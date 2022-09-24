HAYWARD -- A man suspected of fatally stabbing a father and son in their Hayward home Sunday has been arrested, police said Monday.Hayward poilce said detectives arrested 22-year-old Hayward resident Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Earlier at 4:25 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about an altercation inside a home near the 100 block of Lund Ave. and officers who responded found the 49-year-old father and 22-year-old son unconscious and suffering from stab wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the victim's identities.Hayward police said additional details regarding about the homicides would be released when available. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.Police said homicides marked the 7th and 8th in the city in 2022. There were 3 homicides in Hayward in 2021.

HAYWARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO