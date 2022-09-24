Read full article on original website
'Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure' Trailer Takes You on an Adorable Road Trip
Gudetama the lazy egg is getting their very own show on Netflix this December. Netflix made the announcement over the weekend, and released an adorable trailer for the new Japanese series called Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure. The show stars the Sanrio character Gudetama, an egg yolk, as they team up with a tiny newly-hatched chick named Shakipiyo, who still has an eggshell attached to her. The duo try to embark on an adventure to find their mother, but Gudetama, being a lazy egg, is obviously reluctant to do anything at all. The series is set to drop on Netflix on December 13th.
Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far
A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
‘The Last of Us’ Trailer Shows Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Surviving the Apocalypse
HBO has finally unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog's beloved video game about finding a family amidst a zombie apocalypse. The new trailer was released as part of Outbreak Day, aka The Last of Us Day, a yearly celebration of the franchise held by developer Naughty Dog.
'Prison Break' Producer Zack Estrin Dead At 51
Prolific TV producer, Zack Estrin, who most recently rebooted the '60s science fiction show Lost in Space for Netflix, has passed away at the age of fifty-one. Estrin's sudden death has sent shock waves through Hollywood, as the ace producer and screenwriter was apparently in good health before his passing.
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
'Ghosts' Season 1 Recap: What You Need To Know Before Season 2
An adaptation of the British comedy of the same name, the American version of Ghosts premiered in Fall of 2021 on CBS to much acclaim and a renewed demographic appeal in the 18-49 range. Unlike CBS' other comedic offerings, Ghosts is a laugh-track free, non-mockumentary, single camera comedy without a shaky camera in sight, a format initially popularized by Malcolm in the Middle in 2000. The series follows Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a newlywed couple from New York City who move into the run down yet elegant Woodstone Mansion in upstate New York after Sam inherits it from a long-lost relative. Season 1’s main plotline follows Sam and Jay as they attempt to transform the Woodstone into a B&B, whilst grappling with Sam’s newfound ability to see ghosts.
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Gets 4K Ultra HD Release in November
George Miller's fantasy romance drama Three Thousand Years of Longing will receive a 4K UHD release in addition to a Blu-ray and DVD release. The release stars Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, who were excited to be in a movie that is a story about, well, storytelling. The two actors,...
How to Watch ‘La Brea’ Season 2
If you thought that La Brea is one of the most insane shows you have watched lately, then brace yourself for another season of the sci-fi mystery. The fan-favorite series from NBC premiered in the fall of 2021 and is returning for an all-new season this September. La Brea has...
'Andor': Morlana One Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-3 of Andor.Andor is showing a different side of the Star Wars universe than what we’ve ever seen before. While Rogue One: A Star Wars Story initially seemed like it would be a darker war film in the vein of Saving Private Ryan, it ultimately became the same sort of epic conflict that we’ve come to expect from the series. However, Andor certainly does not feel like it's digging up the past for nostalgia’s sake; Tony Gilroy envisioned the series as an espionage thriller, similar to the Bourne franchise.
From 'House of The Dragon' to 'Joey': Five TV Spin-Offs That Worked and Five That Didn't
Spin-offs are all the rage at the moment. It doesn't matter whether it's the big or the small screen; fans are desperate to return to their favorite worlds and characters. The Amazon Prime series The Rings of Power is currently transporting fans back to Middle Earth and became Amazon's most-watched premiere with twenty-five million viewers.
What's New on HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max has plenty of great titles to keep subscribers streaming this October. The Emmy-winning hit The White Lotus returns for a second season, trading in the beaches of Maui for the luxurious Sicily, Jennifer Coolidge returns as Tanya among a new cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, and Tom Hollander among others. The DC Comics series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler will premiere its third season on HBO Max after initially premiering its first two seasons on EPIX. The first two seasons are already streaming on HBO Max, so if you want to catch up, now is the perfect time. The critically acclaimed docuseries The Vow will also be returning for its second act on HBO Max this month.
Bridge and Tunnel Cancelled: EPIX Dramedy Will Not Return for Season 3
EPIX is shutting down Bridge and Tunnel. The premium cabler — which will soon be rebranded as MGM+ — has cancelled Edward Burns’ dramedy after two seasons and 12 episodes, according to our sister pub Variety. The Season 2 finale aired last month. The 1980s-set series — created, written and directed by Burns (who also starred) — centered on a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan. The cast also included Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell. News of the show’s demise arrived just hours after EPIX announced that it is...
