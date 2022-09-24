ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and more show out at Presidents Cup in Charlotte

By Connor Lomis
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some of America’s most well-known faces were seen Friday, on day two of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club.

Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush watched play on the first tee during four-ball matches.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdAD6_0i8s9jJJ00
    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour, and former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush watch play on the first tee during Friday four-ball matches on day two of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club on September 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WiP3_0i8s9jJJ00
    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 23: Former U.S. President George W. Bush is greeted by Jordan Spieth of the United States Team as he walks onto the first tee during Friday four-ball matches on day two of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club on September 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yBI84_0i8s9jJJ00
    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 23: Former U.S. President George W. Bush walks onto the first tee during Friday four-ball matches on day two of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club on September 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oR1ob_0i8s9jJJ00
    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour, and former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush watch play on the first tee during Friday four-ball matches on day two of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club on September 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted a video with former President Bush, explaining they’re working diligently to provide safety for both former Presidents and citizens attending the Cup.

Thousands turned out for the final practice rounds of the cup, and the tournament is bringing in visitors from all over the world.

“I took a guy from Florida. I’ve taken a guy from Texas, two guys from California, and whatever license plates you see,” said Thomas Torchia, a man running a parking lot at the tournament. “They are coming from all over the world.”

Quail Hollow’s Presidents Cup attracting new fans

Flags from Canada, Italy, and the United States were seen being represented Thursday.

Some Carolina Panthers decided to join the fun, too. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and punter Jhonny Hekker were found catching the action.

The Presidents Cup will continue through the weekend.

#Presidents Cup
