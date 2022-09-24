ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where can you get sandbags in South Florida to protect your home from a storm flood?

By Howard Cohen
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Do you need sandbags to help you prepare your home for the possible arrival of winds and rain from Hurricane Ian?

Some South Florida cities have announced, or may announce, sandbag distribution plans.

And, no, you ought not head to the beaches for sand. Doing so creates an environmental hazard.

Get free sandbags at county distribution sites or purchase at stores like Home Depot or Lowe’s or Walmart.

This report will be updated regularly as municipalities in South Florida announce distribution plans and locations.

Miami sandbag distribution

The city of Miami will distribute sand to residents on Sunday, Sept. 25, and Monday, Sept. 26, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

▪ Grapeland Park, 1550 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 33125.

▪ Little Haiti Soccer Park, 6301 NE Second Ave., Miami, 33138.

▪ Douglas Park, 2755 SW 37th Ave., Miami, 33133.

Broward sandbag distribution

Broward has not yet announced sandbag distribution plans.

Monroe sandbag distribution

Monroe County, the Florida Keys, does not supply sandbags to residents. “With our type of flooding issues, sandbags have proven to be insufficient in the past,” Monroe officials said.

Free sandbags available as Bradenton, Manatee brace for hurricane. Here are locations

Click10.com

Hurricane Ian’s rain bands bring flooding to low-lying areas in Miami

MIAMI – Hurricane Ian’s rain bands flooded low-lying parts of Miami Tuesday, as the storm moved toward Florida. Downtown Miami saw localized flooding, with several inches of water underneath the Interstate 395 overpass over Biscayne Boulevard Tuesday morning. In Edgewater, some cars had water halfway up their wheels.
CBS Miami

Sandbag locations set up to help residents ahead of Hurricane Ian rainfall

MIAMI - Cities across South Florida passed out sandbags on Tuesday ahead of heavy rain expected from Hurricane Ian. In Miami Gardens public works staff shoveled sand into bags in the rain beginning at 6:30 a.m. "You want to be prepared you don't want to get flooded or anything like that that can cause major damage so you want to make sure you're prepared," said Jermaine Joseph who came out to get sandbags after hearing from city officials. "Just taking precautions. The city said so, I just followed," he added. The site off of NW 183rd...
WSVN-TV

City of Miami Beach declares State of Emergency

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the city with tropical storm conditions, which includes flooding in low-lying areas and strong wind gusts. “While Miami Beach is not expected to experience any direct...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pets and potty breaks: If your dog won’t go out in the rain, here’s help

Tensions are mounting in many South Florida households, and it’s all about the dog: She won’t go out to pee. What’s a pet lover to do during a hurricane? You don’t want to drag your dog out the door, and even if you did, she likely wouldn’t comply with your command to relieve herself. Although many dogs don’t like the feel of wet grass, there are several ways to get them to take a potty break ...
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

