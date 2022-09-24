ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osprey, FL

wfla.com

Woman found dead in North Port; homicide investigation underway

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police said they were investigating a homicide in North Port Tuesday. Police said the homicide happened at 6 p.m. Monday on South Haberland Boulevard. A female victim was found at the scene. Investigators were still in the area as of Tuesday evening.
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Clearwater man traveling with 2 children arrested for DUI manslaughter following fatal crash

LARGO, Fla. - A Clearwater man is accused of killing a man on a motorcycle while driving under the influence with two young girls in the car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Francisco Marcelo Felipe was traveling westbound in a pickup truck on Roosevelt Blvd. around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday when troopers say he turned in front of a Largo man driving a Harley-Davidson as he tried to make a left turn onto 62nd Street North.
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Public Works to close multiple bridges

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Works has announced several bridge closures ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The bridges at Snead Island, Manatee Ave, and Cortez Rd. will be closed to traffic entering Snead Island and Anna Maria Island beginning at 8 p.m.. If you leave...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sarasota woman refuses to provide breath sample during DUI arrest in Wildwood

A Sarasota woman refused to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving arrest in Wildwood. Ashley Nicole Axelson, 27, was at the wheel of a white Jeep utility vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 when she failed to maintain her lane, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Axelson appeared to be confused and had trouble “finishing sentences,” the report said.
WINKNEWS.com

Parts of Charlotte County being told to evacuate, including mobile homes, shelters open

Charlotte County is already calling for some to evacuate the area due to Hurricane Ian. Four storm shelters were opened on Tuesday morning for those who can’t evacuate. The evacuations include those living on the barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key, as well as residents in any zone living in mobile homes and trailers. People are advised to stay in a well-constructed home with friends and family members who live outside of evacuation areas or flood zones.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Driver survives after car flips off bridge into Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was able to escape from his car on Friday after it flipped off of Gandy Bridge, landing in the Tampa Bay water. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol, Pinellas County Fire Rescue and marine units responded to Gandy Bridge, authorities say. Two cars collided when approaching the bridge and one car flipped off the roadway and landed upside down in Tampa Bay.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'Reverse storm surge': Photos show Tampa Bay floor, water receded

TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the city of Venice show the exposed floor of Tampa Bay after waters receded prior to Hurricane Ian's expected landfall. Tampa police released images taken along the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter post that,...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

