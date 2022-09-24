NEW YORK -- Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing at a Brooklyn smoke shop.They want to locate 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza.The stabbing happened on Sept. 20 outside a smoke shop on 4th Avenue.READ MORE: Man, 37, stabbed to death after argument at Brooklyn smoke shopVideo from inside the smoke shop shows 37-year-old Joan Nunez and Pedroza apparently arguing.A store employee told CBS2 the argument started when Nunez held the front door open for Pedroza, then criticized him for failing to say "thank you."The argument escalated into a physical fight, which spilled onto the sidewalk outside the shop.Police say Pedroza then pulled out a knife and stabbed Nunez before taking off on an e-bike.Nunez was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO