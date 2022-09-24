ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday Night Firing News

Georgia Tech became the latest Power 5 program to make a coaching change today, firing Geoff Collins after three-plus seasons. Collins was never able to find his footing in Atlanta, compiling a 10-28 overall record and 7-19 mark in ACC play. He had a tough task taking over for Paul Johnson and adapting from being a triple option program, but eventually, if you don't produce results, you're going to get axed.
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
247Sports

College football bowl projections entering Week 5: Playoff changes after Oklahoma loss

Mass changes arrive in college football bowl projections entering Week 5 following Oklahoma's stunning home loss to Kansas State. The Wildcats now beat the Sooners three times in the past four meetings and opened the door for Baylor, Oklahoma State and others to move up in the national rankings. Clemson's win at Wake Forest puts Dabo Swinney's squad back in the College Football Playoff picture following a one-year hiatus.
Popculture

Head Coach of Major College Football Team Fired After 1-3 Start to Fourth Season

A major college football team is looking for a new coach. According to Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins has been fired from the team. Sugiura also said that Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury has been dismissed from his position. Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera informed Collins and Stansbury of the decision Monday morning.
247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 4

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
Front Office Sports

NFL, College Football Teams Prepare for Hurricane Ian

NFL and college football teams, along with much of Florida and beyond, are bracing for Hurricane Ian. Ian — a Category 3 hurricane which hit Cuba Tuesday with sustained winds of 125 mph — is forecast to make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast some time on Wednesday.
saturdaytradition.com

College football rankings: 3 B1G teams featured in Super 16 after Week 4

College football rankings everywhere feature familiar faces at the top. After Week 4, the latest Super 16 poll from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF) has Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State in the top 3 spots. Georgia, the defending national champ, has been...
COLLEGE SPORTS
UPI News

Hurricane causes shuffling of college, professional sports schedules

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Several college football games were relocated and/or scheduled, while others remain in limbo due to Hurricane Ian's impact throughout Florida. The storm also has made an impact on this week's NFL and NHL schedules. Florida was scheduled to host Eastern Washington at noon EDT Saturday in...
NFL

