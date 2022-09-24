ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Plane crashes in Clarence field, one person stable

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) — A single-engine plane crashed in the town of Clarence on Saturday, Amherst Police have confirmed to News 4.

The plane crashed into a field in the area of 8041 Transit Road at 12:50 p.m. Saturday. Amherst Police said an elderly man is stable and conscious after they got him out of the plane. He was being transported via Mercy Flight with injuries. The crash occurred at the Clarence Aerodrome.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

