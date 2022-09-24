Read full article on original website
BBC
Rochdale Town Hall revamp: Art commissioned to reflect community
Artists are to help create "inspiring" unique artworks reflecting the communities in Rochdale as part of the major restoration of the town hall, the council has said. Three artists and four artist collectives will work with school pupils, students and community groups on their commissions. The council said the art...
Lowry masterpiece sold to private collector would be tragic – mayor of Salford
The mayor of Salford said it would be “truly tragic” if LS Lowry’s painting Going To The Match was sold to a private collector and was not free for the public to access.The artwork, depicting a bustling throng of people gathered at Burnden Park football stadium former home of the Bolton Wanderers, is among a series of paintings going under the hammer at Christie’s Modern British and Irish Art evening sale on October 19.Paul Dennett, mayor of Salford, said that the new owner of the painting must keep it “free to access” in the city of Salford, greater Manchester and...
Time Out Global
Printworks might stay open as a clubbing venue
The beloved venue Printworks will live to fight another day, as plans to shut down the south London nightlife institution for good might be shelved due to a massive public backlash. It was first announced that Printworks would be closing to be developed into offices in July this year. The...
buckinghamshirelive.com
The old fashioned sweet shop in Milton Keynes that children are desperate to visit
There is a rare-find sweet shop in a shopping arcade that children are begging their parents to visit. With giant jars filled with acid drops, aniseed balls and acid pips, a visit to this sweet shop is the waking dream for masses of children, if they even know what a proper sweet shop is, of course.
BBC
Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident
The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded. Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure". He fell on 11 September...
Time Out Global
Revealed: the most brilliantly colourful streets in the UK
Walking down a dark, grey street every morning is pretty uninspiring. Sadly, that’s just how most places look these days. But whether it’s the technicolour Neal’s Yard in London or Bristol’s Cliftonwood Terrace, there are a bunch of brilliantly colourful streets across the UK that you can visit. But which one is the most vibrant of all?
BBC
Owain Glyndwr: Call for public takeover of Sycharth site
Concern about the condition of the site on which the last native Prince of Wales lived has led to calls for it to be brought into public ownership. Owain Glyndwr's fortified residence was razed by soldiers at Sycharth in Powys in 1403. Visitors have also claimed more could be done...
U.K.・
Paths of discovery in South Yorkshire: natural and historical wonders meet on Hatfield Moors
“Watch!” Mick Oliver, my guide, takes a big jump on the scrubby ground. To my surprise, the earth ripples beneath our feet. “Did you see the heather vibrate? Just below us the peat is about 95% water,” he says. “We are literally walking on water.”. I’m...
BBC
Lindisfarne Gospels on show in Newcastle
The 1,300-year-old Lindisfarne Gospels have returned to north-east England for the first time in almost a decade. The jewel-adorned manuscript, created by Eadfrith, Bishop of Lindisfarne - in honour of St Cuthbert - has gone on display at Newcastle's Laing Art Gallery. It is being loaned from the British Library...
BBC
Birmingham Pride at 25: 'No-one wanted Pride back then'
This weekend marks the 25th Birmingham Pride festival, with thousands expected to descend on the city to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Now an unmissable event with dozens of high profile sponsors, the festival's founders Bill Gavan and Phil Oldershaw said it was not always that way. Pride was "the last...
buckinghamshirelive.com
National Trust offering free visits to its properties this autumn
The National Trust is offering free visits to its locations across the country for up to two adults and four children this autumn. Tickets can be claimed on the National Trust website. A spokesman said: "Everyone needs nature, so we're offering you a free visit to a place we care...
North Yorkshire puts seaweed at the heart of its carbon-negative ambitions
To the passing seagull, it doesn’t look like much: a few buoys bobbing about in the North Sea, four miles off Scarborough harbour. But the buoys mark the next frontier in UK farming and an initiative that could help North Yorkshire become the first carbon-negative region in England. Thirty-five...
Elizabeth Line station at Bond Street to finally open next month
Elizabeth line services at Bond Street station are scheduled to finally begin in less than a month’s time after the project was hit by delays.The new Crossrail trains are set to stop at the central London station from Monday 24 October.Transport for London (TfL) announced the estimated opening date, which is subject to “final approval” of the upgraded station that also serves the Central and Jubilee lines.The Elizabeth line first opened in May this year after initially being projected to be in operation from 2018.Even though all other stations opened in the spring, works at Bond Street had yet to...
BBC
Ely Cathedral animal service returns after three years
A cathedral service to give thanks for the companionship offered by animals has taken place after a three-year gap. The service at Ely Cathedral was last held in 2019, before being halted during the pandemic. Sunday's service in Cambridgeshire was led by the Right Reverend Dr Dagmar Winter, East Anglia's...
Prue Leith, instigator of fourth plinth, resists calls for Queen statue
Bake Off judge, who campaigned to use Trafalgar Square space for contemporary art, says it’s not prominent enough for monarch
BBC
Leeds: People asked to collect conkers and other tree seeds
People in Leeds are being asked to collect tree seeds in order to help a planting scheme across the city. Four types of seeds can be left at collection points to then be sown and grown at Leeds Council's garden centre. The Woodland Creation initiative aims to plant more than...
U.K.・
