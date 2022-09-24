After months of waiting, Shadow and Bone has released a teaser trailer for Season 2. The Netflix show garnered a passionate following after its first season and fans have been eagerly awaiting Season 2 and all the new characters and plot lines it will bring. Shadow and Bone follows the combined stories of the Grisha trilogy and the Six of Crows duology written by Leigh Bardugo. The show condenses the timelines of these two stories, so they exist simultaneously. On one side, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) the Sun Summoner, and her childhood friend Mal (Archie Renaux) uncover the truth about the Darkling (Ben Barnes) and work to undermine him. On the other, the Crows are a band of criminals and thieves taking whatever jobs they can to earn the money they all desperately need. Both halves of this story will see interesting, fan-favorite additions to their lineups in the coming season so here’s a rundown on whose joining up.

