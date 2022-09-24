Read full article on original website
Related
Dangerous Liaisons Trailer: Love Is a Battlefield in Starz's Steamy Prequel
The cruel love games between Dangerous Liaisons‘ Valmont and Merteuil started way earlier than we thought, if a trailer for Starz’s new version is any indication. A prequel to the classic French novel that inspired the 1988 film starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich — and also inspired the 1999 teen adaptation Cruel Intentions — this Liaisons goes back to show us how Valmont and Merteuil met as young lovers in Paris. In the trailer, Merteuil (Ratched‘s Alice Englert) is eager to run away with Valmont (Nicholas Denton), who suggests they get married — but he’s also still carnally involved...
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Trailer Shows Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Surviving the Apocalypse
HBO has finally unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog's beloved video game about finding a family amidst a zombie apocalypse. The new trailer was released as part of Outbreak Day, aka The Last of Us Day, a yearly celebration of the franchise held by developer Naughty Dog.
Collider
'Blade' Loses Director as Bassam Tariq Steps Away From Production
In an unexpected turn of events, Marvel's vampire action-thriller Blade has lost its director. It is unknown if Bassam Tariq’s departure from his role will affect the original release date of the movie starring Mahershala Ali, but he will remain on board as executive producer. As confirmed in a...
Collider
‘Deadpool 3’ Reveal Breakdown: Every Easter Egg You Might Have Missed
Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds used his Twitter account to unleash internet-breaking news: Deadpool 3 has a release date set on the Marvel Cinematic Universe schedule, and Hugh Jackman is going to return as Wolverine. Fans have been asking for a cinematic duel between Deadpool and Wolverine ever since the now extinct Fox was handling the franchise, so Deadpool 3 is nothing less than a dream come true. More importantly, the franchise seems to bring everything fans love back, with Marvel Studios promising to keep Deadpool 3 R-rated and Reynolds doing his best to keep poking holes at the Hollywood industry, superhero culture, and even his own career. That’s why Deadpool 3’s announcement video is filled with hidden references and callbacks. Here’s every easter egg we spotted in the new video.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
‘Logan’ Director James Mangold Tells People to “Chill” After Reacting to Hugh Jackman’s Return as Wolverine
Director James Mangold reacted to the news of Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine with a tweet that was beginning to cause controversy before the filmmaker doused the flames with a follow-up post. Mangold directed Jackman in two solo Wolverine movies — 2013’s moderately well-received The Wolverine, and its Academy Award-nominated 2017 follow-up Logan.
Collider
From 'House of The Dragon' to 'Joey': Five TV Spin-Offs That Worked and Five That Didn't
Spin-offs are all the rage at the moment. It doesn't matter whether it's the big or the small screen; fans are desperate to return to their favorite worlds and characters. The Amazon Prime series The Rings of Power is currently transporting fans back to Middle Earth and became Amazon's most-watched premiere with twenty-five million viewers.
Collider
'Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure' Trailer Takes You on an Adorable Road Trip
Gudetama the lazy egg is getting their very own show on Netflix this December. Netflix made the announcement over the weekend, and released an adorable trailer for the new Japanese series called Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure. The show stars the Sanrio character Gudetama, an egg yolk, as they team up with a tiny newly-hatched chick named Shakipiyo, who still has an eggshell attached to her. The duo try to embark on an adventure to find their mother, but Gudetama, being a lazy egg, is obviously reluctant to do anything at all. The series is set to drop on Netflix on December 13th.
Collider
Bob Odenkirk to Star in Comedy Film ‘The Making Of Jesus Diabetes’
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is set to return to the big screen for a new film titled The Making Of Jesus Diabetes. The comedy will see Odenkirk reunite with his Better Call Saul co-stars Michael Naughton and Andrew Friedman, who both made brief supporting appearances on the show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
What's New on HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max has plenty of great titles to keep subscribers streaming this October. The Emmy-winning hit The White Lotus returns for a second season, trading in the beaches of Maui for the luxurious Sicily, Jennifer Coolidge returns as Tanya among a new cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, and Tom Hollander among others. The DC Comics series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler will premiere its third season on HBO Max after initially premiering its first two seasons on EPIX. The first two seasons are already streaming on HBO Max, so if you want to catch up, now is the perfect time. The critically acclaimed docuseries The Vow will also be returning for its second act on HBO Max this month.
Collider
From 'Wonder' to 'About Time': 10 of the Best, Feel-Good Flicks on Netflix That Feel Like a Warm Hug
Sometimes, all you need is a two-hour-long hug from your favorite comfort movie. One that can drown the world’s sadness, put back a smile on your face and ultimately make you feel better. From a scene that sends you swooning to one that gets you all cried out, movies offer an excellent way to channel your emotions and feel the things you usually refrain from feeling.
