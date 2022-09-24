Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Hurricane Ida Recovery & Resource Expo scheduled for October 5
RESERVE — St. John Parish is hosting a Hurricane Ida Recovery & Resource Expo on Wednesday, October 5th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. in REGALA Gym. FEMA, SBA, RESTORE, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, Entergy, Department of Insurance, Department of Health & Human Services, St. John Assessor’s Office, Louisiana Appleseed, Catholic Charities Disaster Management, Louisiana Spirit and more will be at this free event for St. John Parish residents.
L'Observateur
Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana
U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 9/19 to 9/23
During the week of September 19 – September 23, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft...
L'Observateur
Wallace man surprised with long-awaited street naming
WALLACE — When Prescott “Dool” Bailey arrived at the September 13 Parish Council meeting in Edgard, the last thing he expected to see his family waiting for him with a surprise that was decades in the making. The Parish Council unanimously passed Ordinance #22-33, allowing the private...
L'Observateur
Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment
BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
L'Observateur
Former CEO of Health Clinic Convicted of Louisiana Medicaid Fraud
A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. (St. Gabriel), a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses – provided that such services were medically necessary – among other requirements.
L'Observateur
2022 Andouille Pageant contestants compete for crown
RESERVE — Being able to see Louisiana through the eyes of a festival queen is an experience like no other. A new Miss and Teen Andouille will be crowned as the St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Pageant makes its grand return at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at St. Peter Catholic School in Reserve.
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks public’s assistance regarding homicide of Boutte resident
Detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in the tragic homicide of Ellington Lockett, a 31-year-old resident of Boutte. The body of Ellington. Lockett was found on December 17, 2021 in a drainage canal in the area of Spruce Street in...
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 9/19 to 9/25
COURT SENTENCE – COURT SENTENCE. BATISTE, TERRIKA 42 13287 JAKE GRAVOIS ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY (MISD) 14:103 – DISTURBING THE PEACE – APPEARING IN AN INTOXICATED CONDITION (MISD) DENNIS, CLIFTON 47 12800 MAPLE ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Drugs
NEW ORLEANS, LA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 22, 2022, WYVONNE TYSON, age 35, of New Orleans, was sentenced by United States District Judge Eldon E. Fallon after previously pleading guilty to a drug offense. Specifically, TYSON pled guilty to one count of conspiracy...
L'Observateur
Chamber announces women’s empowerment session
LULNG — The River Region Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 Hat & Tea Brunch Women’s Empowerment Series will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, November 9 at Legacy Event Venue and Restaurant, located at 737 Paul Maillard Road in Luling. Executive coach and award-winning author...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Found Guilty of Drug and Weapons Violations
NEW ORLEANS, LA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that DERRICK ESTES, age 42, of New Orleans, was found guilty as charged on September 21, 2022 after a two-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey. The jury found ESTES guilty as charged as...
L'Observateur
TPSO asked for help identifying shoplifting subject
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect of a shoplifting from the Sportsman’s Paradise Gas Station in Robert, LA. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 15, 2022 a black male wearing all black clothing and a partial face mask entered...
L'Observateur
SCSO: Hunter Education Day class
There is a 1-day Hunter Education Field Day scheduled for. Saturday, October 8 and Saturday, October 22, 2022. at the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Firing Range. located at 5061 Hwy. 3127 in Killona, LA. 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐲....
L'Observateur
Basketball star on the rise Sa’Naijah Nelson featured at LGR’s Fab 50
MONTZ — Sa’Naijah Nelson dreams of becoming the first basketball player to cross over from the WNBA to the NBA. Standing at only 5’2”, she is an up-and-coming basketball star who excels as a point guard, shooting guard and forward at Harry Hurst Middle School and beyond.
L'Observateur
Fire Marshal: Please avoid any open burning during fire watch weather
This alert from the US National Weather Service New Orleans Louisiana is the result of a lack of rain, the drop in humidity that occurred overnight, and the expectation of increased winds due to the presence of #HurricaneIan in the Gulf. The local area is under a red flag warning...
L'Observateur
ESJ Alumni Reunion Tailgate returns after 2-year hiatus
RESERVE — East St. John graduates at least 300 seniors a year, creating a large network of alumni who have the collective power to make a difference. All it takes is a village mindset, according to Demetria Robinson Carter of the ESJ Alumni Association. “It takes a village to...
L'Observateur
TPSO: Home invasion shooting suspect in custody
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of Omarion Hookfin, the suspect identified in the September 12, 2022 murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12 year old daughter. Hookfin was taken into custody this morning and was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was booked...
L'Observateur
Walk-in flu vaccines now available
LUTCHER —Starting this week, walk-in flu vaccines will be offered through St. James Urgent Care in Lutcher from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients who are coming in for previously scheduled appointments with their primary care physician, are encouraged to ask about the flu vaccine during their visit.
L'Observateur
LSU takes care of business, gets Lobos to roll over in second half
But even against an obviously overmatched opponent, LSU has seldom been more dominant than the Tigers were Saturday night. It was pretty much a Saturday night stroll in the park as the Tigers never punted while doing what the Tigers pleased and putting a total clampdown on New Mexico for a 38-0 victory that seemed bigger than the final margin.
