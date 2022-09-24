ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dangerous Liaisons’: Starz Drops Full Trailer & Key Art For Series Based On Pierre Choderlos De Laclos’ Classic

Starz has released the key art and full trailer for their upcoming series Dangerous Liaisons, based on the Pierre Choderlos de Laclos classic, which you can watch in the video posted above. The eight-episode series will make its debut on November 6. Dangerous Liaisons tells the origin story of how the Marquise de Merteuil (Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (Nicholas Denton) meet as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of revolution. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the couple rises from the slums of Paris and scales the heights of the French aristocracy, seducing and manipulating...
Various News: Note on Trademark Filing for House of Hardcore, Photo Gallery From Rock & Wrestling in Hamburg

– PWInsider reports that Extreme Original Productions filed a trademark application on September 21 for “House of Hardcore” for entertainment services. The filing had the following description:. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. They had a previously registered...
The Rock Hypes Upcoming Appearance In Toronto, Same Night As AEW Rampage

In a post on Twitter, The Rock announced that he will return to Toronto for a special screening of his new movie Black Adam. The screening takes place at Cineplex’s The Rec Room on October 13. In a coincidence, this will be the same night as AEW Rampage at the Coca-Cola Coliseum, just 1.5 miles away.
Hugh Jackman To Play Wolverine In Deadpool 3, Release Date Set

Ryan Reynolds has had his wish granted, as Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine one more time for Deadpool 3. Reynolds posted a video to his Twitter account on Tuesday in which he and Jackman (in Reynolds’ usual tongue-in-cheek style) revealed that the latter start will reprise the role he retired from after 2017’s Logan.
Renee Paquette Shares Her Reaction to Saraya Debuting in AEW

– During the latest edition of The Sessions podcast, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette shared her thoughts on Saraya making her AEW debut last week at Dynamite Grand Slam. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Renee Paquette on Saraya’s AEW debut: “I nearly sh** my pants. I almost cried. I...
The Munsters (Blu-Ray) Review

Richard Brake – Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang / Orlock. Dee Wallace – Good Morning Transylvania Announcer. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive material, scary images, and language. Rob Zombie is one of the most polarizing filmmakers working. The rock star-turned-movie maker has his share of devoted fans who...
