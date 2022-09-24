ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW News: Saraya Gets Upper Deck Trading Card, Brody King Jokes About Back After Table Bump, Mark Sterling Comments on ‘Assault’ During Rampage

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return

After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events

Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness. According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Samoa Joe
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania

In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
WWE
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds

– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PWMania

WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW

Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Card#Upper Deck#Combat#Aew News#Pst#Dynamite Grand Slam
wrestlinginc.com

Nikki A.S.H. Teases Big Character Shift On WWE Raw

Nikki A.S.H. could be preparing for a drastic character overhaul. Following her loss to the debuting Candice LeRae on the 9/26 "WWE Raw" in Edmonton, Nikki unmasked herself, sat on the mat and burst into tears. The announcers alluded to Nikki having "a collapse" in the ring before WWE cut to a promotional video hyping the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Swerve Strickland Discusses How WWE 'Promised The World' To Keith Lee

Former AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory have a storied history together that started long before they obtained gold as partners. The duo became well-acquainted on the indie circuit before being signed to WWE around the same time, bringing both men to perform in "NXT" during the same phase of the Black and Gold era. When both of the promising main roster stars were released from their WWE contracts, they didn't take much time to rebound and make an impact in AEW, which they felt was necessary, as Strickland revealed during a recent episode of "The Sessions With Renee Paquette."
WWE
PWMania

Photo: CM Punk Spotted for the First Time Since AEW Fight, Injury Confirmed

Since his press conference at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, CM Punk has been missing in action and has not been seen in public. Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were all involved in a fight backstage after Punk’s statements at the AEW All Out media scrum, in which he criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Another Wrestler Possibly Done With AEW

Recently there’s been a lot of talk about wrestlers requesting to be released from All Elite Wrestling, and it was reported that Malakai Black was given a conditional release from the company. Now Fightful Select is reporting that Buddy Matthews may be done with AEW, or at least on...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Identities Revealed Of The Miz's Bodyguards On WWE Raw

Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," The Miz introduced Miz-Force, his personal team of bodyguards hired to protect him from the threat posed by Dexter Lumis. In a backstage segment, The Miz offered the bodyguards "a million-dollar opportunity" to be cast as extras in his next franchise, a gift card accepted in most major stores, and a chance to personally hang out with him. For said rewards, the bodyguards were asked to find "He who shall not be named" and bring him to The A-Lister.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

D'Von Dudley Shares Real Thoughts On The Usos Using The 3-D

The Dudley Boyz are considered to be one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history, with D-Von and Bubba Ray putting together an unforgettable career as a duo. Whether it was in ECW, WWE, or TNA, the duo made a huge impact. Recently, fans have been talking about them again thanks to The Usos, who have been paying homage by using their Dudley Death Drop finisher.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Moved To NXT

For months WWE ran vignettes advertising that Veer was coming to Raw, and when he finally arrived he competed in a series of squash matches. However, Veer Mahaan hasn’t been making appearances on WWE programming following Vince McMahon’s retirement. Mahaan last competed on the August 15th episode of Monday Night Raw, but it appears that he’s been moved to NXT.
WWE
411mania.com

Mickie James Praises Promo Ability of Eddie Kingston

In a tweet over the weekend, Mickie James praised the promo ability of Eddie Kingston leading up to his match with Sammy Guevera on AEW Rampage. She wrote: “I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional. It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That’s not an easy task anymore. He’s always been incredible but now he’s truly on another level. That’s all.”
WWE
411mania.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Enjoyed Seeing Braun Strowman Destroy Maximum Male Models

On a recent podcast episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. was painfully honest on his opinions regarding Maximum Male Models (via Wrestling Inc). He had unvarnished commendations to offer figures like Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman, but made no bones about his dislike for MMM. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy