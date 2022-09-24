Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci
From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
‘Dangerous Liaisons’: Starz Drops Full Trailer & Key Art For Series Based On Pierre Choderlos De Laclos’ Classic
Starz has released the key art and full trailer for their upcoming series Dangerous Liaisons, based on the Pierre Choderlos de Laclos classic, which you can watch in the video posted above. The eight-episode series will make its debut on November 6. Dangerous Liaisons tells the origin story of how the Marquise de Merteuil (Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (Nicholas Denton) meet as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of revolution. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the couple rises from the slums of Paris and scales the heights of the French aristocracy, seducing and manipulating...
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
RELATED PEOPLE
TechRadar
Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished
Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
TechRadar
Netflix has a bold new plan to make you love its games
Netflix is pressing full steam ahead with its lofty mobile gaming ambitions, despite low subscriber engagement in the small library of titles released thus far. The streaming giant has revealed plans to launch its own internal games studio in a bid to lessen reliance on third-party developers. Based in Finland, the as-yet-unnamed studio will be fronted by former EA and Zynga executive Marko Lastikka, and join Next Games and Night School Studio in the streamer’s roster of already-owned developers.
TechRadar
Marvel's Blade movie sounds like it's in serious trouble
Marvel Studios' Blade movie is in serious trouble, with multiple reports suggesting development has stalled two months before filming begins. The Marvel Phase 5 project, which is currently slated to release in theaters in November 2023, was set to enter full production shortly. However, Blade is in danger of missing its launch date altogether after director Bassam Tariq left the superhero flick just two months before shooting was due to start, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) (THR).
TechRadar
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman address fans' biggest Wolverine questions
Full spoilers follow for 2017's Logan. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have addressed Marvel fans' biggest questions following news that Wolverine will co-star in Deadpool 3. The acting duo, who confirmed that the fan favorite adamantium-laced superhero would appear in Deadpool 3 yesterday (Tuesday, September 27), took to YouTube and social media to answer the most pressing queries fans have about the Marvel Phase 5 project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People With ADHD Are Sharing The Jobs They Actually Love Doing And It's Super Eye-Opening
"ER nurse. You're always moving, assisting nurses and doctors, no two cases are the same, and you learn so much. It’s an ADHD wonderland, and there’s always something to do. I draw blood. I do EKGs. I participate in emergencies/traumas."
TechRadar
Strava's new video feature is giving me FOMO - but helping me explore new running routes
When Strava launched a new video feature on their app back in June I didn't think it would change my opinion of the app - but it's been the virtual push I need to get out and run. I've been a runner for years and always struggled with finding the...
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
TechRadar
Denon Home 150 review
The Denon Home 150 is an unremarkable-looking speaker, it's true, but it offers a plethora of listening options along with respectable smart speaker credentials to present a compelling package – especially if space is tight. Denon Home 150: Two-minute review. A familiar name in the realms of audio and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX Remix is cool but disregards what made old games good
Alright, listen. RTX Remix (opens in new tab) is a genuinely cool bit of tech wizardry, and it undeniably has the potential to revitalize the modding scene for a ton of old games. I’m already trying to work out how I can possibly afford an RTX 4090; my plans may or may not involve selling a kidney.
TechRadar
Deadpool 3 will see Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine 'one more time'
The merc with the mouth has returned – and this time he’s bringing back a legend of the X-Men franchise, with Hugh Jackman officially confirmed to reprise the role of Wolverine for the next Deadpool film. In true Deadpool fashion, a video put out by Reynolds’ official Twitter...
TechRadar
New Amazon Kindle will have a stylus, leak says, and it'll come very soon
Our ranking of the best Amazon Kindles is going to get a massive shake-up soon, according to a leaker - there's an Amazon product launch happening in a few hours, and a leaker says a brand-new family of Kindle is launching at it. This leaker, called SnoopyTech (opens in new...
TechRadar
Android Auto's next free update has been leaked and it's perfect for music fans
If you love to jam out while out on a road trip then you’ll likely love Android Auto’s next update – with its promised redesign seemingly ready to launch based on a new leak. Google has been teasing the next major upgrade to Android Auto for some...
TechRadar
New Silent Hill game outed by Korean ratings board
Yes, I'm as sick of dead-end Silent Hill rumors as you are, but hang on, there may actually be some merit to this latest one. This latest Silent Hill rumor is the latest in a long line, but this time there's at least some flesh on the bone. Korea's game ratings committee, the GRAC, has rated an as-of-yet unannounced Silent Hill game with a never-before-seen subtitle (thanks, Gematsu (opens in new tab)).
TechRadar
This leaked Xbox Series X controller skin looks remarkably tasty (literally)
A new Xbox Series X|S controller skin has leaked online, but it looks like it’d be more at home in a candy store than a game shop. The Mineral Camo Xbox Wireless Controller was briefly listed by Canadian retailer Microplay and spotted by Twitter user @ALumia_Italia (opens in new tab). A second listing (opens in new tab) was also seen at French retail chain Fnac, before both pre-order pages were taken down.
TechRadar
Linux 6.0 should be with us very soon
Linux boss Linus Torvalds has optimistically announced that version 6.0 of the open-source operating system should be with users very soon, despite some minor delays. According to his September 18 update (opens in new tab) on release candidate six (Linux 6.0-rc6), a lot of maintainers had been travelling because of the Maintainers' Summit in Dublin, as well as OSS EU and LPC. For this reason, rc6 was “artificially small”.
Comments / 0