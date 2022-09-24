Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci
From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!
TechRadar
Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished
Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
TechRadar
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman address fans' biggest Wolverine questions
Full spoilers follow for 2017's Logan. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have addressed Marvel fans' biggest questions following news that Wolverine will co-star in Deadpool 3. The acting duo, who confirmed that the fan favorite adamantium-laced superhero would appear in Deadpool 3 yesterday (Tuesday, September 27), took to YouTube and social media to answer the most pressing queries fans have about the Marvel Phase 5 project.
TechRadar
Marvel's Blade movie sounds like it's in serious trouble
Marvel Studios' Blade movie is in serious trouble, with multiple reports suggesting development has stalled two months before filming begins. The Marvel Phase 5 project, which is currently slated to release in theaters in November 2023, was set to enter full production shortly. However, Blade is in danger of missing its launch date altogether after director Bassam Tariq left the superhero flick just two months before shooting was due to start, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) (THR).
RELATED PEOPLE
TechRadar
Marvel's Werewolf by Night hailed as a 'surprisingly violent' MCU monster mash
The first reactions for Marvel's Werewolf by Night have started dropping online – and critics are calling it an "instant classic" that could take the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in new and unexpected directions. The upcoming MCU Phase 4 project, which lands on Disney Plus on Friday, October 7...
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
TechRadar
Strava's new video feature is giving me FOMO - but helping me explore new running routes
When Strava launched a new video feature on their app back in June I didn't think it would change my opinion of the app - but it's been the virtual push I need to get out and run. I've been a runner for years and always struggled with finding the...
TechRadar
Black Friday PS5 deals 2022: what we expect to see in the sales
It’s almost time for the annual PS5 Black Friday deals, a sales period where retailers offer deep discounts on game consoles, accessories, and games. Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 this year, but expect to see discounts up to a week ahead. Though we’re unlikely to see sales on the PS5 console itself, Black Friday deals are set to be abundant when it comes to the best PS5 games and gear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Denon Home 150 review
The Denon Home 150 is an unremarkable-looking speaker, it's true, but it offers a plethora of listening options along with respectable smart speaker credentials to present a compelling package – especially if space is tight. Denon Home 150: Two-minute review. A familiar name in the realms of audio and...
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX Remix is cool but disregards what made old games good
Alright, listen. RTX Remix (opens in new tab) is a genuinely cool bit of tech wizardry, and it undeniably has the potential to revitalize the modding scene for a ton of old games. I’m already trying to work out how I can possibly afford an RTX 4090; my plans may or may not involve selling a kidney.
People With ADHD Are Sharing The Jobs They Actually Love Doing And It's Super Eye-Opening
"ER nurse. You're always moving, assisting nurses and doctors, no two cases are the same, and you learn so much. It’s an ADHD wonderland, and there’s always something to do. I draw blood. I do EKGs. I participate in emergencies/traumas."
TechRadar
Amazon is holding an Alexa and Ring event – expect new Echo smart speakers
Amazon has announced it’s hosting an event for its devices, services, and Ring products that’ll take place at 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST on Wednesday, September 28 (2 AM AEST, September 29) – that’s tomorrow at the time of writing. The event doesn’t come...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
This leaked Xbox Series X controller skin looks remarkably tasty (literally)
A new Xbox Series X|S controller skin has leaked online, but it looks like it’d be more at home in a candy store than a game shop. The Mineral Camo Xbox Wireless Controller was briefly listed by Canadian retailer Microplay and spotted by Twitter user @ALumia_Italia (opens in new tab). A second listing (opens in new tab) was also seen at French retail chain Fnac, before both pre-order pages were taken down.
Comments / 0