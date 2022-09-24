Last Friday, Richwood (Ohio) North Union led by Purdue linebacker commit Owen Davis beat Springfield (Ohio) Northwestern 34-14 in their homecoming game. Davis had 2 total tackles and 4 carries for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns while only playing in the first half as the Wildcats were up 34-0 at halftime. Overall, Davis, a former wide receiver turned linebacker, flashed his high-end athleticism on both sides of the ball that the Boilermakers and linebackers coach David Elson liked about him when they offered him in the spring.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO