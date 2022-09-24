Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: Gantt, North Iredell win conference cross country meet
North Iredell’s boys cross country team placed first in Tuesday’s seven-school Western Foothills Athletic Conference meet at West Iredell High School. Maddox Gantt paced the Raiders, who had four runners in the Top 15. Gantt won the race with a time of 18 minutes, 9.37 seconds. North Iredell’s...
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: Chase, North Iredell dominate against Statesville
OLIN—Garrett Chase erupted for four goals Monday as North Iredell breezed to a 6-2 win over Statesville. The Raiders (6-7, 2-4) scored three goals in each half. Luis Perez and Noah Wittenmyer each scored one goal and assisted another one. William Bush, Isaac Estrada, Reed Hassler and Luis Lopez...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Weather forecast forces games to be rescheduled
Due to the possibility of inclement weather associated with Hurricane Ian on Friday evening, area high school football games this week have been rescheduled. Lake Norman’s varsity team visits West Cabarrus on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The junior varsity team will host West Cabarrus at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Mooresville’s...
power98fm.com
West Meck High School Wants A Rematch
The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today. A botched called friday night decided...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville Record & Landmark
Wake Forest tries to look forward after double overtime loss to Clemson
We found out a lot more about Wake Forest on Saturday despite the disheartening 51-45 double overtime loss to fifth-ranked Clemson. It’s obvious now that the Demon Deacons can play with anybody in the conference and should still be in the conversation to reach their second straight ACC championship game. They’ll need a little help now that the Tigers have a win over them but that’s why you play the games.
Panthers snap a losing streak; why West Charlotte won't have any home games this season
West Charlotte High School's homecoming game will be played this Thursday... at crosstown Waddell High School. Students and fans are upset that for the second year in a row, the historic and predominantly Black school won’t have any home football games. That's even though the school has a recently...
Local school districts move football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Gaston County, Richmond County, and Iredell-Statesville schools announced changes to their football game schedules in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. CMS said it will be moving all of its varsity football games this week. The district says all scheduled varsity games on Friday, Sept. 30 have been...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“Folks left a meting about the closing of the local Social Security Office without answers and with little satisfaction. Harry Sanderson said, ‘I don’t know if this meeting did any good, but we sure showed that a lot of us support keeping this office open.” (9/26) “Donnie...
RELATED PEOPLE
mrn.com
Kurt Busch gives recovery update
CONCORD, N.C. — Kurt Busch provided an update on his health Tuesday, saying he is making strides in his recovery from a concussion but there is no clear timetable on his return to NASCAR competition. Busch has been sidelined since a July 23 crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway,...
WBTV
One killed, one injured in crash on I-485 near John St. in Matthews
It’s blocking the road from Darblay to Henderson Park roads. CATS bus driver has medical emergency, collides with school bus in south Charlotte, officials say. Three people were injured in this Wednesday morning crash. I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022...
Charlotte Stories
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
kannapolisnc.gov
New Development Coming to Kannapolis
Insite Properties Projects $500 Million in Private Investment. During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more. This goal of creating a healthy and vibrant economy has come to fruition and has resulted in generating thousands of jobs and opportunities for dozens of small businesses, and industries of all sizes. Companies like Amazon, Gordon Food, Linder, Zipline, Prime Beverage, and others are now part of our community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $15M or $300K per job to keep ACC headquarters in state
(The Center Square) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will take advantage of $15 million in state funds to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, an incentive designed to keep 50 jobs in the state. That adds up to $300,000 in taxpayer money per job at the ACC’s headquarters....
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market
CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLT
In the city of Charlotte, NC, there is one main airport available to the public that allows you to fly pretty much anywhere in the world. This airport covers five thousand five hundred fifty-eight acres or about two thousand two hundred forty-nine hectares of land. This hub for commercial flights is known as Charlotte Douglas International Airport or CLT for short according to IATA airport codes. It has a website for anyone in the Charlotte area who might be interested in booking a flight from there and if you ever need to know the address for this airport, you just need to type in 5501 Josh Birmingham Parkway Charlotte, NC into Google Maps or some other GPS app.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (10) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
kiss951.com
Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte
Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
country1037fm.com
Popular Texas Burger Chain Could Be Coming To Charlotte
I recognize there are certain things that are undeniably identified with my home state of Texas. The list includes burgers and shakes from Whataburger. Until the day she died, it was always the meal my mom requested when we visited. There is indeed a restaurant in Concord that shares the name. It is not the same as the legendary Texas chain. Whataburger of my childhood sports the unmistakable orange and white exterior. The original building design was an A-frame. It’s one of the things we miss since moving from Texas. When I heard there’s a possibility we may be getting the one and only Whataburger in Charlotte, it was music to my ears.
Comments / 0