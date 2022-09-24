Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Tuck sweatin': Mel Tucker faces his first Michigan State mini-crisis
Kickoff temperature in East Lansing was a glorious 61 degrees on Saturday. You couldn’t ask for a more welcoming embrace for the first football game following the autumnal equinox. Yet Michigan State coach Mel Tucker looked as if he was coaching a game somewhere near the equator. It did...
saturdaytradition.com
Desmond Howard names Week 4 Game Changers, includes B1G RB
Michigan running back Blake Corum probably didn’t need much help getting props from former Wolverine Desmond Howard this weekend. Even if Howard didn’t win the Heisman Trophy at Michigan, it doesn’t take a former “Michigan Man” to see that Corum absolutely dominated the college football world this weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz shares thoughts on facing different Michigan QB in 2022
Ahead of Iowa’s matchup with Michigan this weekend, Hawekyes’ head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed the Wolverines’ quarterbacks JJ McCarthy and Cade McNamara and how much they change this year’s Michigan squad. Last year, Michigan dominated Iowa with McNamara at quarterback, and Ferentz believes McCarthy makes this...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Stanford Steve puts Michigan on upset alert for road trip vs. Iowa
ESPN’s Stanford Steve broke down the upcoming game between No. 4 Michigan and unraked Iowa during a SportsCenter appearance with Scott Van Pelt. Needless to say, this game is intriguing for a number of reasons. “Michgan hits the road to take on Iowa,” said Van Pelt as he set...
saturdaytradition.com
Taulia Tagovailoa practicing ahead of Maryland's Week 5 game against Michigan State
Taulia Tagovailoa’s status for the Maryland-Michigan State game is up in the air, but the Terrapins standout quarterback is at least on the football field this week. Tagovailoa is practicing, which is an encouraging sign for the Terrapins. Wesley Brown of 247Sports shared video of Tagovailoa throwing at Maryland’s Tuesday practice.
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G program have highest graded defenses through Week 4
There are some great defenses around the country, but the B1G is home to the 2 highest graded ones in the country by PFF. Their grades were posted about by the PFF College account on Twitter. Michigan and Iowa have been dominating on defense. Iowa has the highest grade of...
247Sports
Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season
Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh searching for first-ever win in Kinnick Stadium during Michigan's Week 5 road trip
Jim Harbaugh has not had much success winning games in Kinnick Stadium as a player and a coach at Michigan. This has been a difficult place for Harbaugh to win games at and he wants to rewrite history against Iowa. Harbaugh is 0-3 all-time in games at Kinnick Stadium. Harbaugh...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB JJ McCarthy leads all passers in one key stat
Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been great for the Michigan Wolverines ever since he took the starting job from the incumbent, Cade McNamara. The Wolverines are 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in all of college football. McNamara started Michigan’s first game in what was sold as a “rotating start” quarterback system by Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy got the start in Week 2 and never gave it back. That’s not surprising considering his pedigree. He is a former 5-star quarterback, after all.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State DC Scottie Hazelton downplays personnel issues: 'Those guys work like crazy'
Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 record, while just a season ago in 2021 the Spartans had an 11-2 record. During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, MSU’s defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton addressed issues on the field. Sorta. Saying in part that the issues on the field...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides injury update on Donovan Edwards ahead of Michigan-Iowa
Michigan heads to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday to face Iowa, looking to improve its record to 5-0. The Wolverines scored 50 or more points in their first 3 games before a 34-27 win over Maryland in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh’s team, though, has been without Donovan Edwards for a good...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker addresses blocking outside noise during Michigan State's current struggles
Mel Tucker and Michigan State suffered an embarrassing loss at home 34-7 to an unranked Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, and it wasn’t the first disappointing loss of the young season. This was the second consecutive loss for Michigan State. The Spartans lost 39-28 to an unranked Washington Huskies...
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Locksley sets official status for Taulia Tagovailoa, Rakim Jarrett entering Week 5
Michael Locksley and Maryland are coming off a hard-fought effort and loss on the road against Michigan. That game also proved to be costly on the injury front. Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa left the action briefly after taking a hard hit to the ribs. He eventually returned but Locksley confirmed a rib injury after the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo addresses Michigan State biting off more than it can chew in nonconference play
Tom Izzo spoke about Michigan State basketball’s nonconference schedule on Monday. He talked about how crazy it could be for the Spartans per Detroit Free Press’ Chris Solari. Michigan State will be facing some tough opponents in its nonconference slate. Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, and Notre Dame are just...
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Iowa's odds against Michigan boil down to 1 simple question
Can Iowa close a 39-point gap with Michigan from last December?. That is the question Saturday’s Big Ten championship game rematch at Kinnick Stadium boils down to. The Wolverines pounded the Hawkeyes 42-3 to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Yes, teams change from year to year....
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan DT Kris Jenkins addresses matchup with Iowa: 'They're going to give us violence'
One player on Michigan’s defense is going to taking the Iowa offense very seriously. Kris Jenkins knows that it isn’t going to be easy per Clayton Sayfie of On3 Sports. Jenkins has had his fair share of appearances for Michigan, playing in 19 total games for the Wolverines. Despite how Iowa has played in the past, he knows that the Hawkeyes aren’t going to be pushovers.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Maryland Game Time Announced
Sometimes when a game time is announced it’s just a blah thing. It doesn’t matter to most of us because we were going to watch the game either way. No matter what time kickoff is, we will be there. This one however is personal to me. My old college roommate will be coming into town and he and I are going to the game. This will be the first time we’ve gone to a Purdue football game together since 2010. I’m really looking forward to it. Unfortunately, it’s also the day that a group of friends from law school are planning to get together. So as long as the Purdue vs. Maryland game wasn’t at noon I could do both. Well, guess what time kickoff for Purdue vs. Maryland was just announced as?
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa
Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
mocoshow.com
MoCoShow High School Football Top 10 – Week 4
1. Quince Orchard 4-0 (LW 1) The Cougars earned their 4th straight shutout of the season, handing Damascus their 1st loss of the season 28-0. RB Iverson Howard ran for 97 yds and 2 TDs. Next, QO will travel to Death Valley in Germantown to take on undefeated Seneca Valley.
ourcommunitynow.com
Kick Off Your Freaky Fall at Maryland's 'Field of Screams'
Looking for a new way to scare the pants off your significant other? Head to Field of Screams for a night you won't soon forget. Sometimes, you just need to get away from it all and have your fun on a haunted trail. If dodging serial killers and running from monsters is your thing, have I got an attraction for you! Point your car towards Olney and pack all the courage you can muster. You're going to need it.
