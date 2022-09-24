Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Just How Good Has Alex Iwobi Been For Everton This Season?
In my eyes, and certainly those of many other Evertonians, Alexander Chuka Iwobi has been Everton’s standout performer through the first seven Premier League games of the 2022/23 season and possibly 2022 as a whole too. Once thought of as a glaring example of Everton’s misguided spending during the Farhad Moshiri era, the Nigerian has now become an undroppable member of Frank Lampard’s side whose name is being sung around the Goodison Park terraces on a weekly basis.
SB Nation
Matt Beard: “Everton Were Better Over the Game”
Losing at Anfield is always a blow. Losing at Anfield to an Everton side that was clearly better in every way is even worse. But this is (not this specifically, but playing against really good teams) what we knew would happen when we were promoted to the WSL. There’s a lot to work on and Matt Beard spoke about exactly what went wrong after the game.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: International Round-Up, Derby Official Named, Delph Done, and More...
Manchester City are eager to get all their players back from National Team duty as they prepare for the Manchester derby this Sunday at the Etihad. We’ve got all the latest headlines to get you ready here at Bitter and Blue. RODRIGO’S SPAIN REACH NATIONS LEAGUE FINALS - George...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Arsenal Women 4 – 0 Spurs Women: Brutal Defeat at the Emirates
Tottenham Hotspur Women fell 4-0 to Arsenal Women in a North London Derby played in front of nearly 50,000 spectators at the Emirates. At no point did Spurs make the game look particularly competitive to the record breaking crowd. Spurs’ starting lineup was a bit of an eyebrow raiser. I’m...
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard’s standard, Patterson timeline, Mudryk & Lozano latest
“Everyone will look to Conor and Tarky but the players drive each other on in training. As a team, everyone is involved so it’s testament to the hard work across the squad. The reality is we’ve now set a standard which means whoever comes into the team has to deliver defensively and make us hard to beat. If you’re hard to beat in this league, you give yourself a chance and we’ve shown that so far this season. That’s something we just cannot lose.” - Manager Frank Lampard has penned an open letter to the fans on the Everton website. [EFC]
SB Nation
Chelsea looking to hire both a sporting director and a technical director — reports
What Chelsea may look like after the new owners are done with all their restructuring is anyone’s guess, but as far as the football operations side is concerned, it sounds like we are looking to make not only one key hire, but two!. As reported by the Guardian and...
SB Nation
Bayern Chief on Mané Struggles: “Sadio Still Needs a Little Time”
For Liverpool and their fans, much of the talk around the club’s struggles to start the 2022-23 season has focused on the departure over the summer of Sadio Mané, with many asking if the 30-year-old’s departure is at the root of their issues. While Mané leaving and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Report: Jan Oblak an option to replace Hugo Lloris at Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur are looking at options to replace Hugo Lloris, both in the short and the long term. In the immediate term, Hugo is a doubt for this weekend’s North London Derby after picking up a thigh injury against Leicester City that ruled him out of both of France’s Nations League matches over the international break. If he’s not able to play, it is almost certain that Antonio Conte will turn to newly-signed backup keeper Fraser Forster to play at The Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
SB Nation
Everton Under-18s: The Season So Far | Baines’ Boys
Although we’re nearly in October, the Everton Under 18s have so far only played 4 games and, disappointingly, have only secured one win in the Premier League U18 Cup, the other league games ending in narrow defeats. They sit second to bottom (13th) of the Under 18 table having scored 5 goals in all games but conceding 7 in the process. It is worth noting that Paul Tait’s team last season finished 10th in the table and yet several players have gone on to join the Under 21 squad this season so it is definitely not all about results.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Brighton Expecting Bids for Moises Caicedo in January
Over the summer, with Liverpool seemingly in need of midfield reinforcements, one of the names most strongly linked with a move to Anfield was Brighton & Hove Albion’s 20-year-old Ecuador international Moises Caicedo. In the end, Brighton’s resistance to selling the player they signed from Independiente del Valle in...
SB Nation
Tuesday September 27th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Chelsea Playing Catch-Up in Jude Bellingham Race
Liverpool need to refresh their midfield options in the summer of 2023. Liverpool’s first choice target for doing so is 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is likely to cost in excess of £100M when everything’s said and done. These are as close to certain statements...
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool Women’s Defeat to Everton Women
That was not a pleasant watch. The Liverpool Women lost their first Merseyside Derby in two years, at Anfield, after giving away three goals to Everton. While the 27k+ attendees were nice, it was a struggle to watch the Reds fight to keep up against the Blues from down the road. Two of those goals came in the first half, and could’ve been easily defended had anyone on the back line been paying attention. A loss is a loss, but an early loss is slightly better, at least, as it can help the team learn for the season ahead.
SB Nation
Liverpool Battle Chelsea for Dundee United Teenager
According to The Daily Record, Liverpool FC and Chelsea are engaged in a battle to sign Dundee United’s promising 15-year-old midfielder Alan Domeracki. He only turns 16 next month. And yes, I have used the generic picture of our training academy because Getty Images has no picture of him on file.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, September 27
Biopics seem to be a big thing nowadays! First there was Bohemian Rhapsody, then The Dirt, then Rocket Man, plus many others. There are too many biopics. But Baz Lurhmann is one of my favourite filmmakers, and I think the ideal person to direct any film related to the grandeur that is Elvis Presley.
SB Nation
Manchester City Women Defeated Again
Manchester City Women suffered their second defeat of the season as champions Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners at Kingsmeadow. Goals by Fran Kirby and a late penalty from Maren Mjelde secured the home side’s first three points of the season and left City with two defeats from their opening two matches.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Women Lose Again, Ake Bests KDB, Foden Extension?, and More...
It’s derby week!!! Manchester City Men’s team will be back in action against arch-rivals Manchester United this weekend. We've got all the headlines to get derby week started right, here at Bitter and Blue. Man City Women fall to second defeat of the Women’s Super League season at...
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW vs. West Ham United FCW, WSL: Preview, team news, how and what to watch
Until the death of Queen Elizabeth, Chelsea were set to kick off the season against West Ham at Stamford Bridge. Instead our opener was a trip north to Liverpool (the less said about that the better), and we will now make-up the match against West Ham with a midweek at Kingsmeadow.
SB Nation
WATCH: Kai Havertz, Mason Mount find their shooting boots for not Chelsea
Mason Mount and Kai Havertz have one (1) whole goal between the two of them so far this season for Chelsea — that’s 16 appearances all told. On Monday, they combined for three (3!) goals in just one (1) whole game! Clearly, the secret was to have them play against each other in a meaningless international pseudo-friendly.
Comments / 0