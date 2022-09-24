Charlotte County is already calling for some to evacuate the area due to Hurricane Ian. Four storm shelters were opened on Tuesday morning for those who can’t evacuate. The evacuations include those living on the barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key, as well as residents in any zone living in mobile homes and trailers. People are advised to stay in a well-constructed home with friends and family members who live outside of evacuation areas or flood zones.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO