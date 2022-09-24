Extra Point: Week 4: Cheer Squad of the Week: Houston Academy Raiders

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Its no question that the Houston Academy raiders have owned every second they have played on the gridiron this season. But they couldn’t be blowing out teams by 4 touchdowns or more. Without that unique spirit beside them every Friday night. That’s why they are our Cheer Squad of the Week! For Week 4!

