Green Bay, WI

NBC Sports Chicago

Davante Adams 'frustrated and angry' with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are the only completely winless team in the NFL. (Texans have zero wins, but one tie.) They haven't had an easy schedule to start -- facing the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans -- but, they haven't picked up a win against any of them.
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers says he got help from unlikely source in win over Bucs

The Green Bay Packers may have had some help from an unlikely source at the very end of their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Packers held firm on a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter to escape with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The conversion attempt was defended very well by the Packers, as their defense made sure Brady had no open receivers in the end zone on the try.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

Bill Belichick has always been a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He also knows how difficult it is to gameplan for him as the Patriots have a big test coming up this Sunday against the Packers. He raved about Rodgers to the media on Monday afternoon and confirmed that he has no weaknesses as a quarterback.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Herald News

Buccaneers watching Ian, balance focus with perspective

Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are attempting to focus on football while maintaining perspective as the relocated team watches from Miami as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in western Florida. "Our thoughts and hearts go out to everyone still in Tampa," Bowles said at his media availability from Miami via Zoom video conference on Wednesday. "It's bigger than the football team, No. 1. What we do is really small entertainment for people that go through a lot of rough things and hopefully we can...
TAMPA, FL
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: Tested and triumphant

Mike and Wes review the victory over the Buccaneers, beginning with the fast start (:18), the defense's overall performance (3:47) and winning the battle on special teams (9:09). They also look at several impact players from the game (11:44) and the results around the NFL from Week 3 (20:20).
TAMPA, FL
Packers.com

Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers' down-to-the-wire win over Buccaneers

TAMPA – The Packers escaped Raymond James Stadium with a hard-fought 14-12 triumph over the Buccaneers on Sunday. 1. The drama was to be expected. It was Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady after all, right? But as both teams fought through injuries, substitutes and the scorching Florida heat, the game came down to a Tampa Bay two-point conversion with 14 seconds left.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Titans Make Three Moves Including Signing LB Joe Schobert To Practice Squad

The Titans also released LB Gerri Green from their practice squad. TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus. Schobert then signed a five-year...
NASHVILLE, TN
Packers.com

Packers P Pat O'Donnell named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

GREEN BAY – Packers punter Pat O'Donnell has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3. The veteran punter, who signed with Green Bay as a free agent this spring after eight seasons in Chicago, averaged 48.4 yards (44.7 net) on seven punts on Sunday at Tampa Bay, with a long of 63.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Vikings Sign TE Jacob Hollister To PS, Release CB Parry Nickerson

In a corresponding move, Minnesota released CB Parry Nickerson. Hollister, 27, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Patriots before being traded to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in 2019.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fantasypros.com

Romeo Doubs registers team-high eight receptions in Week 3

Romeo Doubs caught all eight of his targets for 73 yards in Week 3 against the Buccaneers. Doubs caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers on the Packers' opening drive. Fantasy Impact:. Doubs had the best game of his young career leading the team with eight catches and 73...
GREEN BAY, WI