Collider
'Don't Worry Darling's Original Ending Was Quite Different From Final Film
Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for Don't Worry Darling. Olivia Wilde’s sophomore venture into directing, the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, premiered last Friday among wild behind-the-scenes stories and alleged feuds between cast members. However, according to critics, the movie itself fails to intrigue as much as its offscreen stories: it currently sits at a 38% approval rate at RottenTomatoes. The story follows Alice (Florence Pugh), a housewife who seems to live in a perfect world with her perfect husband Jack (Harry Styles), but where everything changes when she starts noticing there’s something wrong in her suburban neighborhood.
Collider
What Is the Meaning of the Harfoots' Song in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Rings of Power. The fifth episode of The Rings of Power is the longest one so far, but arguably also the most beautiful. It touched on many typical subjects of the Lord of the Rings lore, from growing into who you are supposed to be to the call of adventure. This last episode brought us one of the most inspiring sequences of the show up to this point, with the Brandyfoot family struggling to keep up with the migration of the Harfoots. They may be at the end of the caravan, but they have each other to lean on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
How to Watch 'The D'Amelio Show' Season 2
The D’Amelio family is back for Season 2 of The D’Amelio Show, a reality series that takes you into the world of TikTok superstardom and the fame surrounding it. The new season follows sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio as they navigate life outside the realms of social media, exploring different opportunities such as music and dancing. Joined by their parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, the family sticks together through thick and thin as they live their lives under the spotlight.
Collider
'Andor': Morlana One Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-3 of Andor.Andor is showing a different side of the Star Wars universe than what we’ve ever seen before. While Rogue One: A Star Wars Story initially seemed like it would be a darker war film in the vein of Saving Private Ryan, it ultimately became the same sort of epic conflict that we’ve come to expect from the series. However, Andor certainly does not feel like it's digging up the past for nostalgia’s sake; Tony Gilroy envisioned the series as an espionage thriller, similar to the Bourne franchise.
Collider
'Captain America 4': Anthony Mackie Reveals What Distinguishes His Hero From Steve Rogers
At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed on his mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier devoted itself to tackling the idea of a black man carrying on the legacy of the shield, in real life Mackie too has a legacy to carry, and he’s willing to do it as a “common man.”
Collider
Oh Bother! Disney’s Winnie the Pooh Movies Ranked
While having just entered the public domain as of 2022, demonstrated by the bizarre existence of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, A.A. Milne's immortally beloved silly old bear has almost entirely become synonymous with the Disney version. Practically an entire franchise in its own right, Disney’s Winnie the Pooh has strived across film and TV adaptions to welcome viewers into the world of the Hundred-Acre Wood for adventures that invite the simple innocence of a child’s imagination to reign as poetic and profound as any grand epic. Apart from a slew of toys, stage shows and off-kilter cable after-school specials, what Disney’s take on the character offers the most is a sense of unconditional joy, love and comfort, as any proper stuffed bear should.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Ryan Condal Addresses Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik's Exit
Days after HBO’s House of the Dragon launched, it was revealed that co-creator and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik will bow out of the series come Season 2. In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner and series creator Ryan Condal commented on his departure revealing that he was potentially aware that the Game of Thrones veteran would want to just “set one season up on its feet.”
Collider
'Wednesday' Is All Suited Up for School in New Image
Netflix’s Wednesday is arriving this Thanksgiving and by the looks of it, the Tim Burton-helmed feature is all things mysterious and spooky. Empire Magazine has revealed a new look at Jenna Ortega standing tall as the titular daughter of the Addams Family, and sees her in Nevermore Academy’s uniform, sporting her signature death stare and pigtails.
Collider
'Deadpool 3' Logo Teases the Return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are already building hype for Deadpool 3, with Jackman now set to reprise his role as Wolverine. It'll be the first time he's taken on the role after he seemingly laid down his claws for good in 2017 with Logan. With it being such a special and surprising casting, the creative team behind the film has made the most of it, releasing a logo for the film that hypes up his true final stint as Logan Howlett opposite Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth. The pair will be seen together in the film two years from now on September 6, 2024.
Collider
'Deadpool 3': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Merc with a Mouth's MCU Debut
Are the Previous Deadpool and X-Men Films Available to Stream?. Deadpool, AKA Wade Wilson, AKA the Merc with a Mouth, first made his debut in the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). Pretty much the only thing people liked from that was Ryan Reynolds was a perfect fit for the character, but they just wanted to see him don that glorious red suit and enact some of that fourth-wall-breaking humor that he's so well-known for in the comics. Seven years later, we finally got that with the first Deadpool film in 2016, followed by Deadpool 2 two years later in 2018. Both films are among the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time, only being beaten by Joker (2019). With that R rating, you can imagine that the Deadpool films brought with them a foul-mouthed, raunchy sense of humor, which was totally okay for a self-aware superhero satire.
Comments / 0