Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radiokenai.com
Stars Volleyball Owns The Net Against Mariners
The Soldotna Stars continue to improve on the court; SoHi recording a 3-1 victory on the road in Homer on Tuesday in non-conference volleyball action. The Stars controlled play at the net with Sadie Lane recording 19 kills and Katelyn Morrison adding 12 kills with Hallie Fischer totaling five blocks.
radiokenai.com
Seven Swim Programs Compete At Kenai Invitational
The Colony girls and boys teams swept the Kenai Invitational Swim Meet held on Friday and Saturday in the Kenai Pool. The peninsula girls programs recorded only one individual event winner with Homer’s Carly Nelson winning the 100-yard butterfly in 59.85 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:02.95. The...
alaskasportsreport.com
Anchorage poker pro Adam Hendrix pockets sixth career win, and $192,400
Anchorage poker pro Adam Hendrix is proving prolific and prosperous in 2022. Hendrix on Monday won his sixth career title when he seized the Poker Masters Event #4, a No-Limit Hold ‘em game, at the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas to earn $192,400. The victory was Hendrix’s...
radiokenai.com
Lars Arneson Sets Record In Kenai River Marathon
Fresh off a record-breaking performance in the 2022 Matanuska Peak Challenge in August, local running sensation Lars Arneson broke the standing record for the Kenai River Marathon on Sunday. Full Marathon: Men’s. Lars Arneson, 2009 graduate of Cook Inlet Academy and colligate athlete for UAF, set a blistering pace...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year
Retired Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lonny Piscoya is Alaska’s new missing and murdered Indigenous persons investigator. He fills the vacancy left by Anne Sears, who went back into retirement in early September after five months on the job. Piscoya, who retired in 2018 after 25 years with the Troopers, is now responsible for leading the […] The post Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kmxt.org
Midday Report September 26, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Chevak begins to set things straight after the storm. The Anchorage School District is facing a 68 million dollar budget shortfall. And the dams for Wrangell’s drinking water reservoirs are deemed among of Alaska’s worst.
alaskasnewssource.com
September rain aims at Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two additional rounds of rain are coming to Southeast Alaska for the remainder of the weekend. The first round will likely bring one to two inches from Wednesday night to Friday. Another storm arrives Friday, with one to three inches expected. Prince William Sound and the...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Field House Provides Multi-Use & Quick Construction
The proposed Soldotna Field House is a 42,000 square foot athletic and community event facility with a multi-purpose sport court, removable turf field, and an ADA-accessible elevated walking and jogging track. The facility was designed over a two-year period with input from multiple community stakeholders, and is the culmination of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in Butte
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A necropsy has been completed on the bear that attacked a 9-year-old boy and an adult male on Tuesday evening near Palmer. The two were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area when they stumbled across a sow and her cub. Regional Management Coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Conservation Todd Rinaldi said Thursday that he believes the individuals surprised the bear.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage pilot dies in Mat-Su plane crash
Man accused of killing toddler in 2014 pleads guilty to manslaughter. Jyzyk Sharpe’s trial was set to get underway last week after a jury had been selected when the state’s prosecution team offered him a plea deal that would dismiss the Murder-2 charge in exchange for a guilty plea to manslaughter.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bronson administration says Centennial Campground will close on Friday, campers wonder where they will go
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At an emergency meeting Monday night, Anchorage Assembly members passed and funded a shelter plan to begin Oct. 1, which includes space for the estimated 200 people who are living at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said he is considering the plan...
Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska
A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage secures its place in top 5 wettest years on record
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine was a welcoming trend for the weekend across much of Southcentral Alaska. This comes following what has seemingly been nonstop rain for the region since the middle of July. While September has been considerably drier than August, the recent rains this month have helped propel this year to the current fifth wettest on record.
Mayor names new librarian for Anchorage: Virginia Clay McClure
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has named Virginia Clay McClure to be the director of the Anchorage libraries. McClure is the wife of former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell, and is not an unfamiliar person to the Anchorage library system. She worked for two years as an assistant director of public services, and was the librarian for the Mountain View branch. She worked in Kentucky public libraries before moving to Anchorage.
kinyradio.com
Authorities find one dead in Palmer RV fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A body was found in a Palmer RV after a fire broke out at the residence Monday. On Monday night at 9:15 pm, the Alaska State Troopers were notified of an RV fire at the 27800 block of East Knik River Road. Troopers, firefighters, and deputy...
alaskasnewssource.com
Driver could face new charges after man dies from injuries in Anchorage crash
The overall tone of the report suggests that state funds appropriated by the legislature for AIDEA would have been better served in the state’s permanent fund. DPS names new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative leader. Updated: 5 hours ago. DPS names new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative...
radiokenai.com
Fatal Plane Crash Claims Life Of Anchorage Resident Near Skwentna
Alaska Wildlife Troopers were notified of a plane crash on Whiskey Lake near Skwentna. This happened on Sunday at 3:51 p.m., according to the online trooper dispatch. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center dispatched an Air Force rescue team to the site. The rescue team located the plane with the sole occupant deceased. Alaska Wildlife Troopers flew to the scene aboard a DPS HELO 3 and located the Cessna 180A fully submerged in Whiskey Lake.
Notes from the trail: Candidates and their volunteers are on the move
While Congresswoman Mary Peltola enjoys a honeymoon phase in Washington, D.C., Sarah Palin has was spotted in Fairbanks and North Pole, and Nick Begich has been campaigning from Fairbanks and North Pole to Juneau. Above, he’s seen with former Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch on Seward Street. Nick Begich won...
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather Lab: Nome students process major storm that moved through their town
Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you an update on the Anchorage Assembly's search for facilities to house the homeless, a federal disaster declaration for the Western Alaska storm and relief programs available to those affected which open today, as well as eligibility for land compensation for Vietnam-era Alaska Native veterans.
kinyradio.com
One dead in plane crash near Skwentna
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The pilot and sole occupant of a Cessna was found dead Sunday after crashing into a lake. On Sunday afternoon at 3:51 pm, Alaska Wildlife Troopers were notified of a plane crash on Whiskey Lake near Skwentna. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center dispatched an Air Force...
Comments / 0