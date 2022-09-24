Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect flees after trying to stab Muni driver
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are looking for a man who they said ran away after he tried to stab a Muni driver Tuesday morning after the two had some sort of verbal fight on the bus. Police said the driver wasn't injured despite the man swinging an "edged...
Man tries to steal car from off-duty SFPD officer: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect tried to carjack an off-duty San Francisco Police Department officer Tuesday morning, Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. As the attempted crime was happening, the officer identified himself as police and tried to detain the suspect. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect, a 22-year-old […]
SFGate
Woman Sought After Striking Another Woman With Her Car In Target Parking Lot
DALY CITY (BCN) Daly City police are seeking a woman who struck another woman with her vehicle in a Target store parking lot on Monday afternoon. The altercation was reported around 4 p.m. Monday and the woman struck by the vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said. An update on her status and the location of the store where it occurred were not immediately available.
2 attempted kidnappings reported in Berkeley, police say
The Berkeley Police Department warned the public on Friday of two recent attempted kidnappings that it believes are related.
Update: Suspect eludes arrest after overnight SWAT standoff at Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack
PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) -- A tense standoff ended early Wednesday after a meticulous search of the Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack failed to locate the suspect.Pleasant Hill police told reporters that the male suspect -- identified 26-year-old Joseph Alan Ramos -- was recorded on surveillance video climbing into a crawl space in the store's ceiling. But an overnight search, including of the crawl space and attic, failed to locate any sign of the man.Investigators believe Ramos may have changed clothes and slipped out of the store undetected during the evacuation of customers and employees.He remains at large and was the...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Oakland neighborhood, police say
The Oakland Police Department is investigating the city's 96th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Attempted 7-Eleven Robbery Allegedly Shot at San Leandro Police
Officers responding to a report of an attempted armed robbery in San Leandro early Monday morning were allegedly shot at by the suspect, the police department said. San Leandro Police responded around 3:45 a.m. to an attempted robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 333 E. 14th St. Victims stated...
KRON4
Woman run over in Target parking lot after fight in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A fight in a Target parking lot in Daly City ended in one woman being run over with a vehicle on Monday, according to a statement from Daly City Police Department. On Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., two women got into a physical altercation...
SFist
Manslaughter Charges Have Been Filed Against Alleged Sideshow Participant Who Caused June Death In East Oakland
A 19-year-old whose reckless driving was implicated in the death of a 28-year-old Oakland man and injuries to his family members has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. As KTVU reports, earlier this month, 19-year-old Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for the June...
Suspect shoots at officers after armed robbery attempt
A suspect led officers on an on-foot chase after attempting to rob a convenience store on Monday, according to a statement from police.
Wanted suspect likely escapes from Nordstrom Rack near Sunvalley Mall in Concord: police
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A rape suspect likely escaped from the Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department. Police surrounded the department store for 13 hours late Tuesday and early Wednesday, leaving around 7 a.m. Officers tried to negotiate all night but were unable to establish contact with the […]
Police investigating the deaths of a woman and her unborn child as a double homicide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman early Sunday morning is now being investigated as a double homicide since her unborn child also died, according to Lodi Police. The police identified the woman as 25-year-old Lodi resident Jessie Martinez, who officers say was approximately four months pregnant. After midnight on Sunday, […]
Stabbing victim in critical condition, 70-year-old charged
UPDATE: Thomas Baxter, a 70-year-old resident of San Francisco, has been booked at San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges in a Sunday night stabbing incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The charges against Baxter include attempted homicide, two counts of...
eastcountytoday.net
Oakley Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect
At 3:16 AM on September 25, Oakley Police Officers were dispatched to 2160 Laurel Road (the new AM/PM) for an armed robbery that just occurred. Oakley Police officers arrived within one minute of being dispatched and determined the store clerk was robbed at gunpoint. Our officers obtained video surveillance to...
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of father, son in Hayward
HAYWARD -- A man suspected of fatally stabbing a father and son in their Hayward home Sunday has been arrested, police said Monday.Hayward poilce said detectives arrested 22-year-old Hayward resident Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Earlier at 4:25 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about an altercation inside a home near the 100 block of Lund Ave. and officers who responded found the 49-year-old father and 22-year-old son unconscious and suffering from stab wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the victim's identities.Hayward police said additional details regarding about the homicides would be released when available. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.Police said homicides marked the 7th and 8th in the city in 2022. There were 3 homicides in Hayward in 2021.
KTVU FOX 2
DA charges 19-year-old with manslaughter following sideshow, police chase
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a 19-year-old following a sideshow where prosecutors said he sped away from police in a series of events that ended up killing a son having a burrito with his mother and cousins. Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged with felony vehicular...
Police: Woman tried to ‘lure’ 12-year-old from elementary school
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A 22-year-old woman was arrested on several charges, including attempted kidnapping and criminal threats, after she tried to lure a 12-year-old girl from an elementary school, according to Fairfield police. In a Facebook post Friday, police stated that on Sept. 20, Angel Paige, 22 of Fairfield, told a 12-year-old named Paige […]
Man killed in overnight stabbing near Powell Street BART Station
SAN FRANCISCO – A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning in Halladie Plaza in San Francisco following an apparent stabbing, police said.Officers responded at 4 a.m. to the plaza in the 900 block of Market Street after someone reported a stabbing. Hallidie Plaza is at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station. Officers located the victim with apparent stab wounds, according to police. Officers rendered medical aid and called for paramedics, who also tried to save the man's life, police said. Officers have made no arrest in the case. Anyone who may be able to help with the case may call the Police Department's 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. Anyone who provides a tip may stay anonymous.
Police investigating double shooting in East Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a double shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday morning, an officer told KRON4. The shooting was reported shortly after 10 a.m., Officer Darryl Rodgers stated. Officers arrived at the 9600 block of Edes Avenue, where they located two victims with gunshot wounds. KRON ON is […]
SFist
Alameda Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Failed His Psych Exam; Now 47 Other Deputies On Leave Due to Failed Exams
We now know that all was perhaps not so well with the Alameda County Sheriff's deputy whom the sheriff's office had previously said had a spotless record, after he turned himself in for a double murder. The shocking double-homicide occurred in a quiet subdivision in Dublin on September 7, and...
