North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess receives national award

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chief Reggie Burgess of the North Charleston Police Department received national recognition on Thursday.

According to NCPD, Chief Reggie Burgess was presented with The First Responders Award by the National Chapline Association of the United States from the United States Senate.

The award recognizes the chief for his service and loyalty to South Carolina.

Palmetto Islands County Park receives ADA upgrades

“NCPD was chosen as the best in all the nation because Chief Reggie Burgess is a game changer,” Dr. Mora said.

Chief Burgess and NCPD were selected by the Senate and President Biden from 14 police departments nationwide.

“I’m going to continue to keep working hard and grinding for my city,” Chief Burgess said.

Comments / 16

Juan Rodriquez
3d ago

that man is really the best chief out there. he has a great balance in policing.He deserves the awards.

Reply(2)
6
