Houston, TX

Extra Point: Week 4: Cheer Squad of the Week: Houston Academy Raiders

By Austin Greenland
WDHN
WDHN
 3 days ago

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Its no question that the Houston Academy raiders have owned every second they have played on the gridiron this season. But they couldn’t be blowing out teams by 4 touchdowns or more. Without that unique spirit beside them every Friday night. That’s why they are our Cheer Squad of the Week! For Week 4!

WDHN

WDHN

