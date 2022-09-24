Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wfla.com
Woman found dead in North Port; homicide investigation underway
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police said they were investigating a homicide in North Port Tuesday. Police said the homicide happened at 6 p.m. Monday on South Haberland Boulevard. A female victim was found at the scene. Investigators were still in the area as of Tuesday evening.
5 Polk County teens charged in 19-year-old’s shooting death, deputies say
Five Mulberry teens were charged in connection with a 19-year-old's death after he was fatally shot last Wednesday, deputies said.
fox13news.com
FHP: Clearwater man traveling with 2 children arrested for DUI manslaughter following fatal crash
LARGO, Fla. - A Clearwater man is accused of killing a man on a motorcycle while driving under the influence with two young girls in the car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Francisco Marcelo Felipe was traveling westbound in a pickup truck on Roosevelt Blvd. around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday when troopers say he turned in front of a Largo man driving a Harley-Davidson as he tried to make a left turn onto 62nd Street North.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Public Works to close multiple bridges
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Works has announced several bridge closures ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The bridges at Snead Island, Manatee Ave, and Cortez Rd. will be closed to traffic entering Snead Island and Anna Maria Island beginning at 8 p.m.. If you leave...
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on Edison Bridge
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers on Saturday. FMPD says that 4 people are confirmed dead but they cannot give a specific number on how many victims were involved in the crash. Police say the lanes on the bridge going...
fox13news.com
Gunfire erupts at Brandon Chuck E. Cheese moments before vehicle crashes into building
BRANDON, Fla. - Gunfire and a vehicle crash were probably not what families were expecting to experience Saturday evening at Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired outside a Chuck E. Cheese moments before a vehicle crashed into the children’s entertainment venue.
Largo man accused of shaking, nearly throwing 7-month-old
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly hit and shook a 7-month-old baby, police said.
villages-news.com
Sarasota woman refuses to provide breath sample during DUI arrest in Wildwood
A Sarasota woman refused to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving arrest in Wildwood. Ashley Nicole Axelson, 27, was at the wheel of a white Jeep utility vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 when she failed to maintain her lane, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Axelson appeared to be confused and had trouble “finishing sentences,” the report said.
Polk County Sheriff Arrested Five Mulberry Teens In Shooting Manslaughter Case
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested five Mulberry teens in connection with a shooting investigation where one teen was killed. Around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from
Tampa Police Investigating Deadly Vehicle Versus Bicycle Crash On Gandy
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. bicyclist traffic fatality crash in the 5100 block of Gandy Blvd. on the east side of the Gandy Bridge. Two of the three eastbound lanes of Gandy Blvd. will be closed for
WINKNEWS.com
Parts of Charlotte County being told to evacuate, including mobile homes, shelters open
Charlotte County is already calling for some to evacuate the area due to Hurricane Ian. Four storm shelters were opened on Tuesday morning for those who can’t evacuate. The evacuations include those living on the barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key, as well as residents in any zone living in mobile homes and trailers. People are advised to stay in a well-constructed home with friends and family members who live outside of evacuation areas or flood zones.
21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Edison Bridge shut down for fatal crash
Police say the Edison Bridge is shut down due to a fatal crash. No word on how long the road will be closed.
Charlotte County preparing for Hurricane Ian, issues evacuation orders
Charlotte County officials will be available to discuss county preparations and answer questions as they prepare for Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
5 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian continues collision course with Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian is still in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 3 storm. Gov. Ron DeSantis says the storm is on a collision course with the Suncoast, roughly 250 miles from Sarasota. Ian’s maximum sustained winds are still 120 mph. The storm is expected to...
Driver survives after car flips off bridge into Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was able to escape from his car on Friday after it flipped off of Gandy Bridge, landing in the Tampa Bay water. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol, Pinellas County Fire Rescue and marine units responded to Gandy Bridge, authorities say. Two cars collided when approaching the bridge and one car flipped off the roadway and landed upside down in Tampa Bay.
10 Tampa Bay
'Reverse storm surge': Photos show Tampa Bay floor, water receded
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the city of Venice show the exposed floor of Tampa Bay after waters receded prior to Hurricane Ian's expected landfall. Tampa police released images taken along the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter post that,...
Pinellas County issues mandatory evac orders for Zones A, B, & C
ts in zones A, B and C, including all mobile home residents, are recommended beginning immediately. Mandatory evacuations are likely to follow.
Manatee County officials urge residents to heed mandatory evacuation
Manatee County officials issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A residents ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to a release.
