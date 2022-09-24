ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci

From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!
TechRadar

Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished

Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
TechRadar

Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman address fans' biggest Wolverine questions

Full spoilers follow for 2017's Logan. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have addressed Marvel fans' biggest questions following news that Wolverine will co-star in Deadpool 3. The acting duo, who confirmed that the fan favorite adamantium-laced superhero would appear in Deadpool 3 yesterday (Tuesday, September 27), took to YouTube and social media to answer the most pressing queries fans have about the Marvel Phase 5 project.
Henry Cavill
Jack Thorne
Adeel Akhtar
TechRadar

Canceled: Peacock junks its second 1990s reboot in 2022

Peacock's executives have canceled the streaming service's reboot of drama, Queer As Folk, after just one season. The new take on the drama only debuted at the start of June, with the entire first season dropping at once. Sadly, Deadline reports, it has now been axed and there will be no second season. (opens in new tab)
TechRadar

Marvel's Blade movie sounds like it's in serious trouble

Marvel Studios' Blade movie is in serious trouble, with multiple reports suggesting development has stalled two months before filming begins. The Marvel Phase 5 project, which is currently slated to release in theaters in November 2023, was set to enter full production shortly. However, Blade is in danger of missing its launch date altogether after director Bassam Tariq left the superhero flick just two months before shooting was due to start, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) (THR).
