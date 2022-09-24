Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin: Penn State defense 'excited' to go against Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski
James Franklin and Penn State are gearing up to resume B1G play in Week 5. After an early win over Purdue and 3-0 performance in nonconference play, the Nittany Lions will face Northwestern in Week 5. One key matchup for that game is Penn State’s defensive front getting the chance...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Northwestern versus Penn State
Penn State football is off to a hot start to the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions are 4-0, looking to improve to 5-0 against Northwestern Saturday. The No. 11 team in the country has already dispatched of Ohio, Central Michigan, Purdue and Auburn to start the year. Northwestern has been...
Sue Paterno spotted in Penn State president’s suite for 1st time in more than a decade
She joined university President Neeli Bendapudi for the Nittany Lions’ second home game of the season, a 33-14 win.
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Police bodycams show Michigan State Police trooper punching, knocking out handcuffed Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — In March, Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. In the following half-hour or so, things would escalate to the point that a trooper repeatedly punched a handcuffed Martin in the face.
clarecountycleaver.net
Great Day for Famished, Frightened Great Dane
HARRISON – It was a seemingly ordinary day on Cranberry Lake until a fleeting moment of fear and an innate urge to bolt instantly changed the course of one dog’s life forever – and likely the lives of some very caring humans as well. The dog is...
rock107.com
ZZ Top Community Arts Center Williamsport
“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language. The band consists of singer/guitarist Billy F Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard (a/k/a “The Man With No Beard”) and bassist Elwood Francis, who stepped up in 2021 after the passing of longtime member Dusty Hill. With the release of each of their albums the band has explored new ground in terms of both their sonic approach and the material they’ve recorded. ZZ TOP is the same but always changing.
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location
Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
abc23.com
Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit
An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
wkok.com
Strong Storms Pummel Valley, Power Still Out for Some
SUNBURY – Strong winds and heavy rains pummeled The Valley Sunday night. About a half inch of rain, vivid lightning and strong winds did cause some problems. First responders said there were numerous branches down on roads and other property. National Weather Service says about .45 inches of rain...
abc12.com
Nexteer Automotive planning $51 million project at Saginaw County plant
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan economic development funds will help secure a $51 million investment into Nexteer Automotive's sprawling plant outside Saginaw. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a $25.5 million grant on Tuesday for the project, which will help retain 1,100 jobs at the factory on M-46 in Buena Vista Township. The grant money comes from the CARES Act.
Man charged for stealing $3,000 from business to play lottery
Milton, Pa. — A man in Northumberland County is accused of charging $2,295 on a company credit card to play the lottery. State police at Milton say Jason Enterline, 37, of Milton, made the unauthorized charges on the company card at American Truck Plaza on 1460 N. Ridge Road Turbot Township. Enterline also was seen on surveillance video taking $700 of lottery tickets. Trooper Yedlosky says police received a call on Sept. 12 about the alleged thefts. Enterline was charged with access device fraud, receiving stolen property, and theft by unlawful taking through the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
wkok.com
UPDATE: One Male Dead After Shooting in Sunbury
SUNBURY – A Sunbury man is dead after a shooting in the city early Sunday morning. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says ‘a disturbance’ was reported outside a bar at the intersection of Third Street and Raspberry Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. One male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The Daily Item says the victim is identified as 33-year-old Joseph Rice.
northcentralpa.com
Stolen SUV scrapped for $100 by Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged with two felonies after he received $100 for a stolen car that was ultimately scrapped at a local recycling center. The vehicle was taken by Jack Larue Howlett from a home near the 2000 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Williamsport, police said. The 62-year-old Howlett allegedly had the vehicle towed from the home and taken to Staiman Recycling on Oct. 25, 2021.
Investigate Bay City’s haunted Scottish Rite with local paranormal expert
BAY CITY, MI - Nestled in Bay City is an imposing structure that is home to a myriad of mysteries and historic happenings. Built in 1925, the Scottish Rite structure in Bay City was home to high-ranking Masons throughout the years. Now, it is also home to what a local author calls “an army of the dead” worth of paranormal activity.
therecord-online.com
A century of Renovo history now boarded up
RENOVO, PA – A part of Renovo’s history now sits empty, waiting for the wrecking ball. The last family remaining in Renovo’s condemned 14th Street row houses moved out last week. Shortly thereafter a Renovo Borough crew moved in and boarded up access to the block-long building (former residents still have access to their garages at the rear of the structure).
Lake Co. Sheriff shares thoughts on bank robbery, bomb threat
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin shared his thoughts Saturday after a bank robbery, bomb threat and school district evacuation happened earlier in the week.
Inmate who died in Lycoming County Prison identified
Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at Lycoming County Prison was taken to UPMC Williamsport after an apparent suicide attempt, according to county officials. The inmate, Wayne A. Hunter III, 32, was pronounced dead on Sept. 21, according to a news release from the Lycoming County Coroner's office. Matthew McDermott, chief clerk at the Lycoming County Commissioners office, said the incident was immediately referred to the district attorney's office which led the investigation, assisted by the coroner's office and PA State Police. This is the second reported inmate death this month. On Sept. 5, Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was found dead in his cell. The cause of death is pending toxicology results and further testing. Related Reading: Inmate found dead at Lycoming County Prison
wsgw.com
Police, Fire Unions Speak Out Against Bay City Public Safety Director’s Actions Against Teen
The members of the Bay City Police Officers Association of Michigan, Bay City Command Officers Association of Michigan and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 116 have issued a joint statement condemning the recent actions of Bay City’s Director of Public Safety Michael Cecchini. Michael Cecchini was placed...
