Autoblog
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Preview Drive: Honda tries its hand at off-roading
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — To this day, Honda has never built a warlord-grade body-on-frame SUV, the sort that serious off-roaders would actually consider taking off-road. And no, rebadged Isuzus don’t count. So you might think it a bold reach to create a off-road-optimized machine from a Honda Pilot, but the company founded by a rebellious racer who built what's still the world's biggest motorcycle manufacturer from the Superfortress-and-earthquake-ravaged rubble of his first business should never be written off.
Autoblog
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan Review: A smaller, less expensive EQS
Pros: Just-right sizing for a lot of drivers; costs less than the EQS; comfort and quality at the forefront. Cons: Technology can be overwhelming; visibility isn’t great; too many touch-sensitive controls. Arriving late in 2022, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE electric sedan is essentially a little brother to the full-size...
Autoblog
VW Golf refresh spied with new infotainment screen uncovered
The new Volkswagen GTI and Golf R may still feel like new cars here in the U.S., but VW is already prepping a refresh to the regular Golf over in Europe. We all know that what is applied to the Golf, we’ll see transferred over to the GTI and Golf R, making the interior spy shots of this test car mighty intriguing.
Autoblog
Bentley expands hybrid lineup to Bentaya S and Azure models
People often joke that buyers of ultra-luxury vehicles from Rolls-Royce and Bentley don’t care about gas prices, but even if that’s true, a lot of people still may not want to own the rolling embodiment of earth’s impending doom. Rolls-Royce will go all-electric by 2030, and its British rivals at Bentley are hard at work on the brand’s first EV, expected by 2025. In the meantime, the Brits at Bentley have come up with hybrid powertrains, and the automaker recently announced an expansion of hybrid options for its only SUV, the Bentayga. The automaker says that 100 percent of Bentayga Hybrid owners use their SUVs in full electric mode, with half staying within the vehicle’s electric range.
Autoblog
2023 Infiniti QX50 gets new Sport trim and more
The Infiniti QX50 is a perfectly fine SUV with attractive styling and great standard features. Perhaps its most significant fault is that its rivals exist, as the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Cadillac XT5 all do the same things, just as well (better, in some cases), and for less money in higher trims. Even so, the QX50 is worth a look if you’re in the market, and the automaker just updated the SUV with a new trim level, better standard features and a new maintenance plan.
Autoblog
2023 Nissan Ariya EV pricing starts at just over $43,000
Turning over an old Leaf, the Nissan Ariya is the automaker's next chapter. We've seen it coming for a while — the stylish crossover was revealed back in 2020 — and Nissan has now revealed pricing for its new EV. There are six grades of Ariya with various...
Autoblog
2023 Nissan Z GT4 is ready to hit the track
The 2023 Nissan Z is still pretty fresh on the ground but, as with its predecessors, Nissan already has plans to race it. There have long been rumors that a GT4 variant was forthcoming, but now Nissan has finally revealed the car. The Nissan Z GT4 was developed by Nissan...
Autoblog
2023 BMW Z4 gets M-Sport standard, new paint options
BMW's two-seater is getting a mild overhaul for the 2023 model year. The updated Z4 receives some subtle visual tweaks, three new exterior finishes and some nip-and-tuck adjustments to its trim structure. Unsurprisingly, these are accompanied by a price increase (albeit a reasonably modest one) for both trims. The aesthetic...
