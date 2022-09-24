Where can you get sandbags in South Florida to protect your home from a storm flood?

Do you need sandbags to help you prepare your home for the possible arrival of winds and rain from Hurricane Ian?

Some South Florida cities have announced, or may announce, sandbag distribution plans.

And, no, you ought not head to the beaches for sand. Doing so creates an environmental hazard.

Get free sandbags at county distribution sites or purchase at stores like Home Depot or Lowe’s or Walmart.

This report will be updated regularly as municipalities in South Florida announce distribution plans and locations.

Miami sandbag distribution

The city of Miami will distribute sand to residents on Sunday, Sept. 25, and Monday, Sept. 26, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

▪ Grapeland Park, 1550 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 33125.

▪ Little Haiti Soccer Park, 6301 NE Second Ave., Miami, 33138.

▪ Douglas Park, 2755 SW 37th Ave., Miami, 33133.

Broward sandbag distribution

Broward has not yet announced sandbag distribution plans.

Monroe sandbag distribution

Monroe County, the Florida Keys, does not supply sandbags to residents. “With our type of flooding issues, sandbags have proven to be insufficient in the past,” Monroe officials said.

Free sandbags available as Bradenton, Manatee brace for hurricane. Here are locations