Meet the Ghosts Who Haunt This Former Bordello Near Joliet, Illinois
This Victorian home near Joliet, Illinois with quite a dark past is for sale. Before the home's construction in 1909, it was the site of a brothel that once may conceal a murder. Let me share a story about this home in Frankfort] for sale I believe will have a...
WIFR
DeKalb on track to fine landlords thousands over housing criminals
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A proposal to end violence in DeKalb makes ground, as city leaders try to fine landlords who house criminals in their units. An increase in crime has forced city officials to revisit an old rule that prevents landlords from housing criminals. “We have pride in our...
108th birthday no big deal to south suburban woman
A south suburban woman is celebrating a milestone birthday at the end of the week, and the whole town is celebrating. WBBM Newsradio’s Rob Hart reports.
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
Forest Park Review
Nancy Wilson, 74
Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
Tennessee Tribune
Paula Clark Consecrated 13th Bishop of Chicago
[Diocese of Chicago] The Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark was ordained and consecrated as the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago on Sept. 17 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. Clark is the first Black person and first woman to serve as Chicago’s diocesan bishop. She leads more than 30,000 Episcopalians in 124 congregations and campus ministries across northern and west central Illinois.
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn mayor becomes latest suburban official to denounce SAFE-T Act
OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Oak Lawn mayor has become the latest suburban official to denounce the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act is a new law that is slated to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and is aimed at reforming Illinois’ cash bail system. The law will...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois firefighter with terminal cancer takes final ride home in ambulance with fiancé, dog
ITASCA, Ill. - An Illinois firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer took his final ride home Tuesday in the very same ambulance he once used to transport patients. Frank Nunez, 34, was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer called synovial sarcoma in 2019. He was treated with chemotherapy,...
thelansingjournal.com
Still no chickens in Lansing, but why?
Last November I presented a petition signed by over 100 Lansing residents to the Lansing Board of Trustees, asking them to revise the code of ordinances to allow for responsible residential chicken keeping in Lansing. Along with the petition I provided examples of ordinances from other towns that allow chicken-keeping, as well as a sample of what a revised ordinance for Lansing could look like.
vfpress.news
Broadview Mayor Becomes First Black President Of West Central Municipal Conference
Elmwood Park Mayor Angelo “Skip” Saviano hands the gavel of the WCMC to Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson, the organization’s new president. She’s the first Black president in WCMC’s 40-year history. | Facebook. Sunday, September 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Broadview Mayor Katrina...
vfpress.news
State’s Updated Water Plan Could Guide Proviso Suburbs’ Efforts To Confront Climate Change
Crews work on the Addison Creek Reservoir in Bellwood in May. The state’s newly updated Illinois Water Plan could help officials maintain the reservoir and guide other aspects of the local water system in Proviso. | File. Sunday, September 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The state...
foodgressing.com
Halloween in Chicago 2022: For Adults & Kid-Friendly
Here’s a look at things to do for Halloween in Chicago 2022 covering Halloween event for adults and ones that are kid-friendly. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are an event that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your offering in your message.
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open
If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
wjol.com
Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena
The Will County Coroner’s Office is releasing details on the death of a 20-year-old woman at a Mokena railroad crossing on Friday afternoon. The Coroner has declared Katrina N. O’Hare died after the incident on the railroad crossing at School House Road and Front Street in Mokena. The official report states that O’Hare died of blunt force injuries. The Mokena and Metra Police Departments are investigating the death. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
whsarrow.com
The Safe T-Act finally making Criminal Justice fair
In Chicago, Illinois, there is an act called the Safe T-Act. The Safe-T Act was signed into law in 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker, featuring sweeping criminal justice reform, which proponents of the law say will help end systemic racism in the criminal justice system. As stated in the act, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, cash bail will be abolished in Illinois.
Fired Black CPS teachers to share over $9M from discrimination lawsuit
Hundreds of Black Chicago Public School teachers, fired during a “turnaround” policy 10 years ago, will share a $9.25 million settlement that a federal court granted on September 6. The award ends a 10-year legal battle between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union, which argued that many Black...
vfpress.news
‘We Need You’: County Clerk Calling On Veterans To Be Election Workers
The polling place at Roosevelt Elementary School, 1927 S. 15th Ave. in Broadview, which opened later during the June 28 election because no election workers showed up. Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said there’s a “serious shortage” of poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. She’s hoping military veterans heed her call to be election workers. | File.
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il
I was out running errands with my wife early on a Sunday morning. I wanted to find somewhere to go for breakfast that wasn’t too far away. I ended up going to Walker Brothers Pancake House in Schaumburg.
City Hall Shake-Up: Why Aldermen Are Retiring In Droves And How It Could Change Chicago Politics
CHICAGO — As newly appointed Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) was sworn in last week to replace Michele Smith, his colleagues greeted him with congratulations — and words of warning. “Welcome aboard, buckle your seatbelt and kiss your family goodbye,” said Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th), who earlier this...
