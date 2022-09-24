ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Suspect flees after trying to stab Muni driver

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are looking for a man who they said ran away after he tried to stab a Muni driver Tuesday morning after the two had some sort of verbal fight on the bus. Police said the driver wasn't injured despite the man swinging an "edged...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man tries to steal car from off-duty SFPD officer: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect tried to carjack an off-duty San Francisco Police Department officer Tuesday morning, Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. As the attempted crime was happening, the officer identified himself as police and tried to detain the suspect. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect, a 22-year-old […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Woman Sought After Striking Another Woman With Her Car In Target Parking Lot

DALY CITY (BCN) Daly City police are seeking a woman who struck another woman with her vehicle in a Target store parking lot on Monday afternoon. The altercation was reported around 4 p.m. Monday and the woman struck by the vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said. An update on her status and the location of the store where it occurred were not immediately available.
DALY CITY, CA
Berkeley, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Suspect eludes arrest after overnight SWAT standoff at Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) -- A tense standoff ended early Wednesday after a meticulous search of the Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack failed to locate the suspect.Pleasant Hill police told reporters that the male suspect --  identified 26-year-old Joseph Alan Ramos -- was recorded on surveillance video climbing into a crawl space in the store's ceiling. But an overnight search, including of the crawl space and attic, failed to locate any sign of the man.Investigators believe Ramos may have changed clothes and slipped out of the store undetected during the evacuation of customers and employees.He remains at large and was the...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KRON4

Woman run over in Target parking lot after fight in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A fight in a Target parking lot in Daly City ended in one woman being run over with a vehicle on Monday, according to a statement from Daly City Police Department. On Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., two women got into a physical altercation...
DALY CITY, CA
Mission Local

Stabbing victim in critical condition, 70-year-old charged

UPDATE: Thomas Baxter, a 70-year-old resident of San Francisco, has been booked at San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges in a Sunday night stabbing incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The charges against Baxter include attempted homicide, two counts of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

At 3:16 AM on September 25, Oakley Police Officers were dispatched to 2160 Laurel Road (the new AM/PM) for an armed robbery that just occurred. Oakley Police officers arrived within one minute of being dispatched and determined the store clerk was robbed at gunpoint. Our officers obtained video surveillance to...
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of father, son in Hayward

HAYWARD -- A man suspected of fatally stabbing a father and son in their Hayward home Sunday has been arrested, police said Monday.Hayward poilce said detectives arrested 22-year-old Hayward resident Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Earlier at 4:25 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about an altercation inside a home near the 100 block of Lund Ave. and officers who responded found the 49-year-old father and 22-year-old son unconscious and suffering from stab wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the victim's identities.Hayward police said additional details regarding about the homicides would be released when available. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.Police said homicides marked the 7th and 8th in the city in 2022. There were 3 homicides in Hayward in 2021.
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Woman tried to ‘lure’ 12-year-old from elementary school

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A 22-year-old woman was arrested on several charges, including attempted kidnapping and criminal threats, after she tried to lure a 12-year-old girl from an elementary school, according to Fairfield police. In a Facebook post Friday, police stated that on Sept. 20, Angel Paige, 22 of Fairfield, told a 12-year-old named Paige […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in overnight stabbing near Powell Street BART Station

SAN FRANCISCO – A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning in Halladie Plaza in San Francisco following an apparent stabbing, police said.Officers responded at 4 a.m. to the plaza in the 900 block of Market Street after someone reported a stabbing. Hallidie Plaza is at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station. Officers located the victim with apparent stab wounds, according to police. Officers rendered medical aid and called for paramedics, who also tried to save the man's life, police said. Officers have made no arrest in the case. Anyone who may be able to help with the case may call the Police Department's 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. Anyone who provides a tip may stay anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating double shooting in East Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a double shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday morning, an officer told KRON4. The shooting was reported shortly after 10 a.m., Officer Darryl Rodgers stated. Officers arrived at the 9600 block of Edes Avenue, where they located two victims with gunshot wounds. KRON ON is […]
OAKLAND, CA

