Listen now: New Paramore song 'This Is Why' has arrived

The wait is finally over… Paramore has officially returned with their first new music since 2017’s ‘After Laughter’! Listen to the brand new track, “This Is Why,” now – and get ready to see them when they hit the road at the beginning of October!
