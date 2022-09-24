Read full article on original website
Jo Adell's 8th-inning RBI sends Angels past Athletics, 4-3
Jo Adell drove in Matt Duffy with a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels opened their final homestand of the season with a 4-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics
Yanks clinch AL East as Judge stalls; Cards claim NL Central
Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
MLB・
Tyler Glasnow set to return as Rays visit Guardians
The Tampa Bay Rays have been anticipating the return of Tyler Glasnow for quite some time, and the wait is
