tvinsider.com
The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)
Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
Netflix releases star-studded first trailer for new true-crime thriller series The Watcher
Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, and Bobby Cannavale? Sign us up
Collider
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
Gizmodo
The Last of Us Show's First Trailer Heralds a Heartbreaking Apocalypse
Finally, a better look at Pedro Pascal as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us series. The Mandalorian star shows his face as an apocalypse survivor out for redemption in a world riddled with “clickers,” humans who have mutated into zombies thanks to the worldwide Cordyceps Brain Infection outbreak. Here Pascal plays the lead of the successful PlayStation video game franchise, and (once again) is tasked with a mission to get a kid through a very wild frontier.
Chilling Gabby Petito movie trailer slammed for release just one year after vlogger’s body found – ‘let the wounds heal’
A MOVIE focusing on the Gabby Petito story has been slammed as "gross", "way too soon" and "atrocious" by viewers. Tuesday marks a year since the tragic vlogger's body was found in Grand Teton National Park after she vanished on cross country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. A trailer...
How NCIS' Latest Premiere Quietly Destroyed Fans' Hopes Of Mark Harmon's Return As Gibbs
NCIS kicked off Season 20 with a crossover event, while also quietly deflating fans' hopes for Mark Harmon to return as Gibbs.
‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Premiere Date, Trailer Shared By Netflix
Jen and Judy are back for a third and final season of Netflix‘s drama series Dead to Me. Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, the brand new installment of the series returns on November 17. Netflix announced the return date as part of its Tudum promotion on Saturday, along with a teaser trailer for the new season. You can watch the clip above. At the end of Season 2, Jen and Judy got into a major car accident after being struck by drunk-driving Ben (James Marsden) while running away from the risk of being found out for the murder of his brother Steve...
TVGuide.com
Bridgerton Season 3: News, Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and More
It's been months since new episodes of Bridgerton bowed on Netflix, and fans will have to wait quite a bit longer for more. The series is still in production in London on Season 3, but information about the next chapter in the steamy romance series is already starting to drip out. Like the avid Whistledown readers of the Ton, we can't help but soak up all the latest gossip.
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Priah Ferguson Tussle With Terror In ’The Curse Of Bridge Hollow’ Trailer
A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after a mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc. Peep the kooky trailer below:. The Netflix flick also stars Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins,...
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’ EP Teases ‘Major Revelation’ Will Shock the Family in Season 5
Good and not-so-good seem to go hand-in-hand for Lanford, Illinois’ working-class family at the center of The Conners, and that hasn’t changed in Season 5. Picking up a few months after the joyous nuptials of daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) to Neville (Nat Faxon) — they honeymoon together on Lake Michigan to save cash — a blast from the past unsettles everyone.
Collider
Who Are the New Faces in the 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Teaser?
After months of waiting, Shadow and Bone has released a teaser trailer for Season 2. The Netflix show garnered a passionate following after its first season and fans have been eagerly awaiting Season 2 and all the new characters and plot lines it will bring. Shadow and Bone follows the combined stories of the Grisha trilogy and the Six of Crows duology written by Leigh Bardugo. The show condenses the timelines of these two stories, so they exist simultaneously. On one side, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) the Sun Summoner, and her childhood friend Mal (Archie Renaux) uncover the truth about the Darkling (Ben Barnes) and work to undermine him. On the other, the Crows are a band of criminals and thieves taking whatever jobs they can to earn the money they all desperately need. Both halves of this story will see interesting, fan-favorite additions to their lineups in the coming season so here’s a rundown on whose joining up.
Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022
All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season. Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall...
‘The Watcher’ Wants ‘Young Blood’ in First Trailer for Netflix Limited Series
After putting 657 Boulevard on the market with a fake viral ad, Netflix has unveiled the first real trailer for The Watcher, the streaming service’s upcoming limited series about the viral true-life saga centered on a suburban New Jersey home stalked by the titular creep. The Watcher puts a fictional spin on the still-unsolved mystery, with Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts starring as the Brannocks, a couple who purchase the New Jersey dream house, only to receive threatening letters demanding the blood of their children among other scary warnings. While the real life version of “the Watcher” story only amounted to a...
Collider
'Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure' Trailer Takes You on an Adorable Road Trip
Gudetama the lazy egg is getting their very own show on Netflix this December. Netflix made the announcement over the weekend, and released an adorable trailer for the new Japanese series called Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure. The show stars the Sanrio character Gudetama, an egg yolk, as they team up with a tiny newly-hatched chick named Shakipiyo, who still has an eggshell attached to her. The duo try to embark on an adventure to find their mother, but Gudetama, being a lazy egg, is obviously reluctant to do anything at all. The series is set to drop on Netflix on December 13th.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 6 Trailer Teases Rumors Surrounding Who Fathered Rhaenyra’s Children
In George R.R. Martin's books, Rhaenyra's sons are rumored not to be fathered by Laenor. It seems that this will be explored in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 6.
Collider
Here's Why the Original 'Quantum Leap' Reboot Pilot is Now Episode 6
With the first episode of NBC's Quantum Leap reboot, viewers are introduced to a new leaper in physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee) as he restarts the time travel project that sent Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) into his endless loop of leaping from body to body. The exposition-heavy start to the show that saw Ben thrust into the body of a getaway driver for a group of criminals with his fiancée Addison (Caitlin Bassett) there as a hologram to guide him wasn't what was originally intended for the show, however. In an interview with Collider's own Christina Radish, showrunner Martin Gero details why the pilot is what it is and how the old one was reworked into episode six.
Collider
'Ghosts' Season 1 Recap: What You Need To Know Before Season 2
An adaptation of the British comedy of the same name, the American version of Ghosts premiered in Fall of 2021 on CBS to much acclaim and a renewed demographic appeal in the 18-49 range. Unlike CBS' other comedic offerings, Ghosts is a laugh-track free, non-mockumentary, single camera comedy without a shaky camera in sight, a format initially popularized by Malcolm in the Middle in 2000. The series follows Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a newlywed couple from New York City who move into the run down yet elegant Woodstone Mansion in upstate New York after Sam inherits it from a long-lost relative. Season 1’s main plotline follows Sam and Jay as they attempt to transform the Woodstone into a B&B, whilst grappling with Sam’s newfound ability to see ghosts.
Collider
How to Watch ‘La Brea’ Season 2
If you thought that La Brea is one of the most insane shows you have watched lately, then brace yourself for another season of the sci-fi mystery. The fan-favorite series from NBC premiered in the fall of 2021 and is returning for an all-new season this September. La Brea has...
