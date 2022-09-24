Georgia Tech became the latest Power 5 program to make a coaching change today, firing Geoff Collins after three-plus seasons. Collins was never able to find his footing in Atlanta, compiling a 10-28 overall record and 7-19 mark in ACC play. He had a tough task taking over for Paul Johnson and adapting from being a triple option program, but eventually, if you don't produce results, you're going to get axed.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO