George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and more show out at Presidents Cup in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some of America’s most well-known faces were seen Friday, on day two of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club.
Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush watched play on the first tee during four-ball matches.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted a video with former President Bush, explaining they’re working diligently to provide safety for both former Presidents and citizens attending the Cup.
Thousands turned out for the final practice rounds of the cup, and the tournament is bringing in visitors from all over the world.
“I took a guy from Florida. I’ve taken a guy from Texas, two guys from California, and whatever license plates you see,” said Thomas Torchia, a man running a parking lot at the tournament. “They are coming from all over the world.”Quail Hollow’s Presidents Cup attracting new fans
Flags from Canada, Italy, and the United States were seen being represented Thursday.
Some Carolina Panthers decided to join the fun, too. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and punter Jhonny Hekker were found catching the action.
