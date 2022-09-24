Read full article on original website
Tanner McCalister didn’t expect to be featured heavily or be a player of the game against Wisconsin last Saturday. Going into his first Big Ten game, after transferring from Oklahoma State to Ohio State this offseason, the nickel safety anticipated the game might be “boring” going up against the Badgers’ run-first offense.
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen appeared once again on Ohio State Buckeyes Live on Wednesday. He joined host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Tony Gerdeman and Kevin Noon to recap OSU's 52-21 win over Wisconsin. The group also discussed Saturday's match-up with Rutgers (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). They talked about OSU's...
Parker Lewis will finally be able to get on the field for Ohio State. The former USC kicker transferred to the Buckeyes this offseason but had not been ruled eligible by the NCAA until Monday, it was confirmed to Bucknuts. The news of Lewis' eligibility was first reported by Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch.
MADISON, Wis. -- If you had told Trey Wedig in high school that he'd some day be playing center on Wisconsin's offensive line, he would have called you a liar. You just don't see 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman being able to bend and play as low as needed for that position in the trenches.
Justin Scott will not be the only Top100 overall prospect in Columbus for the Ohio State - Rutgers game.
MADISON, Wis. — Even as the Ohio State Buckeyes continued to pile on the points in a hammering of Wisconsin on Saturday night, Badgers running back Braelon Allen had one request for his coaches: "I kept telling them, 'I want to finish the game. Don't take me out.'" Nobody...
Last Friday, Richwood (Ohio) North Union led by Purdue linebacker commit Owen Davis beat Springfield (Ohio) Northwestern 34-14 in their homecoming game. Davis had 2 total tackles and 4 carries for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns while only playing in the first half as the Wildcats were up 34-0 at halftime. Overall, Davis, a former wide receiver turned linebacker, flashed his high-end athleticism on both sides of the ball that the Boilermakers and linebackers coach David Elson liked about him when they offered him in the spring.
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema isn't exactly interested in the conversation, but he's about to return to Wisconsin for the first time since stepping down as the head football coach in 2012. Of course, Bielema, now the coach at Illinois, would prefer the attention be on the Illini (3-1) ahead...
No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
247Sports
