue Devils were without the services of Nick Zwilling, who is dealing with a foot injury.

LEBANON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO