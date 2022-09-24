Read full article on original website
75-year-old man, believed to be bystander, shot by 2 on moped in NYC
A 75-year-old man believed to be an innocent bystander was shot by two men on a moped in the Bronx over the weekend, and police are hoping a surveillance image of the gunmen will lead to an arrest.
Man, woman both shot in leg amid dispute in Harlem
Police say a 20-year-old man was in a dispute with another man, who opened fire on him. A woman believed to be an innocent bystander was also hit.
4 men shot in hail of gunfire in Harlem, suspects sought by NYPD
Police responding to the gunfire found a chaotic scene of victims staggering a block away.
Man sought after body found under couch in Queens: NYPD
WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) – A man is wanted by police for questioning after a badly decomposed body was found inside a Queens apartment earlier this summer, NYPD officials said. Jason Brady, 46, was found dead inside a Woodhaven apartment on Jamaica Avenue on June 29, according to police. Brady’s body was badly decomposed when he was […]
Woman describes harrowing attack in Queens subway station
NEW YORK -- A man with a long arrest record has been arrested in connection with the brutal attack of a woman in a Queens subway station.On Tuesday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the victim, who said it could have happened to anyone and she is warning subways riders to be careful."I'm scared. I would've never expected this to happen. My life has changed," Elizabeth Gomes said.Distraught and still in pain a week after she was brutally beaten, 33-year-old Gomes said she worries she may never be able to see out of her right eye again."I really felt like it...
amny.com
Two shot in Harlem after apparent dispute: cops
Cops are searching for a man after two people were shot in Harlem Tuesday, police said. According to police sources, the incident occurred at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sept. 27 outside of 215 West 125 St., where a 25-year-old man was arguing with the gunman when he was shot in the right leg.
Man wanted in deadly stabbing at Brooklyn smoke shop
NEW YORK -- Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing at a Brooklyn smoke shop.They want to locate 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza.The stabbing happened on Sept. 20 outside a smoke shop on 4th Avenue.READ MORE: Man, 37, stabbed to death after argument at Brooklyn smoke shopVideo from inside the smoke shop shows 37-year-old Joan Nunez and Pedroza apparently arguing.A store employee told CBS2 the argument started when Nunez held the front door open for Pedroza, then criticized him for failing to say "thank you."The argument escalated into a physical fight, which spilled onto the sidewalk outside the shop.Police say Pedroza then pulled out a knife and stabbed Nunez before taking off on an e-bike.Nunez was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
fox5ny.com
NYC shootings
The NYPD is investigating several shootings that rattled neighborhoods in four boroughs on Tuesday. Most victims in the shootings were bystanders, police said.
New York Post
Innocent female bystander among two shot in Harlem violence
An innocent female bystander was among two people shot when an argument turned violent in Harlem on Tuesday afternoon, police and law-enforcement sources said. Enta Diaw, a street vendor, took a bullet to her left leg around 3:30 p.m. at 215 W. 125th Street, cops and relatives said. She was...
fox5ny.com
12 people shot in 9 hours across NYC
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating several shootings that rattled neighborhoods in four boroughs on Tuesday. 12 people were shot. Most victims in the shootings were bystanders, police said. Harlem Shootings. There were two shootings in Harlem. One happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of @. 116th St....
fox5ny.com
4 men shot in Harlem
NEW YORK - 4 men standing on a Harlem street corner were shot on Tuesday night. The NYPD says it happened around 11:45 p.m. at W.116th Street and Frederick Douglas Blvd. A group of people was standing there when a man walked up with a gun and started shooting. A...
4 men seen leaving area of Bronx burning car murders: source
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were seen leaving the area where Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22, were shot and set on fire around 4:15 a.m. on May 16, and now we’re learning about the getaway car. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the suspects got into a small Fiat […]
Two more suspects busted for Bronx stabbing death of ex-con known as neighborhood peacekeeper
Two more suspects have been charged in the stabbing death of an ex-con who had developed a reputation as a peacekeeper in his Bronx neighborhood, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18 and with no prior arrest history, surrendered at the 45th Precinct stationhouse Monday and were each charged with manslaughter for the Sept. 16 slaying of Prince McMichael. Cops said ...
Brooklyn landlord gets 6 months in jail after tenant dies jumping from burning building
A Flatbush landlord was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison in connection with a 2019 two-alarm fire at his illegally subdivided apartment building that left a 70-year-old tenant dead and injured six others, the Brooklyn D.A.’s office said.
Boyfriend of man beaten to death in NYCHA apartment arrested for his murder
Police have arrested a man who beat his 37-year-old boyfriend to death in their Bronx apartment Saturday.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Communication Technician, Shahidah Brown, 38, Arrested
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 1027 hours, the following 38-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 77th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shahidah Brown. NYPD Police Communication Technician. Charges:. assault;. act in manner injurious to a child;. criminal possession of...
Alert Center: 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn missing since Saturday
A 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn has been missing since Saturday, according to authorities.
NBC New York
Woman Intentionally Mowed Down, 4 Slashed as Large NYC Fight Reported: Cops
A 31-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a white sedan in Queens over the weekend -- at the same time four men showed up at a hospital with slash or stab wounds following a fight, and authorities are looking into how the two incidents might be related. Police...