12 Best Shows to Watch Like ‘Little Demon’
When Danny Devito and Aubrey Plaza were announced to star in an adult animation series, audiences weren’t sure if they could contain themselves and were ready to burst into flames out of excitement. The horror comedy Little Demon turned out to be not only hilarious and action packed, but also incredibly relatable, following a dysfunctional family who are trying to make things work. Afterall, in any family you are stuck together through the good times, the bad times, and the murder game show times. In Little Demon new kid Chrissy learns that she isn’t just an outcast moody teenager, she is the actual antichrist. While her witch mother tries to protect her satanic spawn from the realities of demonhood, her estranged father, the Devil, attempts to get to know the little demon a little better. All the witchy and demonic action aside, this series is about family, and all the hell they put you through. If you can relate, you may enjoy these 12 animated series like Little Demon that deal with dysfunctional families, all with a paranormal twist.
'House of the Dragon': Ryan Condal Addresses Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik's Exit
Days after HBO’s House of the Dragon launched, it was revealed that co-creator and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik will bow out of the series come Season 2. In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner and series creator Ryan Condal commented on his departure revealing that he was potentially aware that the Game of Thrones veteran would want to just “set one season up on its feet.”
What Is the Meaning of the Harfoots' Song in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Rings of Power. The fifth episode of The Rings of Power is the longest one so far, but arguably also the most beautiful. It touched on many typical subjects of the Lord of the Rings lore, from growing into who you are supposed to be to the call of adventure. This last episode brought us one of the most inspiring sequences of the show up to this point, with the Brandyfoot family struggling to keep up with the migration of the Harfoots. They may be at the end of the caravan, but they have each other to lean on.
What Is Larys Strong up to in 'House of the Dragon?'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon.As House of the Dragon reaches the meat of the story, it narrows in on the supporting cast. While some characters have an obvious role, not all have been clear from the beginning. Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) is one such ambiguous character. During his introduction in Episode 3, "The Second of his Name," Larys blended in with the crowd, but now he is coming to the forefront, to the audience at least. As yet, the characters appear to be mostly unaware of Larys, besides Alicent (Olivia Cooke), who Larys sees as a co-conspirator.
What Is the Significance of Cassian's Ship in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episodes 1-3 of Andor.Although Andor is a much different type of Star Wars adventure than what we have seen before, Cassian (Diego Luna) shares some qualities with the franchise’s most beloved heroes. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Rey (Daisy Ridley), and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) all have an inherent ability to “fly almost anything.” This goes back to one of George Lucas’ oldest influences on the saga; as a teenager, he became an ace engineer and racer when he was growing up in Modesto, California.
Here's Why the Original 'Quantum Leap' Reboot Pilot is Now Episode 6
With the first episode of NBC's Quantum Leap reboot, viewers are introduced to a new leaper in physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee) as he restarts the time travel project that sent Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) into his endless loop of leaping from body to body. The exposition-heavy start to the show that saw Ben thrust into the body of a getaway driver for a group of criminals with his fiancée Addison (Caitlin Bassett) there as a hologram to guide him wasn't what was originally intended for the show, however. In an interview with Collider's own Christina Radish, showrunner Martin Gero details why the pilot is what it is and how the old one was reworked into episode six.
The Best Adaptation of Each Sherlock Holmes Story
Anyone with a passing knowledge of pop culture can probably guess which ubiquitous book character is just as prolific in the onscreen world: the man in the deerstalker himself, Sherlock Holmes. In 2012 the Guinness World Records named novelist Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's creation "the most portrayed literary human character in film & TV," and that's not counting the ten years since. The only character to beat Holmes won on a technicality, since Dracula counts (pun intended) as "non-human." (Someone, please write that crossover.)
'The Recruit' Images Put Noah Centineo & Laura Haddock Front and Center
At this year’s Tudum event, Netflix announced the title, and release date of the upcoming Alex Hawley spy thriller, The Recruit, led by Noah Centineo. The streamer even offered us a glimpse of Centineo’s character lurking in the shadows. Now, the series is offering fans a better look at what to expect with newly released images.
