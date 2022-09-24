ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuck sweatin': Mel Tucker faces his first Michigan State mini-crisis

Kickoff temperature in East Lansing was a glorious 61 degrees on Saturday. You couldn’t ask for a more welcoming embrace for the first football game following the autumnal equinox. Yet Michigan State coach Mel Tucker looked as if he was coaching a game somewhere near the equator. It did...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Desmond Howard names Week 4 Game Changers, includes B1G RB

Michigan running back Blake Corum probably didn’t need much help getting props from former Wolverine Desmond Howard this weekend. Even if Howard didn’t win the Heisman Trophy at Michigan, it doesn’t take a former “Michigan Man” to see that Corum absolutely dominated the college football world this weekend.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz shares thoughts on facing different Michigan QB in 2022

Ahead of Iowa’s matchup with Michigan this weekend, Hawekyes’ head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed the Wolverines’ quarterbacks JJ McCarthy and Cade McNamara and how much they change this year’s Michigan squad. Last year, Michigan dominated Iowa with McNamara at quarterback, and Ferentz believes McCarthy makes this...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

2 B1G program have highest graded defenses through Week 4

There are some great defenses around the country, but the B1G is home to the 2 highest graded ones in the country by PFF. Their grades were posted about by the PFF College account on Twitter. Michigan and Iowa have been dominating on defense. Iowa has the highest grade of...
AMES, IA
247Sports

Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season

Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Athlon Sports#Field Goals#American Football#The Detroit News#Pro Football Focus#Fox
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy leads all passers in one key stat

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been great for the Michigan Wolverines ever since he took the starting job from the incumbent, Cade McNamara. The Wolverines are 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in all of college football. McNamara started Michigan’s first game in what was sold as a “rotating start” quarterback system by Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy got the start in Week 2 and never gave it back. That’s not surprising considering his pedigree. He is a former 5-star quarterback, after all.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Iowa's odds against Michigan boil down to 1 simple question

Can Iowa close a 39-point gap with Michigan from last December?. That is the question Saturday’s Big Ten championship game rematch at Kinnick Stadium boils down to. The Wolverines pounded the Hawkeyes 42-3 to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Yes, teams change from year to year....
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan DT Kris Jenkins addresses matchup with Iowa: 'They're going to give us violence'

One player on Michigan’s defense is going to taking the Iowa offense very seriously. Kris Jenkins knows that it isn’t going to be easy per Clayton Sayfie of On3 Sports. Jenkins has had his fair share of appearances for Michigan, playing in 19 total games for the Wolverines. Despite how Iowa has played in the past, he knows that the Hawkeyes aren’t going to be pushovers.
IOWA CITY, IA
hammerandrails.com

Purdue vs. Maryland Game Time Announced

Sometimes when a game time is announced it’s just a blah thing. It doesn’t matter to most of us because we were going to watch the game either way. No matter what time kickoff is, we will be there. This one however is personal to me. My old college roommate will be coming into town and he and I are going to the game. This will be the first time we’ve gone to a Purdue football game together since 2010. I’m really looking forward to it. Unfortunately, it’s also the day that a group of friends from law school are planning to get together. So as long as the Purdue vs. Maryland game wasn’t at noon I could do both. Well, guess what time kickoff for Purdue vs. Maryland was just announced as?
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa

Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
IOWA CITY, IA
mocoshow.com

MoCoShow High School Football Top 10 – Week 4

1. Quince Orchard 4-0 (LW 1) The Cougars earned their 4th straight shutout of the season, handing Damascus their 1st loss of the season 28-0. RB Iverson Howard ran for 97 yds and 2 TDs. Next, QO will travel to Death Valley in Germantown to take on undefeated Seneca Valley.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
ourcommunitynow.com

Kick Off Your Freaky Fall at Maryland's 'Field of Screams'

Looking for a new way to scare the pants off your significant other? Head to Field of Screams for a night you won't soon forget. Sometimes, you just need to get away from it all and have your fun on a haunted trail. If dodging serial killers and running from monsters is your thing, have I got an attraction for you! Point your car towards Olney and pack all the courage you can muster. You're going to need it.
OLNEY, MD

