ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Northwestern versus Penn State

Penn State football is off to a hot start to the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions are 4-0, looking to improve to 5-0 against Northwestern Saturday. The No. 11 team in the country has already dispatched of Ohio, Central Michigan, Purdue and Auburn to start the year. Northwestern has been...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Auburn, MI
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
City
Auburn, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
College Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
City
State College, PA
Mount Pleasant, MI
Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
State College, PA
Football
clarecountycleaver.net

Great Day for Famished, Frightened Great Dane

HARRISON – It was a seemingly ordinary day on Cranberry Lake until a fleeting moment of fear and an innate urge to bolt instantly changed the course of one dog’s life forever – and likely the lives of some very caring humans as well. The dog is...
HARRISON, MI
rock107.com

ZZ Top Community Arts Center Williamsport

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language. The band consists of singer/guitarist Billy F Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard (a/k/a “The Man With No Beard”) and bassist Elwood Francis, who stepped up in 2021 after the passing of longtime member Dusty Hill. With the release of each of their albums the band has explored new ground in terms of both their sonic approach and the material they’ve recorded. ZZ TOP is the same but always changing.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
NorthcentralPA.com

New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location

Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc23.com

Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit

An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wkok.com

Strong Storms Pummel Valley, Power Still Out for Some

SUNBURY – Strong winds and heavy rains pummeled The Valley Sunday night. About a half inch of rain, vivid lightning and strong winds did cause some problems. First responders said there were numerous branches down on roads and other property. National Weather Service says about .45 inches of rain...
SUNBURY, PA
abc12.com

Nexteer Automotive planning $51 million project at Saginaw County plant

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan economic development funds will help secure a $51 million investment into Nexteer Automotive's sprawling plant outside Saginaw. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a $25.5 million grant on Tuesday for the project, which will help retain 1,100 jobs at the factory on M-46 in Buena Vista Township. The grant money comes from the CARES Act.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Fox College Football#Hot Start#American Football#College Sports#Qb#The Nittany Lions
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for stealing $3,000 from business to play lottery

Milton, Pa. — A man in Northumberland County is accused of charging $2,295 on a company credit card to play the lottery. State police at Milton say Jason Enterline, 37, of Milton, made the unauthorized charges on the company card at American Truck Plaza on 1460 N. Ridge Road Turbot Township. Enterline also was seen on surveillance video taking $700 of lottery tickets. Trooper Yedlosky says police received a call on Sept. 12 about the alleged thefts. Enterline was charged with access device fraud, receiving stolen property, and theft by unlawful taking through the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
MILTON, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: One Male Dead After Shooting in Sunbury

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man is dead after a shooting in the city early Sunday morning. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says ‘a disturbance’ was reported outside a bar at the intersection of Third Street and Raspberry Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. One male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The Daily Item says the victim is identified as 33-year-old Joseph Rice.
SUNBURY, PA
northcentralpa.com

Stolen SUV scrapped for $100 by Lycoming County man

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged with two felonies after he received $100 for a stolen car that was ultimately scrapped at a local recycling center. The vehicle was taken by Jack Larue Howlett from a home near the 2000 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Williamsport, police said. The 62-year-old Howlett allegedly had the vehicle towed from the home and taken to Staiman Recycling on Oct. 25, 2021.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
therecord-online.com

A century of Renovo history now boarded up

RENOVO, PA – A part of Renovo’s history now sits empty, waiting for the wrecking ball. The last family remaining in Renovo’s condemned 14th Street row houses moved out last week. Shortly thereafter a Renovo Borough crew moved in and boarded up access to the block-long building (former residents still have access to their garages at the rear of the structure).
RENOVO, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate who died in Lycoming County Prison identified

Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at Lycoming County Prison was taken to UPMC Williamsport after an apparent suicide attempt, according to county officials. The inmate, Wayne A. Hunter III, 32, was pronounced dead on Sept. 21, according to a news release from the Lycoming County Coroner's office. Matthew McDermott, chief clerk at the Lycoming County Commissioners office, said the incident was immediately referred to the district attorney's office which led the investigation, assisted by the coroner's office and PA State Police. This is the second reported inmate death this month. On Sept. 5, Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was found dead in his cell. The cause of death is pending toxicology results and further testing. Related Reading: Inmate found dead at Lycoming County Prison
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy