Columbus, OH

Ohio State kicker Parker Lewis cleared to play by the NCAA

Parker Lewis will finally be able to get on the field for Ohio State. The former USC kicker transferred to the Buckeyes this offseason but had not been ruled eligible by the NCAA until Monday, it was confirmed to Bucknuts. The news of Lewis' eligibility was first reported by Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch.
PHOTOS: Purdue linebacker commit Owen Davis in action against Springfield (Ohio) Northwestern

Last Friday, Richwood (Ohio) North Union led by Purdue linebacker commit Owen Davis beat Springfield (Ohio) Northwestern 34-14 in their homecoming game. Davis had 2 total tackles and 4 carries for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns while only playing in the first half as the Wildcats were up 34-0 at halftime. Overall, Davis, a former wide receiver turned linebacker, flashed his high-end athleticism on both sides of the ball that the Boilermakers and linebackers coach David Elson liked about him when they offered him in the spring.
