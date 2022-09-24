The mayor of Salford said it would be “truly tragic” if LS Lowry’s painting Going To The Match was sold to a private collector and was not free for the public to access.The artwork, depicting a bustling throng of people gathered at Burnden Park football stadium former home of the Bolton Wanderers, is among a series of paintings going under the hammer at Christie’s Modern British and Irish Art evening sale on October 19.Paul Dennett, mayor of Salford, said that the new owner of the painting must keep it “free to access” in the city of Salford, greater Manchester and...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO